“The way for my family”

Parents rally for expansion of NYC charter schools

By Gregg McQueen

Kill the cap.

Hundreds of charter school parents, educators, and students rallied near City Hall on Tues., Mar. 7th to demand that state lawmakers lift a cap preventing new charters from opening in New York City.

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed lifting the cap to allow more public charter schools, but her plan has been met with intense resistance from Democratic lawmakers in Albany.

At the rally, parents and school leaders chanted “My school, my choice!” and “Charter schools are public schools!” and spoke of the role charter schools played in providing opportunities to underserved communities.

“We accept students who do not speak English and graduate them into four-year colleges and universities,” said Melissa Melkonian, founder of American Dream Charter School in the Bronx. “Our school, like many charter schools, creates opportunities. It opens the doors to students in the most vulnerable populations.”

“We cannot stop innovative schools from existing due to politics,” Melkonian said of the state’s charter school cap. “It’s unacceptable.”

Cynthia Estévez, a graduate of Mesa Charter School, said her high school assisted her even after she graduated college, enrolling her in an IT training program that landed her a good job.

“I might not have discovered this career without my charter school and I want to make sure that other students have the same opportunities I had,” she said.

“We’re here for one reason – parent choice,” stated Kathryn Marrow, parent of a child at Harlem KIPP. “All across this city, families are stuck in schools that don’t work for their kids.”

Alicia Johnson, President of the KIPP NYC charter school network, said, “Our third graders are building robots, our middle schoolers are entering national athletic competitions, our high school students are getting into their dream universities or dream careers after high school.”

“[KIPP is] not looking to open new charters right now, but we know it’s important for new operators, particularly Black and Brown operators, to be able to open new and innovative schools in our communities,” she said. “We need to open more charter schools. We need to lift the cap.”

About 90 percent of the city’s charter school students are Black or Hispanic.

Marrow said that charter schools provide more “intimate settings” and frequently have more counselors than traditional public schools.

“We know this is instrumental for Black and Brown communities. We need these charter schools,” she said.

Currently, a state law caps the number of charter schools at 460 throughout New York. The number of charter schools in New York City is now capped at 275.

Hochul’s plan, revealed as part of her Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal, would keep the statewide cap in place but remove regional restrictions to make 85 new slots available for new schools anywhere in New York.

“I believe every student deserves a quality education, and we are proposing to give New York families more options and opportunities to succeed,” said Hochul in announcing her plan.

However, some lawmakers have strongly opposed lifting the cap, arguing that it weakens the city’s Department of Education-run public schools.

Despite the large rally turnout, only two elected officials were in attendance.

State Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., who represents the Bronx, said his two children currently attend a charter school there. Traditional public schools are sometimes not the right academic setting for certain children, he said.

“Education is one of the greatest equalizers for the success and prosperity of our children,” said Zaccaro. “We need to make sure we are open to all options that would achieve the desired outcome we all want for our children.”

Brooklyn Assemblymember Brian Cunningham acknowledged that the cap issue was a divisive one, and urged lawmakers to support all public schools instead of creating an adversarial situation.

“This is not a conversation of either/or. It’s a conversation about choice,” he said.

Success Academy parent Natasha Burrell brought her children Maverick and Monarch to the rally “to show them how to speak up for themselves,” she said.

“They need to see how to advocate for important issues, and let elected officials know what is needed,” remarked Burrell, who said her children are excelling in school and extracurricular activities since joining the charter school.

“They need to lift the cap because education means opportunities,” she said. “The success of charter schools speaks for itself. It’s the way for my family.”