The Ripe Stuff

Tips on Picking Summer Produce

Summer is synonymous with fresh produce, but selecting perfectly ripe fruits and vegetables isn’t always second nature. To help, here are tips and tricks to make sure every fruit and vegetable you pick and serve this summer is a winner.

Watermelon

Find the yellow field spot. A watermelon will develop a yellow blemish where it rests on the ground. A ripe watermelon will have a rich, yellow-orange field spot.

A ripe watermelon should feel heavy for its size and when tapped on the underbelly, should have a hollow sound.

Check for webbing. If the melon has web-like brown streaks, it means bees touched the pollinating parts of the flower many times, making it sweeter.

Store an uncut watermelon in a cool, dry place for up to four days.

Cantaloupe and Honeydew

Smell the melon near the small round circular spot on the bottom – it should smell sweet.

The stem should no longer be attached. A ripe melon will naturally detach its stem. Any bit of a stem attached means that the farmer cut off the melon too soon.

A good melon should feel firm, but never rock hard, nor should it ever be soft and squishy. It should have a yellowish spot where it was resting, showing it is ripe.

A ripe melon will feel heavier than it looks.

Blueberries

Blueberries should have a deep blue color with hints of purple or black. There shouldn’t be any red color, as that indicates they may not be ripe.

Wash just before eating and store them in their original plastic container or a bowl.

Blueberries can be stored for up to 10 days.

Peaches

Peaches should smell sweet and floral.

Ripe peaches will be soft to the touch, not hard nor too squishy.

Store in a cool, dry place; not in the refrigerator.

Plums

A plum should feel heavy and a little firm.

Plums will have a deep, even color when ripe.

Store plums in the refrigerator and make sure they are not in a sealed bag.

Corn

The husk will tell you a lot about the corn – it should be bright green and shouldn’t look dried out.

When buying, leave the husk on to keep the corn hydrated and sweet.

If you are not going to cook corn the same day it is purchased, keep it refrigerated and leave the husk on to lock moisture in.

Zucchini

Bigger is not always better. Larger zucchini often have less flavor due to more water.

Look for a zucchini with a vibrant green or yellow skin.

Look for zucchini with a portion of its stem attached as it will likely last longer.

Store zucchini in a brown paper bag or with no bag, in the refrigerator for up to one week. Do not use a plastic bag as it will retain too much moisture.

Tomatoes

When ripe, the skin of the tomato should be smooth and slightly shiny; free of bruising and dark spots.

The tomato should be slightly firm when ripe.

Another way to tell if a tomato is ripe, is to smell it by the stem. It will have an earthy, sweet smell when it is ripe, and either a sour or no smell if it is not yet ripe.

Once picked, tomatoes should be kept at room temperature away from sunlight.

Tips submitted courtesy of Stop & Shop Produce Merchandising Manager Steve Stalter.