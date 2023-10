“They did nothing wrong”

Survivors and advocates seek to raise awareness of looming Nov. 23 deadline

By Debralee Santos

Three generations of back-breaking construction work can get in your blood – even if you never sling concrete.

Anthony DiPietro’s mother was 18 when he was born; his father was older by a hair, 19. It was not an easy life.

“My dad worked construction and absolutely hated his job,” said DiPietro. “It destroyed his body, working in the coldest of winters and the hottest of summers on roofs.”

“I grew up with that lens, that he was doing it just to put food on the table,” he added. “That was it.”

“I’m just so blessed that I found something that I am so passionate about and that I feel is making a difference in people’s lives.”

Growing up, DiPietro did not imagine he would be the first in his family to go to college. He certainly did not foresee law school.

His indelible early memories were enough disincentive.

“Every time my family had to deal with a doctor or with a lawyer, they were either getting killed or getting [screwed]. That was my experience as a kid.”

A legacy of sawdust and sweat seeps into your vocabulary too. Less formality, a few more F-bombs.

“It’s important we don’t forget who we are at our core,” he remarked. “And I don’t.”

DiPietro recently filed a new set of lawsuits – representing more than 300 alleged victims of former Columbia University Medical Center obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) Robert Hadden – in New York State Supreme Court. The suits, filed by his eponymous DiPietro Law Firm on October 2, follow two earlier landmark settlements with Columbia University totaling $236 million and involving a separate cohort of 231 patients – all part of DiPietro’s decade-long campaign to, as he insists, hold Hadden and the institution accountable.

“This is what really pisses me off – [the survivors] shouldn’t have to walk around life carrying that burden,” he said. “They did nothing wrong.”

After graduating from New York Medical College in 1987, Robert Hadden joined Columbia as a resident physician in obstetrics and gynecology. By 1990, Hadden was a chief resident at the central hospital campus in Washington Heights and also a faculty member at the medical school.

In January 2023, Hadden was found guilty by a federal jury of enticing women to travel across state lines to commit acts of sexual abuse.

In July, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for federal sexual abuse charges.

This year’s conviction and sentencing came seven years after Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to sexually abusing patients in a separate court case. Though he lost his medical license and was compelled to register as a sex offender, Hadden was not sentenced to any prison time, probation or community service.

During the federal trial, however, prosecutors painstakingly detailed horrific and consistent patterns of abuse that began in 1987 and persisted until 2012 – despite numerous complaints to administrators and authorities. According to published reports, even Hadden’s in-office arrest on June 29, 2012 by NYPD officers, after a patient bolted from the exam room and filed a police report the same afternoon alleging criminal sexual assault, did not prompt his removal from Columbia’s roster. In that instance, Hadden was arrested on a Friday; he was back in his office on Tuesday.

Moreover, Hadden continued to see patients for another five weeks after his 2012 arrest, during which eight patients allege sexual assault and abuse.

In imposing Hadden’s sentence this past July, Judge Richard Berman underscored “the magnitude and scope of the defendant’s serial sexual abuse, its unchecked nature, the defendant’s ‘skillfulness at deception,’ the predatory nature of his sex crimes, and the fact that the defendant preyed on vulnerable patients who trusted him, thereby repeatedly violating a ‘woman’s right to decide what happens to her body.’”

In the two decades during which he donned a white coat to tend to women and children in utero, it is estimated that Hadden saw tens of thousands of patients, sometimes as many as 40 a day.

Hadden’s abuse was as prolific as it appears indiscriminate. Among his victims were wealthier, highly educated patients who traveled across state lines to see the OB/GYN as well as young, recently arrived immigrant women from the uptown neighborhoods surrounding the campus.

“It is not fair,” said DiPietro. “[The survivors] knew something inappropriate happened, but they’ve convinced themselves that it was just them. [They thought] they must have done something. It couldn’t have happened with this physician from Columbia University. They must be crazy.”

A solo practitioner since 2003, DiPietro had established a one-off medical malpractice firm focused on cases where circumstances resulted in definitive grief. His caseload consisted of re-examining events where a clinician’s actions might have led to lifelong disability or a wrongful death. He represented families whose infants whose brains or bodies were damaged during birth. He worked extensively, for example, with patients who were given a late diagnosis of breast cancer because of dense breasts, prompting changes in how radiologists inform patients of breast sensitivity.

