“They are not alone”

Advocates aid immigrant families with schools reopening

By Gregg McQueen

Keep on it.

As the city’s public schools prepare to reopen, advocates are urging immigrant families to stay on top of the latest information on reopening plans.

“We have to, as a city right now, make all the right preparations to ensure that everyone’s health and safety and educational progress at school happens,” said Kim Sykes, Director of Education Policy for the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), at a virtual press briefing held on Tues., Sept. 8.

“A key part of ensuring real safety and being truly prepared to open is having a system in place that… gets information to immigrant families in their home language so that they are informed as soon as other parents are informed,” she said.

Sykes said the launch of remote school orientations on September 16 would be essential for helping students to reconnect with teachers while reviewing school procedures as well as safety protocols. However, she cautioned that many immigrant families have reported not having technology to begin remote learning.

“We’re encouraging families to fill out a device request form that is online and also to contact their school,” she said. “We’re encouraging them to do this now so they can get the device for September 16.”

In response to press inquiries from The Manhattan Times, the Department of Education (DOE) said it has so far delivered over 320,000 iPads to students, in addition to 175,000 school-based devices.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, there are roughly 38,000 undocumented students in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx.

Vanessa Luna, Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer of ImmSchools, ‍a nonprofit focused on undocumented students and families, said there is still uncertainty around how immigrant students will find transportation to school.

“There are still a lot of discussions around bussing logistics,” she said, noting that the city was still in the process of finalizing contracts with bus companies, who are still rehiring drivers and inspecting vehicles. “There have been no promises that all students will have a bus by the first day of school.”

Sykes said the city will be providing alternatives to bussing, providing MetroCards to schools for use by both students and parents and offering reimbursements for other transportation.

“Schools are also going to be offering reimbursement to families who opt out of taking their children through buses or MetroCards. They will reimburse them for car services or taxis,” she said. “The DOE will have some type of online form for reimbursement.”

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would have 100,000 bus seats available starting September 21.

“We’re working with 60 bus companies to have everything ready in time, including extensive safety measures,” de Blasio said. “That means there will be mandatory masks for everyone, adults, and children alike on the buses. That means there’ll be social distancing. That means there’ll be windows open and nightly cleaning.”

De Blasio said that all bus routes had been confirmed and parents would be notified soon about their child’s route.

He noted that every bus company would be provided with an extensive supply of PPE. “We’re starting with a supply of 300,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and electrostatic sprayers for every bus garage,” he said. “And we’re going to keep those supplies up constantly as we go forward.”

Regarding building safety, de Blasio said the DOE recently completed inspections of all 1,485 public school buildings, including over 64,000 classrooms. He said that 96 percent of classrooms passed inspection and are ready to go.

“Work will continue on the classrooms that need a little more to be done before school opens. There’s time, obviously, to make the improvements before school,” he said. “If any classroom is not ready, it will not be used. It would only be used when it’s ready. But thank God, the overwhelming majority of classrooms are ready right now.”

The city has announced it will be providing free childcare options for students involved in blended learning through the Learning Bridges program, which offers child care for children from 3-K through 8th grade on days when they are scheduled for remote learning.

“There still isn’t as much information we’d all like, but we do know that these programs are supposed to be at community-based organizations and they’ll be following the same safety protocols as schools,” Sykes said.

According to the DOE, the Learning Bridges program locations will be linked to nearby schools and will be concentrated in communities hard hit by COVID-19. The program will prioritize to families in temporary housing and NYCHA developments, students receiving child welfare services, children of DOE personnel, children with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and children of essential workers.

“We know how important child care is for families, and we’re building up to 100,000 seats for students in Learning Bridges this fall. The program will provide enrichment activities and a safe learning environment for students, while also giving parents the balance they need during this time,” said DOE spokesperson Sarah Casasnovas in an email statement.

Additional information on the number of requests for the Learning Bridges program made per school district or by ethnic identity and race was not provided by the DOE.

Sykes called on the DOE to communicate better with immigrant and non-English speaking families regarding back-to-school procedures.

“We’ve had some progress but the city still needs to do more, and that includes preserving the ability to communicate with families by means other than the internet ‒ printed letters, robocalls, phone calls, cannot get sacrificed due to budget cuts,” she said.

“It is really important that immigrant New Yorkers in public schools know they are not alone,” Luna added. “They have a right to ask questions, they have a right to resources and to seek out support.”

For technology requests:

Families can continue to request devices through the Department of Education’s iPad Distribution page at bit.ly/2GKbEOt. Schools can see any requests from members of their school community. If a student is in need of a device and a school does not have the capacity to distribute one, there are 20,000 LTE-enabled iPads remaining, and the DOE will work with schools to distribute them accordingly. Families can call 311 directly as well.

For Learning Bridges requests:

Families interested in the Learning Bridges program can call 311 or apply online at on.nyc.gov/35mpi4A.