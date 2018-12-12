The Scribe Tribe

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

“Monsters Are Us” examines the age-old question: If you were a monster, what kind would you be?

That’s one of the many after-school and weekend offerings at Uptown Stories, a writing workshop for children. Young participants can also write and draw comics, play with poems and hike through the woods and find inspiration in medieval masterpieces.

When Kate Reuther taught in New York City middle schools, she saw that her students found writing more of a chore than a joy.

Essays were taught in a standard, plodding way. “It felt more like a test, or a puzzle, rather than an extension of their voice or their imagination,” she said.

Reuther knew children should have richer experiences. She grew up in a world of books. Her father worked in children’s book publishing and her mother is a photographer. She went on to get a Masters of Fine Arts in writing. “Books were always a place of joy and inspiration and creativity,” she said.

Reuther founded Uptown Stories in 2011 so children could write in a way that matters to them. Many of the after-school sessions run for 10 weeks. Tuition is pay-what-you-can.

Classes are designed for specific ages, starting at 8 up to age 16. “We really focus on middle school children intentionally,” she said. “It is such a chaotic and transformative time.”

Their winter classes are a fun and fanciful mix of fiction, poetry, cartooning, monsters and beasts. Classes are kept small, with a maximum of 12 students, so each child receives special attention.

“That way teachers can talk to students about their writing,” Reuther said. Instead of telling children they need to fix a problem, they ask children what they want to say and figure out the best way to tell that story.

In “Beasts and Battles,” children draw from their favorite myths and learn simple fight choreography and vocabulary from a fencing instructor. Participants in “The Art of Poetry” hike through Fort Tryon Park and write about art at The Cloisters. “Sensory Poetry” is a one-day workshop geared toward neuro-diverse learners. “That’s for kids who really can’t sit still,” said Reuther. It’s Your Thing, for ages 12 through 16, is an advanced workshop where children develop their own unique projects.

“Children work harder when they have a personal stake in the writing,” she said.

Reuther said writing fiction helps children that struggle with school essays. “I want children to explore their inner voice, where they could tell stories the way they wanted tell them, much like a professional writer.”

The collaborative nature of small classes is refreshing for young people who get to meet students from other schools and different backgrounds. Reuther said children can sometimes be trapped by their own peer groups. Kids known at their own school for liking sports sometimes feel weird speaking passionately about poetry.

“At that moment it’s essential to give kids a wider experience of what other kids are like,” she said. “This is a chance to reinvent yourself and you’re coming in with a clean slate. You get to be as enthusiastic and passionate about your work as you really are.”

Winter workshops begin on Tuesday, January 22nd at the Cornerstone Center located at 178 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040.

For more information, please call 929.27.STORY or en español at 929.390.1686. You can also visit uptownstories.org.