“And that’s ultimately how Evelyn found me.”

As in Evelyn Yang, the wife of former Democratic presidential Andrew Yang, advocate, and mother.

In 2012, she was sexually assaulted by Hadden while she was pregnant with her first child. In the years after, she sought to quell and move past the assault but was compelled in January 2020 to share her experience publicly. She also sought out DiPietro.

“She called me, told me what happened,” he recalled. “I knew immediately that this was a serial sexual predator and I had to get the word out.”

Yang’s revelations, and early testimony from fellow survivor Marissa Hoechstetter, served as a powerful rallying cry. As she spoke out, fellow survivors emerged, each with harrowing details on how Hadden had caused harm.

Hundreds of former patients soon began to step forward.

If survivors need to overcome deeply-seated trauma and fear to step forward, breaking their silence is far from the last hurdle.

“We now know that Hadden was abusing women without them even being fully aware,” shared Yang in a Mother Jones interview in June 2023. “He would make up false conditions and subject women to extraneous visits and invasive, painful exams. If they left the practice at some point they would never know, definitively, that they were being abused. Every former patient of his deserves to be able to examine her own experience and medical records to see if she was victimized.”

DiPietro credits Yang, herself a Columbia graduate, for serving as an early validator who lent credence to the suspicions other former patients like her might have sought to dispel or bury.

“Evelyn, somehow, just naturally was able to thread the needle. She was able to talk about [her experience] in a way that she could not be dismissed because of her tone. I am so grateful to her and [fellow advocate] Marissa Hoechstetter, who is able to do the same thing.”

The groundswell building around survivors’ voices – twinned with the reckoning of the #MeToo movement – also led to a pivotal re-examination of the criminal case against Hadden.

About a month after Yang’s public disclosures, in February 2020, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced an investigation into the new abuse allegations against Hadden. Though the DA would later determine that any potential criminal charges at the state level were past the statute of limitations, federal charges – which would ultimately result in Hadden’s conviction on sex abuse charges and a federal prison sentence – were announced by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in September 2020.

Branding yourself as a survivor of abuse inflicted while receiving the most intimate and sensitive kind of medical care available to a woman requires formidable resolve; that it should have occurred during the irrecoverable milestones of pregnancy and childbirth, and that the predator’s name be signed beside yours and your child’s on the birth certificate, is a wholly singular anguish.

It is a documentation of birth and a register of grief at once.

As Hoechstetter, who was Hadden’s patient from 2009 to 2012 and whose twin daughters he delivered, put it in a 2018 interview: “It has deeply affected my life. I did not go to doctors for a number of years. It has destroyed the memories of my pregnancy. What should have been really a very joyful time in one’s life when I look back on it, it’s a horrible memory.”

To find there are others who endured the same agony offers small solace. It is a sorority to which no one wishes to pledge, a society of the most unwilling members.

From 1987, Hadden saw thousands of patients over his two decades at Columbia. It took more than a decade from his arrest for a conviction and a sentencing that involved any prison time – thanks in large part to the unrelenting advocacy of those who cast silence aside.

“If any credit is due, it’s due to all of the patients, to all of the women, that have come forward to hold Columbia accountable,” said DiPietro.

They did not stop there.

Instead, advocates banded with the same firmness of purpose to see that the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) became law. Signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in May 2022, the law created a one-time, one-year lookback window for adult sexual assault survivors outside the statute of limitations.

It permits any adult survivor – no matter when they were assaulted and even if they are outside the statute of limitations – to file a civil case against their abuser or the institution that protected them.

But time is running out, as the lookback window is slated to close on November 23, 2023.

Advocates are committed to raising awareness of the deadline to ensure that every adult survivor – of any sexual assault, of any perpetrator – be heard.

“My focus is on trying to make it common knowledge,” said DiPietro. “This is what drives me, this is why I get up at 5 a.m. every morning and work until I go to sleep, 7 days a week.”

“Every day, the phone rings, and a couple more people say, ‘Oh my God, I just found out about this. It happened to me too.”

