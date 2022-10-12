“The time for aid is now”
“El momento de ayudar es ahora”
State of emergency on migrant arrivals declared
Se declara estado de emergencia por llegada de inmigrantes
By Gregg McQueen
Unsustainable.
Citing concerns over adequate shelter provisions and a rapidly depleting budget, Mayor Eric Adams has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the influx of asylum seekers pouring into New York City.
On October 7, Adams directed all relevant city agencies to coordinate their efforts to respond to the crisis and also suspended land use requirements to construct Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.
More than 18,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since April and more arrive daily.
As a result, the city’s shelter system is at the bursting point, with a current headcount of more than 61,000 people.
“Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams said, noting that the city expects to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the year to care for migrants.
“It’s burning through our city’s budget,” he remarked. “This is unsustainable. New York City is going to run out of money for other priorities.”
In early August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico. Adams said at least five or six buses — and sometimes as many as nine — were arriving per day.
Of the 61,000 people in city shelters, one in five is an asylum seeker, and 20,000 are children, Adams reported. The current shelter headcount is an all-time record for the city.
Adams expressed concern about the shelter census topping 100,000 people by year’s end. New York is being “overwhelmed,” he said, at a time it is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Describing the migrant situation as a “humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Adams pleaded for aid from the federal and state government.
He called for the passage of federation legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work right away. Adams also urged a “realistic decompression strategy at the border that will slow the outflow of asylum seekers,” as well as a coordinated effort to move asylum seekers to other cities in addition to New York.
Finally, he asked for emergency financial assistance at the federal and state level.
“The time for aid to New York is now,” Adams stated. “New York City is doing our part and we need others to step up to join us.”
As a right-to-shelter city, New York is legally required to help find temporary housing for those who enter the city. To handle the influx of migrants, the city has placed people in emergency hotels, engaged the private sector to provide clothing and supplies, and helped community-based organizations arrange travel for migrants to the destination of their choice.
The city plans to open a large Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall’s Island in the coming weeks, which can accommodate up to 500 people.
“Unless we take immediate action, that center will be full in days, and we will have to open another and another and another even as winter weather arrives,” Adams said.
Dr. Ted Long, Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Care, New York City Health + Hospitals, said the city plans to temporarily house asylum seekers at the Randall’s Island humanitarian center for a period of 96 hours, providing food, shelter, and assisting migrants in getting where they ultimately want to go in the United States.
Upon arrival at the facility, asylum seekers will be provided with three hot meals a day and use of iPads and phones to connect with family members, Long said.
“We’re going to have a team of expert case managers there that speak your language. Some of them may be staff we bring in, some of them may be trusted community members from our community-based organizations,” said Long. “Then beyond that, we’re going to talk to you about the most important part, which includes re-ticketing and where we’re going to help you to get where you want to go.”
The city’s strategy to build Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers has been marked by controversy. Adams moved the location of the inaugural center to Randall’s Island after the initial site — a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx — experienced flooding issues.
In addition, immigrant advocates have slammed the city for housing migrants in tent-based settings, while noting that the contractor hired to construct the Randall’s Island center is the same that was used to build President Donald Trump’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
“Asylum seekers must be housed indoors with adequate space and other legally mandated services and amenities. Anything less is inhumane and very likely a violation of the city’s legal responsibilities,” the NYC chapter of Democratic Socialists of America said in a statement.
“This situation demands a robust, humane response from the government at all levels to meet people’s needs, including but not only adequate housing,” the statement said. “What it does not demand is the construction of what can only be described as an open-air refugee camp in a low-lying zone prone to flooding. New York has dozens of large indoor venues, like the Javits Center, that could easily be converted to provide clean beds, privacy and shelter.”
On October 6, a group of lawmakers — State Senators Jessica Ramos and Gustavo Rivera, State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, and City Councilmember Shahana Hanif — issued a letter to Mayor Adams, calling on his administration to pivot away from the relief center model for asylum seekers and consider indoor, temporary shelter options instead.
“We strongly encourage your administration to consider the Jacob Javits Center as a welcome center and resource hub,” the elected officials wrote. “The Javits Center’s proximity to the Port Authority would allow asylum seekers to be processed more efficiently. It’s well-equipped and large enough to enable service providers to deliver the resources currently available at the Navigation Center in midtown Manhattan. We believe that the need to provide humanitarian services far outweighs the potential economic impact.”
