“The time for aid is now”

State of emergency on migrant arrivals declared

By Gregg McQueen

Buses with new asylum seekers are arriving every day.

Unsustainable.

Citing concerns over adequate shelter provisions and a rapidly depleting budget, Mayor Eric Adams has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the influx of asylum seekers pouring into New York City.

On October 7, Adams directed all relevant city agencies to coordinate their efforts to respond to the crisis and also suspended land use requirements to construct Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.

More than 18,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since April and more arrive daily.

As a result, the city’s shelter system is at the bursting point, with a current headcount of more than 61,000 people.

“Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams said, noting that the city expects to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the year to care for migrants.

“It’s burning through our city’s budget,” he remarked. “This is unsustainable. New York City is going to run out of money for other priorities.”

In early August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico. Adams said at least five or six buses — and sometimes as many as nine — were arriving per day.

Of the 61,000 people in city shelters, one in five is an asylum seeker, and 20,000 are children, Adams reported. The current shelter headcount is an all-time record for the city.

Temporary shelter is being provided at relief centers.

Adams expressed concern about the shelter census topping 100,000 people by year’s end. New York is being “overwhelmed,” he said, at a time it is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing the migrant situation as a “humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Adams pleaded for aid from the federal and state government.

He called for the passage of federation legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work right away. Adams also urged a “realistic decompression strategy at the border that will slow the outflow of asylum seekers,” as well as a coordinated effort to move asylum seekers to other cities in addition to New York.

Finally, he asked for emergency financial assistance at the federal and state level.

“The time for aid to New York is now,” Adams stated. “New York City is doing our part and we need others to step up to join us.”

As a right-to-shelter city, New York is legally required to help find temporary housing for those who enter the city. To handle the influx of migrants, the city has placed people in emergency hotels, engaged the private sector to provide clothing and supplies, and helped community-based organizations arrange travel for migrants to the destination of their choice.

The city plans to open a large Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall’s Island in the coming weeks, which can accommodate up to 500 people.

“Unless we take immediate action, that center will be full in days, and we will have to open another and another and another even as winter weather arrives,” Adams said.

Newly arrived migrants can access care.

Dr. Ted Long, Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Care, New York City Health + Hospitals, said the city plans to temporarily house asylum seekers at the Randall’s Island humanitarian center for a period of 96 hours, providing food, shelter, and assisting migrants in getting where they ultimately want to go in the United States.

Upon arrival at the facility, asylum seekers will be provided with three hot meals a day and use of iPads and phones to connect with family members, Long said.

“We’re going to have a team of expert case managers there that speak your language. Some of them may be staff we bring in, some of them may be trusted community members from our community-based organizations,” said Long. “Then beyond that, we’re going to talk to you about the most important part, which includes re-ticketing and where we’re going to help you to get where you want to go.”

The city’s strategy to build Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers has been marked by controversy. Adams moved the location of the inaugural center to Randall’s Island after the initial site — a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx — experienced flooding issues.

In addition, immigrant advocates have slammed the city for housing migrants in tent-based settings, while noting that the contractor hired to construct the Randall’s Island center is the same that was used to build President Donald Trump’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Asylum seekers must be housed indoors with adequate space and other legally mandated services and amenities. Anything less is inhumane and very likely a violation of the city’s legal responsibilities,” the NYC chapter of Democratic Socialists of America said in a statement.

“This situation demands a robust, humane response from the government at all levels to meet people’s needs, including but not only adequate housing,” the statement said. “What it does not demand is the construction of what can only be described as an open-air refugee camp in a low-lying zone prone to flooding. New York has dozens of large indoor venues, like the Javits Center, that could easily be converted to provide clean beds, privacy and shelter.”

On October 6, a group of lawmakers — State Senators Jessica Ramos and Gustavo Rivera, State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, and City Councilmember Shahana Hanif — issued a letter to Mayor Adams, calling on his administration to pivot away from the relief center model for asylum seekers and consider indoor, temporary shelter options instead.

“We strongly encourage your administration to consider the Jacob Javits Center as a welcome center and resource hub,” the elected officials wrote. “The Javits Center’s proximity to the Port Authority would allow asylum seekers to be processed more efficiently. It’s well-equipped and large enough to enable service providers to deliver the resources currently available at the Navigation Center in midtown Manhattan. We believe that the need to provide humanitarian services far outweighs the potential economic impact.”

In the letter, the officials outlined additional policy proposals, including: using closed union hotel rooms for temporary shelter, decreasing the average length of shelter stays, and expanding CityFHEPS eligibility to asylum seekers.

Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), said that immigrant rights organizations have “repeatedly asked the city to be included in the planning” for the humanitarian centers but “keep getting rebuffed.”

“That’s how we ended up here with a contractor who built the southern border wall, and one proposed site that has already flooded. We fear that the Randall’s Island encampment will be no different,” he said.

“Without a real permanent solution to the shelter crisis, these encampments will become a stain on New York’s reputation as a welcoming city,” Awawdeh said, “and do nothing more than cause more harm to asylum seekers who have already been treated like pawns in a political game.”