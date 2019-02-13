- English
- Español
The Soaring Sisters
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The butterflies now soar at the corner of 168th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
As Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez unveiled a new street sign honoring the Mirabal sisters on Sun., Feb. 10, he hailed them as heroes who fought for freedom.
“They were killed for fighting for social justice,” Rodríguez said. “They will never die, not only for Dominicans, but for those who love social justice.”
The Councilmember said that when he visits his home country of the Dominican Republic, it is not uncommon for streets there to be co-named after historical figures such as Winston Churchill or John F. Kennedy.
“As a city built by and for immigrants, it is an important contribution to leave names of individuals that will always live for all of us,” he said.
Rodríguez said though many buildings and institutions are named after people who donate large sums of money, this distinction was a fitting tribute to civil rights leaders or revolutionaries.
A street co-naming is an opportunity for future generations to know and recognize the contributions of everyday working class heroes, he said.
The Mirabal sisters, Patria, Minerva, Dede and María Teresa, were attractive and intelligent women from a well-off family in the Dominican Republic town of Salcedo. It is said that when Minerva rebuffed the advances of Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, known also as El Generalísimo, their troubles began. Their father was imprisoned, beaten and released. Minerva, in her second year of law school, could not register for classes until she gave a public address praising Trujillo. Even when she graduated summa cum laude, she still couldn’t find a job.
Trujillo’s rule was iron-clad. He deployed his secret police to stamp out dissent and directly controlled the country’s vital communication network, including radio, mail, press, airlines and the passport offices.
Eventually three of the young sisters, Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa, together with their husbands, joined an underground leftist movement dedicated to overthrowing Trujillo titled The 14 of June Movement. It was named after the date of an earlier unsuccessful attempt to take over the government. Their code name was las mariposas—the butterflies.
Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa said she likes to think of them as “soaring above all of the others” and hailed the women as figures of strength and equality.
“They were a symbol of resistance in a time of dictatorship and a symbol of strength in a time when government was not working for them,” she said. “I’m not going to go as far as to say that we are living in those times today, but many of the actions mimic the times we are in today. “
Several relatives of the Mirabal family were also present at the co-naming ceremony.
Pedro Mirabal and his mother María Mirabal shared their thoughts on Sunday.
Speaking in Spanish, she said she was happy that the street sign commemorates the three young women and appreciated the Councilmember’s efforts. “This is the acknowledgement that people are fighting to make a better world,” said her son. “It’s very important for me and for my kids, to see this time and time again.”
Pedro said more should be done to recognize the sacrifices they made. “I would like to see all kinds of things being named after them,” he said.
Petra Cruz is a distant relative of the Mirabal sisters. Her mother, María Salome González Pantaleón, was also part of a revolutionary movement back in the 1960’s. “She was pregnant with me when they were assassinated and I was born a week after,” she said.
“After they were killed, Trujillo went to our township and was invited by one of the family members to lunch. He told his henchmen that everything needed to seem like a car accident, when it wasn’t. “
Once the women and their husbands joined the underground movement, they distributed pamphlets and planned revolts. Some reports say they made weapons—explosives—at their kitchen table. After the movement was exposed, hundreds, including the Mirabal sisters and their husbands, were arrested. After an intercession by the Catholic Church, all of the arrested women were released. But the men stayed in jail. Their husbands were moved to a remote prison.
The sisters knew visiting their husbands would put them in jeopardy. But on November 25, 1960, they hired a driver to take them along a perilous mountain path. When they were stopped by the secret police, Patria reportedly told a nearby trucker who they were. The trucker sped off. The police beat and strangled the women and their driver. Their vehicle was forced off the road and down the side of a mountain, making it look like an accident. But the trauma they sustained told a much different and violent story. Patria was 36, Minerva was 34 and María Teresa was 24 at the time of their murders.
Trujillo was assassinated six months later by his own men.
It is said that the killing of the three young beautiful women was a crime so vile that it finally turned his government against him.
November 25 has since been designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The story of the three sisters has been told in plays and novels such as Julia Álvarez’s In the Time of the Butterflies, which was later made into a film starring Salma Hayek.
