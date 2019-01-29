The Uptown Collective – The Recap 1-21 to 1-26

January 21 – January 26

At least the government is up and running again. But you have to wonder what will happen in a few weeks when negotiations regarding the damn wall have failed to meet the ever-changing demands of you know who. We are still in dangerous waters. It is unfortunate that a raving lunatic like Ann Coulter has such control over the President of the United States. Trump may close down the government again or may begin work on the wall by declaring a state of emergency. The one thing that Trump’s Shutdown has made absolutely clear is that Donald Trump has been out-classed, out-hustled and out-smarted by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. She is currently running a master class on government.

It is for that reason that my initial #WCW piece is dedicated to Nancy Pelosi, who I have dubbed Cardi P for the way she has totally owned the petulant child in the Oval Office. The only way you deal with a malignant narcissist like Donald Trump is by fighting back tooth and nail. Drastic times call for drastic measures. We are there. Either we engage in a pitched battle for the soul of this nation or we allow Trump and his heartless Republican minions to defile our precious but in peril democracy. We have power too. Let’s use it. Speaker Pelosi is leading the way. YAAAS QUEEN! Please check out my piece here: http://bit.ly/UC_CardiP. My #WCW column will highlight the women that I am politically crushing on.

Que León is in theaters now. The Dominican film industry has been growing by leaps and bounds and Que León represents a major development in that trajectory. Que León is the first Caribbean film to reach 25 countries and in the United states to reach 15 states, 35 cities and 65 theaters in its premiere in theaters. With that said, it is imperative that we support that growth, which will ensure that these types of films continue to be made. So get your tickets ASAP and let your people know that they have to see Que León.

Have you checked out the new Thai spot in Washington Heights, Suross Thai Bistro (4131 Broadway)? That is the new place I will be hitting up soon. Stay tuned for our write up on the eatery.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com .

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.