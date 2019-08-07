The Uptown Collective – The Recap 7-29 to 8-3

July 29 – August 3

Un verano en Nueva York is about to get that much hotter. The 16th Annual New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) returns August 12th through the 18th. NYLFF is the premiere urban Latino film event in the country. This year’s festival is bigger and more ambitious than ever. I am honored to be the Social Media Manager for this important institution for the third year in a row. The festival has two venues, AMC Empire 25 and the Julia de Burgos Performance & Arts Center in El Barrio. And, guess what? Use the discount code Uptown to get your tickets for any of the films being shown Uptown for a mere $10. On Tuesday, August 13, NYLFF takes the show Uptown for a free event at St. Nicholas Park (135th & St. Nick). NYLFF Summer Cinema is honoring the late, great John Singleton with a screening of Poetic Justice. John Singleton’s daughter, Justice Singleton will be in the building for the occasion. Over 70 films from across the globe will screen at NYLFF, so don’t sleep and get your tickets pronto. Also follow the festival on IG at @nylatinofilmfestival .

Tom Wright of the NY Daily News penned an excellent opinion piece on how immigrants have resuscitated New York City and the nation repeatedly. Mr. Wright posits correctly that contrary to the ramblings of Tyrant Trump, immigrants are not the problem but the solution. Check it out ASAP.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to our Congressman Rep. Adriano Espaillat for his take on the need to impeach the tyrant. I am with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, “let’s impeach the expletive!”

The TODAY Show recently came Uptown for a segment on how Lin-Manuel Miranda’s childhood playground became a stage for kids. The segment featured the indispensable People’s Theatre Project, the group which has been instrumental in that endeavor. With that said, hit up the site and check it out.

The homie Manny Pérez lit up social media this week when he posted the La Soga 2 teaser on his IG. It seems hard to believe that the first film came out in 2010. Well, we will all have to wait a little longer as La Soga 2 is set to be released next year.

And don’t forget to hit up the Bronx Night Market every Saturday until October.

