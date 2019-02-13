The Soaring Sisters

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The butterflies now soar at the corner of 168th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

As Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez unveiled a new street sign honoring the Mirabal sisters on Sun., Feb. 10, he hailed them as heroes who fought for freedom.

“They were killed for fighting for social justice,” Rodríguez said. “They will never die, not only for Dominicans, but for those who love social justice.”

The Councilmember said that when he visits his home country of the Dominican Republic, it is not uncommon for streets there to be co-named after historical figures such as Winston Churchill or John F. Kennedy.

“As a city built by and for immigrants, it is an important contribution to leave names of individuals that will always live for all of us,” he said.

Rodríguez said though many buildings and institutions are named after people who donate large sums of money, this distinction was a fitting tribute to civil rights leaders or revolutionaries.

A street co-naming is an opportunity for future generations to know and recognize the contributions of everyday working class heroes, he said.

The Mirabal sisters, Patria, Minerva, Dede and María Teresa, were attractive and intelligent women from a well-off family in the Dominican Republic town of Salcedo. It is said that when Minerva rebuffed the advances of Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, known also as El Generalísimo, their troubles began. Their father was imprisoned, beaten and released. Minerva, in her second year of law school, could not register for classes until she gave a public address praising Trujillo. Even when she graduated summa cum laude, she still couldn’t find a job.

Trujillo’s rule was iron-clad. He deployed his secret police to stamp out dissent and directly controlled the country’s vital communication network, including radio, mail, press, airlines and the passport offices.

Eventually three of the young sisters, Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa, together with their husbands, joined an underground leftist movement dedicated to overthrowing Trujillo titled The 14 of June Movement. It was named after the date of an earlier unsuccessful attempt to take over the government. Their code name was las mariposas—the butterflies.

Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa said she likes to think of them as “soaring above all of the others” and hailed the women as figures of strength and equality.

“They were a symbol of resistance in a time of dictatorship and a symbol of strength in a time when government was not working for them,” she said. “I’m not going to go as far as to say that we are living in those times today, but many of the actions mimic the times we are in today. “

Several relatives of the Mirabal family were also present at the co-naming ceremony.

Pedro Mirabal and his mother María Mirabal shared their thoughts on Sunday.

Speaking in Spanish, she said she was happy that the street sign commemorates the three young women and appreciated the Councilmember’s efforts. “This is the acknowledgement that people are fighting to make a better world,” said her son. “It’s very important for me and for my kids, to see this time and time again.”

Pedro said more should be done to recognize the sacrifices they made. “I would like to see all kinds of things being named after them,” he said.

Petra Cruz is a distant relative of the Mirabal sisters. Her mother, María Salome González Pantaleón, was also part of a revolutionary movement back in the 1960’s. “She was pregnant with me when they were assassinated and I was born a week after,” she said.

“After they were killed, Trujillo went to our township and was invited by one of the family members to lunch. He told his henchmen that everything needed to seem like a car accident, when it wasn’t. “

Once the women and their husbands joined the underground movement, they distributed pamphlets and planned revolts. Some reports say they made weapons—explosives—at their kitchen table. After the movement was exposed, hundreds, including the Mirabal sisters and their husbands, were arrested. After an intercession by the Catholic Church, all of the arrested women were released. But the men stayed in jail. Their husbands were moved to a remote prison.

The sisters knew visiting their husbands would put them in jeopardy. But on November 25, 1960, they hired a driver to take them along a perilous mountain path. When they were stopped by the secret police, Patria reportedly told a nearby trucker who they were. The trucker sped off. The police beat and strangled the women and their driver. Their vehicle was forced off the road and down the side of a mountain, making it look like an accident. But the trauma they sustained told a much different and violent story. Patria was 36, Minerva was 34 and María Teresa was 24 at the time of their murders.

Trujillo was assassinated six months later by his own men.

It is said that the killing of the three young beautiful women was a crime so vile that it finally turned his government against him.

November 25 has since been designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The story of the three sisters has been told in plays and novels such as Julia Álvarez’s In the Time of the Butterflies, which was later made into a film starring Salma Hayek.

While Dede, who passed away in 2014, never played an active revolutionary role, she sought to preserve the memory of her sisters’ bravery and ultimate sacrifice. She also raised her sisters’ children.

Cruz said her mother always kept a picture of the sisters in her wallet. When she asked who they were, her mother told her their story. Whenever Cruz goes back to the Dominican Republic, she makes a pilgrimage to La Casa Museo Hermanas Mirabal in Salcedo.

Among the local institutions that have borne the family surname is the Mirabal Sisters Cultural and Community Center and the Mirabal Sisters School.

“The spirit of the Mirabal Sisters will be eternally present in Washington Heights,” said Luis Tejada, the community center’s Executive Director. “From this corner, the spirit of the butterflies calls for the unity of all Dominicans in New York to continue fighting for social justice.”

Cruz said the street naming was a significant honor, even though it was 59 years after their death.

“They were very dear to us, not only because they were family members,” she said, “but also because of all of the things they fought for and the way they were killed.”