The Uptown Collective – The Recap 12-3 to 12-8

December 3 – December 8

The holidays are all about good cheer and merriment. Well, I have a sure-fire way to lift the spirits. This year’s Kwanzaa Crawl goes down on December 26, 2018. What is a Kwanzaa Crawl you may ask? Kwanzaa Crawl is a one-day event where people of the African diaspora join together to support the Black-owned Bars in their neighborhoods.

Thousands of Kwanzaa Crawlers will be divided into over 40 different teams, as they travel from bar to bar singing and dancing, dressed in whatever makes them feel unapologetically Black and beautiful. It’s a day of UNITY, FELLOWSHIP, and FUN! Powered by sisters Kerry Coddett and Krystal Stark through their organization, Operation Mobilize, Kwanzaa Crawl is a bar crawl that will take place on the first day of Kwanzaa, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 in Brooklyn and Harlem, New York. The crawl is focused on the social aspect of building community and aims to facilitate economic empowerment within our community. Hit up www.kwanzaacrawl.com ASAP for your tickets.

Speaking of holiday joys, Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters December 19. Decades after her original visit, Mary Poppins is back to sprinkle a little magic on the world. This time she brings with her Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays Jack in this next-generation reboot of the classic. Get your tickets pronto.

Handel’s Messiah comes Uptown, to the United Palace, to be exact. The United Palace brings a new holiday tradition to Washington Heights with Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah. Infused with Latin rhythms, jazz improvisation, and gospel harmony, Too Hot to Handel has been hailed as “ingeniously re-imagined” by The Chicago Tribune and “perhaps the jazziest, most soulful reinterpretation of Handel’s Messiah you’ll ever hear” by The New York Post. The United Palace adds a unique uptown vibe to the mix in a production that features the colorful and electric sounds of the Heights. Guest soloists include Angela Birchett (The Color Purple, Smokey Joe’s Café), Djoré Nance (A singer, originally from Dallas) and up-and-comer Yancy García. They will be joined by composer/conductor Chris Whittaker, the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra, the Fort Washington Community Choir, and friends.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

