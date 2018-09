The Sato Squad

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Tacquito is a two-year-old Sato, a dog commonly found on Puerto Rico’s beaches and streets.

Chrissy Beckles kept track of him for six months. She knew he was sick.

Finally, last Sunday she was able to catch him. “I thought he had heartworm. But he had a hernia with very serious complications,” she said. Once at the vet, the dog’s health went downhill very quickly. He was rushed into life-saving surgery.

Beckles is the founder of The Sato Project, a nonprofit that rescues stray dogs in Puerto Rico. In a typical year, they find homes on the mainland for about 350 to 400 abandoned and abused dogs. This past year, they transported about 1,500 dogs to the mainland. Another planeload of 70 puppies is scheduled to arrive on October 6.

“The calls for help are not stopping. They are greater now than after the hurricane,” said Beckles.

Many people hit by Hurricane María lost everything—their worldly possessions, their homes, their livelihood, and in some cases, their loved ones. And they are leaving the island in droves, and often leaving their pets behind.

“People have had to make tough decisions. I’ve had to put all judgements aside,” she said. “I don’t condone leaving an animal, but I understand it.”

The newly homeless animals are not typically spayed or neutered, leading to unprecedented population growth. At Christmas time last year, the island saw the first wave of post-María puppies. The second wave came in April, and then again in the summer months. Another crop is expected in the fall.

“Not enough spaying and neutering is a recipe for disaster,” she said. “All of these new dogs are on the streets.”

Not only are the animals procreating at unsustainable rates, there is a scarcity of clean water. Many of them suffer from leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by exposure to contaminated water or soil. Dogs living outside in damp conditions are prone to fungal infections and mange. And they are often hit by cars.

“Tacquito’s illness was caused by a car,” Beckles said.

Miracle, another dog rescued after the hurricane, was dragging itself along the street after being hit. It had a dislocated spine. At the time only a handful of vets were open on the island.

“No one had power, or even diesel, to run a generator. There was a huge lack of services,” Beckles said. Vets that could open up shop conducted operations using headlamps.

Miracle was flown to Oradell Animal Hospital in New Jersey. Dr. Carol Carberry charged them next to nothing to take care of Miracle and several other dogs who needed critical care. Miracle can no longer walk, but it now uses a doggy wheelchair. “She’s happy as a clam. This little dog is amazing.”

Beckles says that Miracle’s spirit is emblematic of the tenacity of Puerto Ricans. Neighbors took Beckles in after she lost her own home. They feed her and took care of her. “They became my family. There was no place to stay. There was nothing. I will be forever grateful for that.”

María has made the need for organizations such as the Sato Project much more urgent. They have a plan for each dog that they rescue and have strict protocols in place for medical testing and treatment. Beckles sees their work as a necessary aspect of a healthy functioning society.

The Sato Project makes sure each dog is spayed or neutered and received necessary medical attention before leaving the island. After the hurricane, other vets stepped in to help. Dr. Luis Sola at Heart of Harlem, for example, offered to cover $10,000 worth of vetting.

The organization estimates that it has rescued over 2,800 dogs to date.

Anyone concerned about animal welfare can help. Financial donations are welcome, so are requests to foster a dog, volunteer or even just sharing their social media posts. “It gets the word out to people who might not have heard about the work we are doing.”

Beckles says she’s hopeful about the future. The Humane Society is now in charge of animal welfare on the island. Specialized in disaster recovery, they have begun an island-wide spay and neuter campaign. “I think it’s going to be a game changer,” she said.

There are hundreds of dogs still on the beach. Their small organization has gone into triple overtime to cope with the overflowing population. While they are exhausted, they won’t give up.

They are even cautiously optimistic about Tacquito.

“We are going to take it one dog at a time,” said Beckles.

For more information, please visit thesatoproject.org.