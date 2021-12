“The time is now”

Council bill grants non-citizens the right to vote

By Gregg McQueen

“Today, I’m finally being seen,” said Melissa John.

Get to the polls.

The New York City Council has passed hard-fought legislation on December 9 that would grant non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections.

Known as Intro 1867, the bill would allow New Yorkers with green cards or work authorization in the U.S. to cast votes in local elections for Mayor, City Council, Borough President, Comptroller and Public Advocate, provided they have lived in the city for at least 30 days.

They would not be permitted to vote in federal or state elections.

It is expected to impact over 800,000 people in New York City.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez spoke prior to Council vote. Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council

Following a spirited debate over the bill at its stated meeting, the City Council voted to pass the law, with 33 Councilmembers voting in favor, 14 voting against and two abstentions.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, the bill’s primary sponsor, said the Council was “making history” by passing the legislation.

“Fifty years down the line when our children look back at this moment, they will see a diverse coalition of advocates who came together to write a new chapter in New York City’s history by giving immigrant New Yorkers the power of the ballot,” he said.

The bill now heads to the desk of Mayor Bill de Blasio. Though he has raised questions in recent months about the bill’s legality, de Blasio has indicated he would sign it into law if approved by the Council.

At a City Hall rally prior to the Council vote, immigrants hailed the legislation as a means to “always be heard.”

“Today, I’m finally being seen, I’m finally being heard as part of the political process,” said Melissa John, a Bronx schoolteacher who was born in Trinidad and came to the U.S. two decades ago.

“I stand in front of my students constantly,” said John. “I say, ‘It’s important for everyone to honor your stories, it’s important for everyone to honor your voices.”



Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council The new legislation would grant the municipal right to vote to over 800,000 residents.Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council

Immigrant advocates have called on the city to extend voting rights to non-citizens for as long as a decade. After Intro 1867 was introduced by Rodríguez in January 2020, advocates increased pressure on lawmakers to advance the bill, staging numerous rallies outside of City Hall throughout this year.

While other municipalities around the country, including cities in Maryland, Vermont and California, have granted voting rights to non-citizens, New York City becomes the largest municipality by far to pass such a law.

“Many other cities across the nation as well as abroad are watching this meeting today,” Rodríguez said as the Council prepared to vote on Intro 1867. “In one of the most diverse cities in the world, we need to ensure that there is adequate representation for all New Yorkers.”

The bill was not without opposition, as some Councilmembers argued at the stated meeting that the law’s 30-day residency provision was insufficient. “That person is a transient,” said City Councilmember Mark Gjonaj, who appealed to his colleagues to amend the bill to require green card holders to live in New York City for more than a year in order to vote.

In explaining her “no” vote, City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo voiced concerns that the bill would weaken the political power of Black New Yorkers by “shifting the power dynamic.”

“I’ve never heard in this one discussion about how the African American voter is going to be impacted by this bill,” Cumbo said. “My concern is how the African American community will fare in a situation where our numbers are not amplified in any meaningful way.”



Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), called the bill “the largest enfranchisement of New Yorkers in more than a century.”Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council

Rodríguez argued that green card holders should be allowed to vote on local leaders as they are paying taxes to the city. He also suggested that New York should act to counterbalance recent measures taken in other states to suppress the voting rights of immigrants and people of color.

“In a time where many states are passing voter suppression laws like we haven’t seen since the Jim Crow era, New York City must be seen as a shining example for other progressive cities to follow,” he said.

Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), called the bill “the largest enfranchisement of New Yorkers in more than a century.”

“Today, we finally gave immigrant New Yorkers who raise their kids here, build our economy, and contribute to this vibrant city every single day a voice in their local democracy,” said Awawdeh. “This groundbreaking legislation gives nearly one million New Yorkers a voice in the issues we all care about; the quality of our schools, the safety of our streets, and countless other large and small ways the city government impacts our lives.”

City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo voiced concerns about “shifting the power dynamic.” Photo: Willam Alatriste | NYC Council

“The time to give immigrant New Yorkers a voice in their municipal government is now. Whether it was building our city or working as essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, immigrants have contributed to the prosperity and growth of New York City. That is why I am proud to stand here as a leading sponsor along with Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and the New York Immigration Coalition to finally see the passage of Intro 1867 to restore the right to vote for nearly a million of our immigrant neighbors,” said City Council Committee on Immigration Chair Carlos Menchaca. “Opponents of this bill are already fear-mongering and spreading false information that any immigrant can come here and vote. They are wrong. Under our legislation, only those who have work authorization and have some immigration status under federal law can vote in our local elections. These are individuals like Dreamers under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program who worked as essential healthcare workers during the pandemic or Haitian New Yorkers with Temporary Protective Status who work hard and pay taxes. The law and justice are on our side.”