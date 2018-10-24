Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Frances Xavier Cabrini is the patron saint of immigrants. But she wasn’t exactly welcomed at her 1880 arrival in New York. She and a coterie of sisters from Northern Italy found their living arrangements nonexistent. Even Archbishop Michael Corrigan encouraged them to leave. But Mother Cabrini refused. She demanded the church find them a home. Then she started an orphanage. At the time of her death 35 years later, she’d founded more than 65 schools, hospitals, and institutions dedicated to serving the indigent all over the U.S. “She must have been an incredible dynamo to do that,” said Stuart Diamond. “She is a very relevant patron saint for today.” Diamond is the founding member of Electric Diamond, an electro-acoustic music ensemble. The group’s November 4th concert, held at the Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Shrine, is inspired by the saint. Cabrini was canonized in 1946 by Pope Pius XII and became the first American saint. Part of her remains are at the Fort Washington shrine, were pilgrims pay homage and pray. The ensemble features Diamond on the electronic wind instrument, Don Slepian on keyboards, and guest artists Karen Bentley Pollick (Paul Dresher’s Electro Acoustic Ensemble) on violin and Ruth Cunningham (Anonymous 4) as vocalist. The ensemble created set pieces from her own words. “Her writings are used as a musical motif,” said Diamond. “They are the medium for musical improvisation.” They incorporated hymns and songs from Early Music, including Lament to Tristan. “That is one of the hit songs from the Early Middle Ages,” said Diamond. The concert also features a piece in the Micmac Native American language, with music transcribed by a French priest in 1792. Diamond said the priest put the music into a western scale with in four-part harmony. “This is probably not what those Native Americans actually sang,” he said. “All of the actual notes and pitches would be different.” The music is a companion piece to the Cabrini-inspired music because it’s about people forced off of their land. “They are refugees here on their own continent,” said Diamond. The concert doesn’t aim to illustrate history in a linear way, but uses Christian and Native American iconography to tell spiritual stories with interesting electronic music and otherworldly harmonies. “We are doing a concert in a shrine,” said Diamond, “so this will be a very meditative, spiritual concert.” Admission is by donation. The Frances X. Cabrini Shrine is located at 701 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10040 (near the 190th Street Station on the A subway line). For more information, please visit electricdiamond.com. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Frances Xavier Cabrini es la santa patrona de los inmigrantes. Después de ser canonizada por la Iglesia Católica Romana en 1946, se convirtió en la primera santa estadounidense. Pero no fue exactamente bienvenida a su llegada a Nueva York en 1880. Ella y una camarilla de hermanas del norte de Italia encontraron que sus arreglos de vivienda eran inexistentes. Incluso el arzobispo Michael Corrigan les animó a irse. Pero la madre Cabrini se negó. Ella exigió que la iglesia les encontrara un hogar. Entonces comenzó un orfanato. En el momento de su muerte, 35 años después, había fundado más de 65 escuelas, hospitales e instituciones dedicadas a servir a los indigentes en todo Estados Unidos. “Ella debe haber sido muy activa para lograrlo”, dijo Stuart Diamond. “Es una patrona muy relevante para hoy”. Diamond es el miembro fundador de Electric Diamond, un conjunto de música electroacústica. El concierto del 4 de noviembre del grupo, que se realizará en el Santuario de Santa Frances Xavier Cabrini, está inspirado en la santa. Cabrini fue canonizada en 1946 por el papa Pío XII. Parte de sus restos están en el santuario de Fort Washington, donde los peregrinos le rinden homenaje y oran. El conjunto presenta a Diamond en el instrumento de viento electrónico, Don Slepian en los teclados, y las artistas invitadas Karen Bentley Pollick (Conjunto electro acústico de Paul Dresher) en violín y Ruth Cunningham (Anonymous 4) como vocalista. El grupo creó piezas de conjunto de sus propias palabras. “Sus escritos se utilizan como un motivo musical”, dijo Diamond. “Son el medio para la improvisación musical”. Incorporaron himnos y canciones de Early Music, incluyendo el Lament to Tristan. “Esa es una de las canciones de éxito de la Edad Media Temprana”, dijo Diamond. El concierto también presenta una pieza en micmac nativo americano, con música transcrita por un sacerdote francés en 1792. Diamond dijo que el sacerdote puso la música en una escala occidental con una armonía de cuatro partes. “Probablemente esto no es lo que realmente cantaron esos nativos americanos”, dijo. “Todas las notas reales y los tonos serían diferentes”. La música es una pieza complementaria de la música inspirada en Cabrini porque se trata de personas forzadas a abandonar su tierra. “Son refugiadas aquí en su propio continente”, dijo Diamond. El concierto no pretende ilustrar la historia de forma lineal, sino que utiliza la iconografía cristiana y nativa americana para contar historias espirituales con música electrónica interesante y armonías de otro mundo. “Estamos haciendo un concierto en un santuario”, dijo Diamond, “por lo que este será un concierto muy meditativo y espiritual”. La entrada es por donación. El Santuario Frances X. Cabrini se encuentra en el No. 701 de la avenida Fort Washington, Nueva York, NY 10040 (cerca de la estación de la calle 190 en la línea A del metro). Para más información, por favor visite electricdiamond.com.