While Dede, who passed away in 2014, never played an active revolutionary role, she sought to preserve the memory of her sisters’ bravery and ultimate sacrifice. She also raised her sisters’ children.
Cruz said her mother always kept a picture of the sisters in her wallet. When she asked who they were, her mother told her their story. Whenever Cruz goes back to the Dominican Republic, she makes a pilgrimage to La Casa Museo Hermanas Mirabal in Salcedo.
Among the local institutions that have borne the family surname is the Mirabal Sisters Cultural and Community Center and the Mirabal Sisters School.
“The spirit of the Mirabal Sisters will be eternally present in Washington Heights,” said Luis Tejada, the community center’s Executive Director. “From this corner, the spirit of the butterflies calls for the unity of all Dominicans in New York to continue fighting for social justice.”
Cruz said the street naming was a significant honor, even though it was 59 years after their death.
“They were very dear to us, not only because they were family members,” she said, “but also because of all of the things they fought for and the way they were killed.”
Elevadas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Las mariposas se elevan ahora en la esquina de la calle 168 y la avenida Ámsterdam.
Cuando el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez dio a conocer una nueva placa de la calle en honor a las hermanas Mirabal el domingo 10 de febrero, las calificó de héroes que lucharon por la libertad.
“Fueron asesinadas por luchar por la justicia social”, dijo Rodríguez. “Nunca morirán, no solo para los dominicanos, sino para quienes aman la justicia social”.
El concejal dijo que cuando visita su país natal de la República Dominicana, no es raro que las calles de ese lugar sean co nombradas en honor a personajes históricos como Winston Churchill o John F. Kennedy.
“Como ciudad construida por y para inmigrantes, es una contribución importante dejar nombres de personas que siempre vivirán para todos nosotros”, dijo.
Rodríguez dijo que, si bien muchos edificios e instituciones llevan el nombre de personas que donan grandes sumas de dinero, esta distinción era un tributo adecuado a los líderes de los derechos civiles o revolucionarios.
Un co-nombramiento en la calle es una oportunidad para que las generaciones futuras conozcan y reconozcan las contribuciones de los héroes de la clase trabajadora de todos los días, dijo.
Las hermanas Mirabal, Patria, Minerva, Dede y María Teresa, eran mujeres atractivas e inteligentes de una familia acomodada en la ciudad de Salcedo, República Dominicana. Se dice que cuando Minerva rechazó las insinuaciones del dictador dominicano Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, conocido también como El Generalísimo, sus problemas comenzaron. Su padre fue encarcelado, golpeado y liberado. Minerva, en su segundo año de la facultad de leyes, no pudo inscribirse a clases hasta que dio un discurso público alabando a Trujillo. Incluso aunque se graduó summa cum laude, no podía encontrar un trabajo.
El gobierno de Trujillo era férreo. Desplegó a su policía secreta para eliminar la disidencia y controló directamente la red vital de comunicaciones del país, incluyendo radio, correo, prensa, aerolíneas y las oficinas de pasaportes.
Eventualmente, tres de las jóvenes hermanas, Patria, Minerva y María Teresa, junto con sus esposos, se unieron a un movimiento clandestino de izquierda dedicado al derrocamiento de Trujillo titulado El Movimiento 14 de junio. Fue nombrado en honor a la fecha de un intento anterior fallido de asumir el control del gobierno. Su nombre en clave era las mariposas.
La asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa dijo que le gusta pensar en ellas como “elevándose por encima de todos los demás” y llamó a las mujeres figuras de fuerza e igualdad.
“Fueron un símbolo de resistencia en una época de dictadura y uno de fortaleza en una época en que el gobierno no estuvo trabajando para ellas”, dijo. “No voy a ir tan lejos como para decir que estamos viviendo en esos tiempos hoy, pero muchas de las acciones imitan los tiempos en que estamos hoy”.
Varios parientes de la familia Mirabal también estuvieron presentes en la ceremonia de co-nombramiento.
