The Uptown Collective – The Recap 8-5 to 8-10

I have spent a good part of the last week with red hot tears of anger and sadness pouring out of my eyes. Several heartless raids conducted by ICE in Mississippi quickly followed the massacres at El Paso and Dayton. Our UC Must-Read for this week is from the NY Times and it succinctly captures how many Latinos across the country are feeling right now. The title of the piece says it all: “It Feels Like Being Hunted’: Latinos Across U.S. in Fear After El Paso Massacre.” The last few days have been a wake up call for many. Trump and the Republican Party are waging a war on Latinos. We ALL have a target on our back!

The Uptown Tweet of the Week once again goes to our Congressman Adriano Espaillat for calling out the tyrant in the Oval Office. Speaking of people power, this very newspaper gave us the good news that, “Two days after a rally where elected officials and community members slammed the MTA for not providing shuttle buses while elevators at the 181st Street A train station are replaced, the agency agreed to run free shuttles to help residents get around the area.”

The 16th Annual New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) returns August 12th through the 18th. NYLFF is the premier urban Latino film event in the country. The festival has two venues, AMC Empire 25 and the Julia de Burgos Performance & Arts Center in El Barrio. Use the discount code Uptown to get your tickets for any of the films being shown Uptown for a mere $10. Over 80 films from across the globe will screen at NYLFF so don’t sleep and get your tickets pronto. Some films also have two-for-one ticket specials.

Uptown sneakerheads rejoice! Washington Heights now has a Foot Locker Power Store. Keep this in mind; there are only 3 Power stores in the entire country. Before you even go, make sure you download the Nike app. It will seriously enhance the customer experience. Trust us on this one. The women, girls and kids selection are top-notch and second to none. The store also boasts exclusive kicks and gear that you will not find anywhere else such as Jordan gear that shows love to the Heights. Shout out to the homie Danny Peguero for the awesome artwork that graces the store. 181st Street will never be the same again.

