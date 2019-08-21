The Uptown Collective – The Recap 8-12 to 8-17

August 12 – August 17

Officer Daniel Pantaleo has finally been fired. After 5 years, the firing of this murderer and the stripping of his pension benefits have served an iota of justice. The whole sordid affair has also tarnished the progressive reputation of Mayor Bill de Blasio as he did not act. Instead, he chose to hide behind so-called due process.

You have one more chance to take in Film Works Al Fresco at Inwood Hill Park. That’s right, familia, come out to Gaelic Field on Monday, August 26 at 7 p.m. to take in Won’t you be my neighbor? The film is a heart-warming documentary about the life and times of Fred Rogers, who meant so much to so many as the driving force behind the very-popular Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood television show. So bring a blanket, watch a free movie and enjoy the evening with your own neighbors.

Our good friends Emanuel Abreu and Carlos Deschamps are leading a photo-walk on Sunday, August 25 at 1 p.m. that will kick off from Word Up Books (2113 Amsterdam Ave @ 165th Street). Photographers of all levels of expertise are welcome. Follow the walk via #UptownPhotoWalk.

Listen Up folks, you need to check out Bar 177 (708 West 177th Street) pronto. From the same folks that brought you Bar 180, Bar 177 is located in the former space of wine bar Kazza. They are banging out some serious delectable bar food and are fastidious about their craft beer. Check them out for their impressive knowledge and love of the burgeoning craft beer scene. They also collaborate with brewers to produce their own small batch beers.

By the way, I just finished reading The Nickel Boys, the latest novel from one of my favorite authors Colson Whitehead. The book is an outstanding read that I was not able to put down but make sure you hit up one of our local bookstores to get your copy. I stopped by Revolution Books (437 Malcolm X Boulevard) in Harlem to get mine.

Oh snap, Dark ATM and Boston are back with another banger, “Hey Mr. DJ.” The song takes the Zhané record and remixes it with hot verses from the two well-respected Uptown emcees. The much-anticipated Pushin Pain II will be dropping soon.

Stay tuned.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become the definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.