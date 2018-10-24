The Uptown Collective – The Recap 10-15 to 10-20

October 15 – October 20

Right in time for Halloween, the latest podcast series from Gimlet, The Horror of Dolores Roach, is set in our beloved Washington Heights. After sixteen years in prison, the indomitable Dolores Roach (Daphne Rubin-Vega) returns to a Washington Heights that has changed drastically in her absence. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores is recognized only by an old stoner friend, Luis (Bobby Cannavale), who gives Dolores room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement apartment under his dilapidated empanada shop.

When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands Dolores” is driven to extremes to survive – leaving in her wake a string of strangled massage clients. In the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own particular predilections. Now in hiding deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel, Dolores recounts her grotesque tale of Eat or Be Eaten, her macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Hit up the site to check out this super awesome podcast.

Lights up in Washington Heights. That’s right ya’ll, the In The Heights movie is looking for actors for the film that will once again shine a light on our beloved Washington Heights. Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel Miranda, made the announcement himself on Twitter recently. Right now they are looking for a handful of actors for the much-anticipated film that is being put out by Warner Bros. and is scheduled to be in theaters in the summer of 2020. It gets better folks; all you need is your smartphone, so get to it. Hit up the site for more info. You have until to November 7 to submit.

The popular Dominican phrase, de lo mío, means one of mine. It infers a close camaraderie between friends. The Dominican warmth that is implied with that phrase has been transformed into some serious footwear heat courtesy of Nike. The Nike Air Force 1 De Lo Mío edition is a celebration of Dominican culture. The much buzzed about kicks will be available in certain select Nike retailers in November. Hit up the site to check them out.

