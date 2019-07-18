- English
The Ripe Stuff
Tips on Picking Summer Produce
Summer is synonymous with fresh produce, but selecting perfectly ripe fruits and vegetables isn’t always second nature. To help, here are tips and tricks to make sure every fruit and vegetable you pick and serve this summer is a winner.
Watermelon
- Find the yellow field spot. A watermelon will develop a yellow blemish where it rests on the ground. A ripe watermelon will have a rich, yellow-orange field spot.
- A ripe watermelon should feel heavy for its size and when tapped on the underbelly, should have a hollow sound.
- Check for webbing. If the melon has web-like brown streaks, it means bees touched the pollinating parts of the flower many times, making it sweeter.
- Store an uncut watermelon in a cool, dry place for up to four days.
Cantaloupe and Honeydew
- Smell the melon near the small round circular spot on the bottom – it should smell sweet.
- The stem should no longer be attached. A ripe melon will naturally detach its stem. Any bit of a stem attached means that the farmer cut off the melon too soon.
- A good melon should feel firm, but never rock hard, nor should it ever be soft and squishy. It should have a yellowish spot where it was resting, showing it is ripe.
- A ripe melon will feel heavier than it looks.
Blueberries
- Blueberries should have a deep blue color with hints of purple or black. There shouldn’t be any red color, as that indicates they may not be ripe.
- Wash just before eating and store them in their original plastic container or a bowl.
- Blueberries can be stored for up to 10 days.
Peaches
- Peaches should smell sweet and floral.
- Ripe peaches will be soft to the touch, not hard nor too squishy.
- Store in a cool, dry place; not in the refrigerator.
Plums
- A plum should feel heavy and a little firm.
- Plums will have a deep, even color when ripe.
- Store plums in the refrigerator and make sure they are not in a sealed bag.
Corn
- The husk will tell you a lot about the corn – it should be bright green and shouldn’t look dried out.
- When buying, leave the husk on to keep the corn hydrated and sweet.
- If you are not going to cook corn the same day it is purchased, keep it refrigerated and leave the husk on to lock moisture in.
Zucchini
- Bigger is not always better. Larger zucchini often have less flavor due to more water.
- Look for a zucchini with a vibrant green or yellow skin.
- Look for zucchini with a portion of its stem attached as it will likely last longer.
- Store zucchini in a brown paper bag or with no bag, in the refrigerator for up to one week. Do not use a plastic bag as it will retain too much moisture.
Tomatoes
- When ripe, the skin of the tomato should be smooth and slightly shiny; free of bruising and dark spots.
- The tomato should be slightly firm when ripe.
- Another way to tell if a tomato is ripe, is to smell it by the stem. It will have an earthy, sweet smell when it is ripe, and either a sour or no smell if it is not yet ripe.
- Once picked, tomatoes should be kept at room temperature away from sunlight.
Tips submitted courtesy of Stop & Shop Produce Merchandising Manager Steve Stalter.
Cosas Maduras
Consejos para elegir productos agrícolas de verano
El verano es sinónimo de productos frescos, pero seleccionar frutas y verduras perfectamente maduras no siempre es algo natural. Para ayudar, aquí hay algunos consejos y trucos para asegurarse de que cada fruta y verdura que escoja y sirva este verano sea la mejor.
Sandía
- Encuentre el punto e campo amarillo. Una sandía desarrollará una mancha amarilla donde descansa en el suelo. Una sandía madura tendrá un punto de campo rico, amarillo-naranja.
- Una sandía madura debe sentirse pesada por su tamaño y cuando se golpea en la parte inferior, debe tener un sonido hueco.
- Revise si hay correas. Si el melón tiene rayas marrones en forma de banda, significa que las abejas tocaron las partes polinizadoras de la flor muchas veces, lo que la hace más dulce.
- Almacene una sandía sin cortar en un lugar fresco y seco por hasta cuatro días.
Melón y melón chino
- Huela el melón cerca de la pequeña mancha circular en la parte inferior, debe oler dulce.
- El tallo ya no debe estar unido. Un melón maduro naturalmente desprenderá su tallo. Cualquier trozo de tallo unido significa que el granjero cortó el melón demasiado pronto.
- Un buen melón debe sentirse firme, pero nunca duro como piedra, ni debe ser suave y blando. Debe tener un punto amarillento donde estaba descansando, demostrando que está maduro.
- Un melón maduro se sentirá más pesado de lo que parece.
Arándanos
- Los arándanos deben tener un color azul profundo con toques de color púrpura o negro. No debería haber ningún color rojo, ya que eso indica que pueden no estar maduros.
- Lávelos justo antes de comer y guárdelos en su recipiente de plástico original o en un tazón.
- Los arándanos se pueden almacenar hasta 10 días.
Duraznos
- Los duraznos deben oler dulce y floral.
- Los duraznos maduros serán suaves al tacto, no duros ni demasiado blandos.
- Guárdelos en un lugar fresco y seco; no en el refrigerador.
Ciruelas
- Una ciruela debe sentirse pesada y un poco firme.
- Las ciruelas tendrán un color profundo y uniforme cuando estén maduras.
- Guarde las ciruelas en el refrigerador y asegúrese de que no estén en una bolsa sellada.
Maíz
- La cáscara le dirá mucho sobre el maíz: debe ser de color verde brillante y no debe verse seco.
- Al comprarlo, deje la cáscara para mantener el maíz hidratado y dulce.
- Si no va a cocinar maíz el mismo día que lo compra, manténgalo refrigerado y deje la cáscara puesta para bloquear la humedad.
Calabacín
- Más grande no siempre es mejor. Los calabacines más grandes a menudo tienen menos sabor debido a la mayor cantidad de agua.
- Busque un calabacín con una piel de color verde o amarillo vibrante.
- Busque el calabacín con una porción de su tallo unido ya que probablemente durará más tiempo.
- Guarde los calabacines en una bolsa de papel marrón o sin bolsa, en el refrigerador hasta por una semana. No use una bolsa de plástico ya que retendrá demasiada humedad.
Tomates
- Cuando esté maduro, la piel del tomate debe ser suave y ligeramente brillante; libre de moretones y manchas oscuras.
- El tomate debe sentirse ligeramente firme cuando esté maduro.
- Otra forma de saber si un tomate está maduro, es olerlo por el tallo. Tendrá un olor dulce y terroso cuando esté maduro, y un olor agrio o sin olor si aún no está maduro.
- Una vez recogidos, los tomates deben mantenerse a temperatura ambiente, lejos de la luz del sol.
Consejos enviados por cortesía del gerente de Mercadotecnia de Productos de Stop & Shop, Steve Stalter.