In the letter, the officials outlined additional policy proposals, including: using closed union hotel rooms for temporary shelter, decreasing the average length of shelter stays, and expanding CityFHEPS eligibility to asylum seekers.
Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), said that immigrant rights organizations have “repeatedly asked the city to be included in the planning” for the humanitarian centers but “keep getting rebuffed.”
“That’s how we ended up here with a contractor who built the southern border wall, and one proposed site that has already flooded. We fear that the Randall’s Island encampment will be no different,” he said.
“Without a real permanent solution to the shelter crisis, these encampments will become a stain on New York’s reputation as a welcoming city,” Awawdeh said, “and do nothing more than cause more harm to asylum seekers who have already been treated like pawns in a political game.”
“El momento de ayudar es ahora”
Se declara estado de emergencia por llegada de inmigrantes
Por Gregg McQueen
Insostenible.
El alcalde Eric Adams ha emitido una orden ejecutiva por la que se declara el estado de emergencia debido a la afluencia de solicitantes de asilo que llegan a la ciudad de Nueva York.
El 7 de octubre, Adams ordenó a todos los organismos pertinentes de la ciudad que coordinaran sus esfuerzos para responder a la crisis y también suspendió los requisitos de uso del suelo para construir Centros de Respuesta a Emergencias Humanitarias y de Socorro.
Más de 18,000 solicitantes de asilo han llegado a la ciudad de Nueva York desde abril y cada día llegan más.
Como resultado, el sistema de refugios de la ciudad está al límite, con un recuento actual de más de 61,000 personas.
“Aunque nuestra compasión es ilimitada, nuestros recursos no lo son”, dijo Adams, señalando que la ciudad espera gastar al menos mil millones de dólares hasta finales de año para atender a los inmigrantes.
“Está quemando el presupuesto de nuestra ciudad”, comentó. “Esto es insostenible. La ciudad de Nueva York se va a quedar sin dinero para otras prioridades”.
A principios de agosto, el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, comenzó a transportar en autobús a los migrantes a la ciudad de Nueva York después de que fueran detenidos al cruzar la frontera de Estados Unidos desde México. Adams dijo que al menos cinco o seis autobuses -y a veces hasta nueve- llegan al día.
De las 61,000 personas que se encuentran en los refugios de la ciudad, una de cada cinco es solicitante de asilo y 20,000 son niños, informó Adams. El número actual de personas en los refugios es un récord histórico para la ciudad.
Adams expresó su preocupación por el hecho de que el censo de refugios supere las 100,000 personas a finales de año. Nueva York se está viendo “desbordada”, dijo, en un momento en el que se sigue recuperando de la pandemia de Covid-19.
Describiendo la situación de los inmigrantes como una “crisis humanitaria hecha por manos humanas”, Adams abogó por ayuda del gobierno federal y estatal.
Pidió la aprobación de una legislación federal que permita a los solicitantes de asilo trabajar legalmente de inmediato. Adams también instó a una “estrategia realista de descompresión en la frontera que frene el flujo de los solicitantes de asilo”, así como a un esfuerzo coordinado para trasladar a los solicitantes de asilo a otras ciudades además de Nueva York.
Por último, pidió ayuda financiera de emergencia a nivel federal y estatal.
“El momento de ayudar a Nueva York es ahora”, declaró Adams. “La ciudad de Nueva York está haciendo nuestra parte y necesitamos que otros den un paso adelante para unirse a nosotros”.
Como ciudad que otorga refugio, Nueva York está obligada por ley a ayudar a encontrar alojamiento temporal a quienes entran en la ciudad. Para hacer frente a la afluencia de inmigrantes, la ciudad ha alojado a personas en hoteles de emergencia, ha contratado al sector privado para que les proporcione ropa y suministros, y ha ayudado a las organizaciones comunitarias a organizar el viaje de los inmigrantes al destino que elijan.
La ciudad tiene previsto abrir en las próximas semanas un gran Centro de Respuesta a la Emergencia Humanitaria y de Socorro en Randall’s Island, que puede albergar hasta 500 personas.
“A menos que tomemos medidas inmediatas, ese centro se llenará en días, y tendremos que abrir otro, y otro, y otro, incluso cuando llegue el clima invernal”, dijo Adams.
