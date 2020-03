The robocall you need

New strategies revitalize census outreach

By Gregg McQueen

“This is no joke.”

The same day Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City due to coronavirus, the Census was officially launched on March 12.

And Aldrin Armando Bonilla was ready for both. His plan for the “no joke” situation? Stay in, wash hands repeatedly, stick to a healthy diet of tv and video games – and fill out the Census, of course.

The grade schooler shared his strategies via a cheerful robocall dispatched to associates and friends of his father and namesake, Aldrin Bonilla.

In the past few weeks, media coverage has been fully trained on the virus outbreak, and community organizations previously focused on Census outreach have turned their attention to helping constituents cope with the outbreak.

“The timing is not good, that’s for sure,” said Bonilla, who serves as Manhattan Deputy Borough President. Bonilla was also the Census Director for Washington Heights and Inwood in 2000 and is the head of the Manhattan Complete Count Committee for the current Census.

And as COVID-19 continues its rapid spread, advocates are still working to ensure that New Yorkers respond to the 2020 Census. In-person events such as hiring fairs and group gatherings, complete with Census-branded swag of pens and bags, have been replaced with new strategies in the era of social distancing. Think robocalls, text-a-thons and Facebook Live events.

“There are [different] things happening now with Census outreach, for good reason,” said Bonilla.

For the first time, people can respond to the federal census online. With New Yorkers under orders to stay in the homes to slow the virus’ spread, Bonilla suggested it created an opportunity to improve response rate.

“The fact that folks are home shouldn’t preclude them from participating in the Census,” Bonilla said. “It might actually give them more opportunity to spend just ten minutes and get this thing done.”

Despite interference from COVID-19, New York City’s response rate is ahead of pace compared to the 2010 Census.

Citywide, the response rate trending 3 or 4 percentage points higher than the last Census, Bonilla said.

As of March 23, the self-response rate for New York City was 16.8 percent, according to a response tracking map from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Northern Manhattan, the response rate is above 20 percent in several census tracts, exceeding the citywide average.

Census Tract 275, which includes Hudson Heights, had the highest response rate in the city as of March 23 – 34.5 percent.

“It’s the only tract in the city with a response rate above 30 percent,” Bonilla said.

As for pre-Census worries that undocumented immigrants would avoid responding to the survey because they fear connection with the federal government, Bonilla said it is still early to tell how much of an effect that is having in immigrant-rich areas.

“We really need to get a few weeks in until we get a better understanding of where we’re seeing a lack of response,” he said.

“Getting to a 50 percent response rate usually happens pretty quickly, and then the hard part is getting the rest of the public to respond,” remarked Bonilla, who said he expects that most of the city would be above a 50 percent response rate by April 1.

So far, the national self-response rate is 23.6 percent, according the Census Bureau.

Bonilla reported that the rollout of online Census completion has been “smooth” compared to other web-based federal initiatives, such as enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, which was beset by website crashes in 2013.

“There have been very few hiccups, from what I’ve seen,” he said. “No reports of the site crashing. I think it’s been stellar.”

Because of the COVID-10 outbreak, the Census Bureau has officially extended the self-response period to August 14.

Following this date, census enumerators might be sent to your door if you have not yet responded to the survey via online, phone or mail.

“With the extension, we have a real opportunity to get those response numbers up,” Bonilla said.

He said the city should employ the Department of Education (DOE) to drive messaging regarding the Census.

“The DOE just gave out thousands of devices to use for remote learning and Spectrum committed to giving free internet. Those are extra households that have now internet connectivity,” Bonilla said. “The DOE should be driving the effort to respond to the Census online from home now that more people have the means to do so.”

The outreach strategy must also change for community-based organizations and immigrant advocacy groups, Bonilla said.

“They should be digging deep into their databases, making outreach calls and emailing people to make sure they respond to the Census,” he remarked. “A lot of these groups would be doing canvassing, holding rallies, but with coronavirus that all came to a halt.”

“Everybody needs to reframe and come up with alternative strategies for outreach,” he added. “We need to make sure that no neighborhood is left behind.”

And as the other Aldrin puts it:

“We can beat this virus. Be safe, be healthy and fill out your Census.”

To listen to Aldrin’s hopeful words, please visit https://bit.ly/33J0QHS.

For more information, go to www.census.gov.