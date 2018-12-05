The Uptown Collective – The Recap 11-26 to 12-1

November 26 – December 1

On Saturday, December 15, all roads lead to the George Washington Education Center (549 Audubon Avenue) for the State of Latino Health Public Forum & Health Fair. Somos Community Care in collaboration with Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer put this important event together. The public forum will take place from 10:30 am to noon and will be followed by community holiday health fair.

Once again it’s on. The indispensable Northern Manhattan Art Alliance (NoMAA) has put out a call for submissions from Uptown artists for the 2019 Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1,250 honorarium. That’s right, so make sure you bring your A Game and start submitting. You have until February 25, 2019. Hit up the site for more info.

If you like craft beer, then do yourself a favor and heed my words and hit up Harlem Hops (2268 Adam Clayton Powell BLVD) ASAP. These people take their beer seriously. Harlem Hops boasts an exceptionally bespoke collection of super niche and innovative beers that will blow you away. And get this: many of the beers on tap are super local. The proprietors go out of their way to support small batch breweries that are making outstanding beers. With that said make your way there pronto and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

If you have HBO it is a must that you watch Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland. The searing documentary explores the death of Sandra Bland, a politically active 28-year-old African American who, after being arrested for a traffic violation, was found dead in her jail cell. The topic of police brutality is more relevant than ever as we enter the third year of the Trump tyranny.

This past weekend I had the pleasure of reading the latest, unreleased installment of the Forgiving series by my good friend and local novelist, A.J. Sidransky. It was an absolute joy to read and get reacquainted with detectives Kurchenko and González. I am also honored to make a brief cameo in the novel. Stay tuned for more on this engrossing read from a local writer.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.