He has built up his team, hiring ten new members, many of whom are bilingual, to better address the needs of all who reach out. Beyond deploying their legal acumen, he has charged all staff to mind the sensitive nature of work, to speak and act with abundant care. He has retained mental health professionals not just for survivors but for anyone at the firm.

“My goal, my objective, is to make this process as empowering as it possibly can be,” said DiPietro. “I’m not in the business of peddling pain. Everyone is required to bring their humanity to work every single day.”

His work on behalf of survivors has extended beyond the financial settlements. He and advocates have fought for institutional policy changes such as allowing medical personnel, including nurses and chaperones, to be able to report incidents of concern anonymously.

“It’s not just about getting money for my clients. Everybody has a different version of what they feel justice is,” said DiPietro. “Some people wanted Hadden in jail. Some people wanted the institution to implement new policies and procedures to increase patient safety and prevent this from happening to others in the future. I made the decision that I’m going to deliver on all of that. I’m going to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everybody feels like justice was served.”

For its part, Columbia’s most recent public statement, issued jointly by Minouche Shafik, Columbia University’s President and Katrina Armstrong, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, proffered “deepest apologies to [Hadden’s] victims and their loved ones” and lauded the survivors as “courageous women.”

“As an institution, Columbia continues to grapple with the magnitude of harm done to the patients of former physician Robert Hadden,” read the September 18, 2023 statement. “Nothing can excuse that these patients were mistreated in a setting where they should have been cared for and safe. We are heartbroken for those who have suffered and continue to suffer from these terrible actions. Hadden will spend the rest of his life in prison thanks to these courageous women.”

Neither Shafik and Armstrong were at Columbia when Hadden worked there. Shafik was recently installed as the university’s 20th President in July 2023, and Armstrong began her term in March 2022.

Both are the first women to serve in their respective posts in Columbia’s history.

“Since Hadden last saw patients more than a decade ago, Columbia has worked to enhance the policies and processes in place to afford our patients a safe environment of care, and we remain committed to strengthening the safeguards that are essential for earning patient trust,” wrote Shafik and Armstrong. “Even still, it is difficult to reconcile this tragedy with the values that Columbia University is committed to upholding across our campuses.”

But DiPietro and advocates blasted what they say has been Columbia’s disavowal of full responsibility.

“There is no ownership of the university’s past—and ongoing— failures. Instead, [the statement] comes from a place of self-preservation, a continuation of Columbia’s 35-year refusal to acknowledge that they enabled and protected Hadden’s abuse,” they wrote in their own statement. “Columbia failed to protect patients and get rid of this known sexual predator.”

They note that Columbia still has not issued any formal notice to Hadden’s patients that he was convicted of sexual crimes that occurred while he was their doctor. They argue it effectively denies potential victims information to which they are rightfully entitled to regarding their medical care.

“We’re urging the administration to notify all Hadden patients so that every single person who is exposed to him has a chance to examine her own experience and her own medical records to see if she was affected,” said Yang at an early October press conference.

“This is about the next right action,” insisted DiPietro. “These are the facts we are presented with. It goes back to the institution.”

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. The window in which to file a claim will close in a few weeks, and advocates want to make sure word reaches all.

“We urge you to consult with your friends, family and importantly an attorney who specializes in this area of law to decide if a civil lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act is right for you,” pressed Michael Polenberg, Vice President of Government Affairs at Safe Horizon, a victims’ advocacy group, during an October 6 press conference. “At Safe Horizon, we believe survivors and we believe you.”

If DiPietro’s life’s work was driven by an early sense that he wanted to effect change beyond the construction sites of his childhood, his commitment is now fueled by seeing to it that other young people – his teenage daughter included – are safer.

“I was thinking about [my daughter]. At some point, she’s going to see an OB/GYN. And I’ll be damned,” said DiPietro, pausing as his voice rises. “If there’s something I can do to prevent this from happening to my kids, your grandkids, to generations to come, I’m going to do it. They are going to know that there is someone out there that is going to come after their asses if they don’t do the right thing and protect patients.”

For more information on the Adult Survivors Act, please visit www.safehorizon.org/asa or call the Safe Horizon hotline at 800.621.HOPE. You can also reach lawyer Anthony DiPietro at 212.233.3600 and at www.TheFirmNYC.com.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) survivor helpline is 800.656.4673.