El Dr. Ted Long, vicepresidente senior de Atención Ambulatoria de New York City Health + Hospitals, dijo que la ciudad planea alojar temporalmente a los solicitantes de asilo en el centro humanitario de Randall’s Island durante un período de 96 horas, proporcionándoles comida, refugio y ayudándoles a llegar a donde finalmente quieran ir en Estados Unidos.
A su llegada al centro, los solicitantes de asilo recibirán tres comidas calientes al día y tendrán a su disposición el uso de iPads y teléfonos para conectarse con sus familiares, dijo Long.
“Vamos a tener ahí a un equipo de expertos gestores de casos que hablen su idioma. Algunos de ellos pueden ser personal que traemos, algunos de ellos pueden ser miembros de la comunidad de confianza de nuestras organizaciones comunitarias”, dijo Long. “Luego, vamos a hablarles sobre la parte más importante, que incluye la emisión de boletos y ayudarles a llegar a donde deseen ir”.
La estrategia de la ciudad para construir Centros de Respuesta a Emergencias Humanitarias y de Socorro ha estado marcada por la polémica. Adams trasladó la ubicación del centro inaugural a Randall’s Island después de que el emplazamiento inicial -un aparcamiento en Orchard Beach, en el Bronx- experimentara problemas de inundación.
Además, los defensores de los inmigrantes han criticado a la ciudad por alojar a los migrantes en tiendas de campaña, señalando que el contratista contratado para construir el centro de Randall’s Island es el mismo que se utilizó para construir el muro fronterizo del presidente Donald Trump entre Estados Unidos y México.
“Los solicitantes de asilo deben ser alojados bajo techo, en un espacio adecuado y con otros servicios y comodidades exigidos por la ley. Cualquier cosa menor a ello es inhumana y muy probablemente una violación de las responsabilidades legales de la ciudad”, dijo el capítulo de NYC de los Socialistas Democráticos de Estados Unidos en un comunicado.
“Esta situación exige una respuesta enérgica y humana por parte del gobierno a todos los niveles para satisfacer las necesidades de la gente, incluyendo, pero no limitado a, una vivienda adecuada”, dice el comunicado. “Lo que no exige es la construcción de lo que sólo puede describirse como un campo de refugiados al aire libre en una zona baja, propensa a las inundaciones”. Nueva York tiene docenas de grandes recintos cubiertos, como el Javits Center, que podría fácilmente alojar camas limpias, privacidad y refugio”.
El 6 de octubre, un grupo de legisladores -los senadores estatales Jessica Ramos y Gustavo Rivera, la asambleísta estatal Jessica González-Rojas y la concejala Shahana Hanif- enviaron una carta al alcalde Adams en la que pidieron a su gobierno que abandone el modelo de centro de acogida para los solicitantes de asilo y considere opciones de refugio temporal en interiores.
“Exhortamos al gobierno a considerar el Centro Jacob Javits como centro de acogida y de recursos”, escribieron los funcionarios. “La proximidad del Centro Javits a la Autoridad Portuaria permitiría procesar a los solicitantes de asilo de forma más eficiente. Está bien equipado y es lo suficientemente grande como para que los proveedores de servicios puedan ofrecer los recursos actualmente disponibles en el Centro de Navegación, en el centro de Manhattan. Creemos que la necesidad de prestar servicios humanitarios supera con creces el posible impacto económico”.
En la carta, los funcionarios esbozaron otras propuestas políticas, entre las que se incluyen: utilizar habitaciones de hotel del sindicato para el alojamiento temporal, disminuir la duración promedio de las estancias en los refugios y ampliar la elegibilidad del CityFHEPS a los solicitantes de asilo.
Murad Awawdeh, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que las organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes han “pedido repetidamente a la ciudad que se incluya en la planificación” de los centros humanitarios, pero “siguen siendo rechazados”.
“Así es como terminamos aquí con un contratista que construyó el muro de la frontera sur, y un sitio propuesto que ya se ha inundado. Tememos que el campamento de Randall’s Island no será diferente”, dijo.
“Sin una verdadera solución permanente a la crisis de los refugios, estos campamentos se convertirán en una mancha en la reputación de Nueva York como ciudad de acogida”, dijo Awawdeh, “y no hacen más que causar más daño a los solicitantes de asilo que ya han sido tratados como peones en un juego político”.