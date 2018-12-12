Story by Sherry Mazzocchi “Monsters Are Us” examines the age-old question: If you were a monster, what kind would you be? That’s one of the many after-school and weekend offerings at Uptown Stories, a writing workshop for children. Young participants can also write and draw comics, play with poems and hike through the woods and find inspiration in medieval masterpieces. When Kate Reuther taught in New York City middle schools, she saw that her students found writing more of a chore than a joy. Essays were taught in a standard, plodding way. “It felt more like a test, or a puzzle, rather than an extension of their voice or their imagination,” she said. Reuther knew children should have richer experiences. She grew up in a world of books. Her father worked in children’s book publishing and her mother is a photographer. She went on to get a Masters of Fine Arts in writing. “Books were always a place of joy and inspiration and creativity,” she said. Reuther founded Uptown Stories in 2011 so children could write in a way that matters to them. Many of the after-school sessions run for 10 weeks. Tuition is pay-what-you-can. Classes are designed for specific ages, starting at 8 up to age 16. “We really focus on middle school children intentionally,” she said. “It is such a chaotic and transformative time.” Their winter classes are a fun and fanciful mix of fiction, poetry, cartooning, monsters and beasts. Classes are kept small, with a maximum of 12 students, so each child receives special attention. “That way teachers can talk to students about their writing,” Reuther said. Instead of telling children they need to fix a problem, they ask children what they want to say and figure out the best way to tell that story. In “Beasts and Battles,” children draw from their favorite myths and learn simple fight choreography and vocabulary from a fencing instructor. Participants in “The Art of Poetry” hike through Fort Tryon Park and write about art at The Cloisters. “Sensory Poetry” is a one-day workshop geared toward neuro-diverse learners. “That’s for kids who really can’t sit still,” said Reuther. It’s Your Thing, for ages 12 through 16, is an advanced workshop where children develop their own unique projects. “Children work harder when they have a personal stake in the writing,” she said. Reuther said writing fiction helps children that struggle with school essays. “I want children to explore their inner voice, where they could tell stories the way they wanted tell them, much like a professional writer.” The collaborative nature of small classes is refreshing for young people who get to meet students from other schools and different backgrounds. Reuther said children can sometimes be trapped by their own peer groups. Kids known at their own school for liking sports sometimes feel weird speaking passionately about poetry. “At that moment it’s essential to give kids a wider experience of what other kids are like,” she said. “This is a chance to reinvent yourself and you’re coming in with a clean slate. You get to be as enthusiastic and passionate about your work as you really are.” Winter workshops begin on Tuesday, January 22nd at the Cornerstone Center located at 178 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040. For more information, please call 929.27.STORY or en español at 929.390.1686. You can also visit uptownstories.org. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi “Monsters Are Us” examina la antigua pregunta de: si fueras un monstruo, ¿qué tipo serías? Esa es una de las muchas ofertas para después de la escuela y los fines de semana en Uptown Stories, un taller de escritura para niños. Los jóvenes participantes también pueden escribir y dibujar cómics, jugar con poemas, caminar por el bosque y encontrar inspiración en obras maestras medievales. Cuando Kate Reuther enseñaba en las escuelas secundarias de la ciudad de Nueva York, vio que a sus alumnos les parecía que escribir era más una tarea que una alegría. Los ensayos se realizaban de una manera estándar, laboriosa. “Se sentían más como una prueba, o un rompecabezas, en lugar de una extensión de su voz o su imaginación”, dijo. Reuther sabía que los niños deberían tener experiencias más ricas. Ella creció en un mundo de libros. Su padre trabajaba en publicación de libros infantiles y su madre es fotógrafa. Ella llegó a obtener una maestría en Bellas Artes en escritura. “Los libros siempre fueron un lugar de alegría, inspiración y creatividad”, dijo. Reuther fundó Uptown Stories en 2011 para que los niños pudieran escribir de una manera que les importara. Muchas de las sesiones después de la escuela duran 10 semanas. La cuota es pague-lo-que-pueda. Las clases están diseñadas para edades específicas, desde los 8 hasta los 16 años. “Realmente nos enfocamos en los niños de secundaria intencionalmente”, dijo. “Es un momento muy caótico y transformador”. Sus clases de invierno son una divertida y fantástica combinación de ficción, poesía, dibujos animados, monstruos y bestias. Las clases se mantienen pequeñas, con un máximo de 12 alumnos, por lo que cada niño recibe atención especial. “De esa manera los maestros pueden hablar con los estudiantes sobre su escritura”, dijo Reuther. En lugar de decirles a los niños que necesitan solucionar un problema, les preguntan qué quieren decir y descubren la mejor manera de contar esa historia. En “Bestias y batallas”, los niños extraen de sus mitos favoritos y aprenden coreografía de lucha simple y vocabulario de un instructor de esgrima. Los participantes en “el arte de la poesía” caminan por Fort Tryon Park y escriben sobre arte en The Cloisters. “Poesía sensorial” es un taller de un día dirigido a estudiantes neuro-diversos. “Eso es para los niños que realmente no pueden quedarse quietos”, dijo Reuther. Es lo tuyo, para edades de 12 a 16 años, es un taller avanzado donde los niños desarrollan sus propios proyectos únicos. “Los niños trabajan más duro cuando tienen un interés personal en la escritura”, dijo. Reuther dijo que escribir ficción ayuda a los niños que luchan con los ensayos escolares. “Quiero que los niños exploren su voz interior, donde podrían contar historias de la forma que quisieran, como un escritor profesional”. La naturaleza colaborativa de las clases pequeñas es refrescante para los jóvenes que llegan a conocer a estudiantes de otras escuelas y diferentes orígenes. Reuther dijo que los niños a veces pueden ser atrapados por sus propios grupos de compañeros. Los niños conocidos en su propia escuela por gustar de los deportes a veces se sienten raros al hablar apasionadamente sobre poesía. “En ese momento es esencial brindarles a los niños una experiencia más amplia de cómo son los demás niños”, dijo. “Esta es una oportunidad para reinventarse y entrar con una pizarra limpia. Pueden ser tan entusiastas y apasionados con sus obras como realmente lo son”. Los talleres de invierno comienzan el martes 22 de enero en el Centro Cornerstone ubicado en el No. 178 de la avenida Bennett, Nueva York, NY 10040. Para obtener más información, llame al 929.27.STORY o en español al 929.390.1686. También puede visitar uptownstories.org.