The Show at the Shrine
Espectáculo en el Santuario
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Frances Xavier Cabrini is the patron saint of immigrants.
But she wasn’t exactly welcomed at her 1880 arrival in New York. She and a coterie of sisters from Northern Italy found their living arrangements nonexistent.
Even Archbishop Michael Corrigan encouraged them to leave.
But Mother Cabrini refused. She demanded the church find them a home. Then she started an orphanage. At the time of her death 35 years later, she’d founded more than 65 schools, hospitals, and institutions dedicated to serving the indigent all over the U.S.
“She must have been an incredible dynamo to do that,” said Stuart Diamond. “She is a very relevant patron saint for today.”
Diamond is the founding member of Electric Diamond, an electro-acoustic music ensemble. The group’s November 4th concert, held at the Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Shrine, is inspired by the saint.
Cabrini was canonized in 1946 by Pope Pius XII and became the first American saint. Part of her remains are at the Fort Washington shrine, were pilgrims pay homage and pray.
The ensemble features Diamond on the electronic wind instrument, Don Slepian on keyboards, and guest artists Karen Bentley Pollick (Paul Dresher’s Electro Acoustic Ensemble) on violin and Ruth Cunningham (Anonymous 4) as vocalist.
The ensemble created set pieces from her own words. “Her writings are used as a musical motif,” said Diamond. “They are the medium for musical improvisation.”
They incorporated hymns and songs from Early Music, including Lament to Tristan. “That is one of the hit songs from the Early Middle Ages,” said Diamond.
The concert also features a piece in the Micmac Native American language, with music transcribed by a French priest in 1792. Diamond said the priest put the music into a western scale with in four-part harmony. “This is probably not what those Native Americans actually sang,” he said. “All of the actual notes and pitches would be different.”
The music is a companion piece to the Cabrini-inspired music because it’s about people forced off of their land. “They are refugees here on their own continent,” said Diamond.
The concert doesn’t aim to illustrate history in a linear way, but uses Christian and Native American iconography to tell spiritual stories with interesting electronic music and otherworldly harmonies.
“We are doing a concert in a shrine,” said Diamond, “so this will be a very meditative, spiritual concert.”
Admission is by donation. The Frances X. Cabrini Shrine is located at 701 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10040 (near the 190th Street Station on the A subway line). For more information, please visit electricdiamond.com.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Frances Xavier Cabrini es la santa patrona de los inmigrantes.
Después de ser canonizada por la Iglesia Católica Romana en 1946, se convirtió en la primera santa estadounidense.
Pero no fue exactamente bienvenida a su llegada a Nueva York en 1880. Ella y una camarilla de hermanas del norte de Italia encontraron que sus arreglos de vivienda eran inexistentes.
Incluso el arzobispo Michael Corrigan les animó a irse.
Pero la madre Cabrini se negó. Ella exigió que la iglesia les encontrara un hogar. Entonces comenzó un orfanato. En el momento de su muerte, 35 años después, había fundado más de 65 escuelas, hospitales e instituciones dedicadas a servir a los indigentes en todo Estados Unidos.
“Ella debe haber sido muy activa para lograrlo”, dijo Stuart Diamond. “Es una patrona muy relevante para hoy”.
Diamond es el miembro fundador de Electric Diamond, un conjunto de música electroacústica. El concierto del 4 de noviembre del grupo, que se realizará en el Santuario de Santa Frances Xavier Cabrini, está inspirado en la santa.
Cabrini fue canonizada en 1946 por el papa Pío XII. Parte de sus restos están en el santuario de Fort Washington, donde los peregrinos le rinden homenaje y oran.
El conjunto presenta a Diamond en el instrumento de viento electrónico, Don Slepian en los teclados, y las artistas invitadas Karen Bentley Pollick (Conjunto electro acústico de Paul Dresher) en violín y Ruth Cunningham (Anonymous 4) como vocalista.
El grupo creó piezas de conjunto de sus propias palabras. “Sus escritos se utilizan como un motivo musical”, dijo Diamond. “Son el medio para la improvisación musical”.
Incorporaron himnos y canciones de Early Music, incluyendo el Lament to Tristan. “Esa es una de las canciones de éxito de la Edad Media Temprana”, dijo Diamond.
El concierto también presenta una pieza en micmac nativo americano, con música transcrita por un sacerdote francés en 1792. Diamond dijo que el sacerdote puso la música en una escala occidental con una armonía de cuatro partes. “Probablemente esto no es lo que realmente cantaron esos nativos americanos”, dijo. “Todas las notas reales y los tonos serían diferentes”.
La música es una pieza complementaria de la música inspirada en Cabrini porque se trata de personas forzadas a abandonar su tierra. “Son refugiadas aquí en su propio continente”, dijo Diamond.
El concierto no pretende ilustrar la historia de forma lineal, sino que utiliza la iconografía cristiana y nativa americana para contar historias espirituales con música electrónica interesante y armonías de otro mundo.
“Estamos haciendo un concierto en un santuario”, dijo Diamond, “por lo que este será un concierto muy meditativo y espiritual”.
La entrada es por donación. El Santuario Frances X. Cabrini se encuentra en el No. 701 de la avenida Fort Washington, Nueva York, NY 10040 (cerca de la estación de la calle 190 en la línea A del metro). Para más información, por favor visite electricdiamond.com.