Pedro Mirabal y su madre, María Mirabal, compartieron sus pensamientos el domingo.
Hablando en español, dijo estar feliz de que la placa de la calle conmemore a las tres jóvenes y agradeció los esfuerzos de la concejala. “Este es el reconocimiento de que la gente está luchando para hacer un mundo mejor”, dijo su hijo. “Es muy importante, para mí y para mis hijos, ver esto una y otra vez”.
Pedro dijo que se debería hacer más para reconocer los sacrificios que hicieron. “Me gustaría ver todo tipo de cosas con su nombre”, comentó.
Petra Cruz es una pariente lejana de las hermanas Mirabal. Su madre, María Salomé González Pantaleón, también formó parte de un movimiento revolucionario en los años sesenta. “Estaba embarazada de mí cuando fueron asesinadas y nací una semana después”, dijo.
“Después de que fueron asesinadas, Trujillo fue a nuestro municipio y fue invitado por uno de los miembros de la familia a almorzar. Les dijo a sus secuaces todo lo que se necesitaba para hacerlo parecer un accidente automovilístico, cuando no fue así”.
Una vez que las mujeres y sus maridos se unieron al movimiento clandestino, distribuyeron panfletos y planearon revueltas. Algunos informes dicen que hicieron armas, explosivos, en la mesa de su cocina. Después de que el movimiento fue expuesto, cientos, incluidas las hermanas Mirabal y sus esposos, fueron arrestados. Después de una intercesión de la Iglesia Católica, todas las mujeres arrestadas fueron puestas en libertad. Pero los hombres se quedaron en la cárcel. Sus esposos fueron trasladados a una prisión remota.
Las hermanas sabían que visitar a sus maridos las pondría en peligro, pero el 25 de noviembre de 1960, contrataron a un conductor para que las llevara a lo largo de un peligroso camino de montaña. Cuando fueron detenidas por la policía secreta, Patria le dijo a un camionero cercano quiénes eran. El camionero aceleró. La policía golpeó y estranguló a las mujeres y al conductor, su vehículo fue expulsado de la carretera y por la ladera de una montaña, haciéndolo ver como un accidente. Pero el trauma que sufrieron contó una historia muy diferente y violenta. Patria tenía 36 años, Minerva tenía 34 y María Teresa tenía 24 en el momento de sus asesinatos.
Trujillo fue asesinado seis meses después por sus propios hombres.
Se dice que el asesinato de las tres hermosas jóvenes mujeres fue un crimen tan vil que finalmente puso a su gobierno en su contra.
El 25 de noviembre ha sido designado como el Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer. La historia de las tres hermanas se ha contado en obras de teatro y novelas como la de Julia Álvarez En el tiempo de las mariposas, que más tarde se convirtió en una película protagonizada por Salma Hayek.
Si bien Dede, quien falleció en 2014, nunca tuvo un papel revolucionario activo, ella buscó preservar la memoria de la valentía y el sacrificio final de sus hermanas. Ella también crio a los hijos de sus hermanas.
Cruz dijo que su madre siempre tenía una foto de las hermanas en su billetera. Cuando ella le preguntó quiénes eran, su madre le contó su historia. Cada vez que Cruz regresa a la República Dominicana, ella peregrina a La Casa Museo Hermanas Mirabal en Salcedo.
Entre las instituciones locales que han llevado el apellido Mirabal están: el Centro Cultural y Comunitario de las Hermanas Mirabal y la Escuela de las Hermanas Mirabal.
“El espíritu de las Hermanas Mirabal estará presente eternamente en Washington Heights”, dijo Luis Tejada, director ejecutivo del centro comunitario. “Desde este rincón, el espíritu de las mariposas exige la unidad de todos los dominicanos en Nueva York para seguir luchando por la justicia social”.
Cruz dijo que el nombramiento de la calle era un honor significativo, a pesar de que fue 59 años después de su muerte.
“Eran muy queridas para nosotros, no solo porque éramos parientes”, dijo, “sino también por todas las cosas por las que lucharon y la forma en que fueron asesinadas”.