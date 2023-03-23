The Source of Substance

New arts exhibit centers women and their work

By Sherry Mazzocchi

While spring is officially here, it felt like late December at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).

Preparing for the upcoming show, “Women of Substance: Past Present and Future,” the organizers delighted in unwrapping all the art – as if were the holidays.

“When we unpack everything, it’s almost like Christmas,” said Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Director. When artists first submit their work, it’s typically just a digital image, she explained. “But when you open it up, it’s so nice to see the artist’s hand, and the texture.”

She gestured to a painting by Eileen Burgess, Evelena. “This one was one of the things that when saw, we knew, of course,” she said. “But then seeing it, was just like ‘Oh, wow.’”

Evelena radiates energy.

The artist’s portrait of her aunt, Evelena Presley, is rendered with fine details. The artist’s statement describes her as “quite a feisty individual who insisted on living on her own in the backwoods of Florida.”

Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Coordinator Michelle Orsi Gordon, and curator Andrea Arroyo were busy organizing the show this past weekend. This year’s Women in The Heights exhibit, “Women of Substance: Past, Present and Future,” features 59 works from 52 Northern Manhattan female artists. This is the 14th Women in the Heights art show, and it is the first time it has opened in NoMAA’s new first-floor gallery space at the United Palace.

NoMAA received more than 130 submissions, about double from last year. There is a wide range of artists. Some, like Burgess, are established. But Debbie Taylor-Kerman, whose painting 24 Carat, is also in the show, only started painting during Covid.

“I love, love, love to see really emerging artists,” said Arroyo. The process between a blank canvas and a finished piece of work is daunting, she added. Photographing the work and completing an artist’s statement can also be intimidating. “It takes a lot of courage,” she said.

Arroyo is an experienced artist and dancer, as evident as she described how the artwork is displayed. “[The pieces] have to have a certain kind of flow, or be in conversation with each other,” she said. She pointed to a large abstract canvas with squares of bright blues and greens, which was next to an even larger canvas of a brilliant blue betta fish, suspended in water, which echoed the blue print blouse in Evelena.

Another wall was dedicated to textile art. Miggy Buck’s rope piece depicting Rapunzel’s hair was positioned next to Uniqua Simmonds’ colorful textile with a fabulous headdress, which was placed beside Elizabeth Starcevic’s wall hanging incorporating her mother’s crocheted gloves.

Space is another constraint. Orsi-Gordon held up a striking portrait next to a column, but Arroyo said the space was too tight to hold the painting. Orsi-Gordon later found a better contender for the narrow spot—a trombone with golden hands.

Arroyo said the Women in the Heights show is always about showcasing female artists and creating community. “And these days we need a lot of inspiration,” she said. “We have to support each other in order to grow. I think when people come in and see the work on the walls, it’s going to be super inspiring.”

NoMAA puts out the call for art, but it is up to the artist to interpret the theme. “I think most women are women of substance just by the mere fact of existing and surviving and navigating the world,” she said.

Arroyo pointed to a painting of seemingly random colorful squares against a white background. Lauren Gohara’s work, Breakers of Glass, represents a statistical analysis of the number of women CEOs in Fortune 500 companies.

“Until you see it, you don’t really realize it has a very substantial background and theme,” she said.

“Women of Substance: Past, Present and Future” opens Thursday, March 23rd.

Participating artists include: Yael Ben-Zion, Julie Berman, Barbara Brocklebank, Miggy Buck, Jacinta Bujanda-Suárez, Eileen Burgess, Lisa Candela, Arcadia Caraballo, Susan Cottle Alberto, Jaynie Crimmins, Alanna De La Cruz, Rose Deler, Sika Foyer, Claudia Gill, Lauren Gohara, Keena González, Wilhelmina Grant Cooper, Laurence Elle Groux, C’naan Hamburger, Josefina Hernández, Julia Justo, Chae Kihn, Yeon Jin Kim, Rina Kim, Tafy LaPlanche, Emily Linares, London Long-Wheeler, Elizabeth Lorris Ritter, Marne Lucas, Laurie Markiewicz, Patricia Miranda, Tomo Mori, Umazi Mvurya, Rosa Naparstek, Jennyfer Parra, Leah Poller, Sarah Quiñones, Kathia Regalado, Cinthia Reyes, Darcy Rogers, Kaé Sato, Diana Schmertz, Alannah Sears, Uniqua Simmons, Elizabeth Starčević, Yasuyo Tanaka, Ibtisam Tasnim Zaman, Debbie Taylor-Kerman, Carla Torres, Marjorie Van Cura, Tamara Wasserman, Devynity Wray

For more information, please visit www.nomaanyc.org.