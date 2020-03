The resolve to rise

Founded over two decades ago, the Model New York State Senate (Model Senate) is firmly ensconced as a CUNY institution. Students from all walks of life have taken on the role of Senator, resulting in over 1,000 individual stories of learning, debate and policy.

Administered annually by CUNY’s Edward T. Rogowsky Internship (ETR) Program with the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force of the New York State Legislature and the State University of New York (SUNY), the program hosts more than 60 CUNY and SUNY students for experiential learning.

Prior to the debate in Albany, students are convened for a series of sessions in which they learn about the processes of legislative democracy and the realities associated with law-making in a diverse urban setting like New York. They also learn more general skills such as critical thinking, public speaking, and argumentation.

For many, it is their first introduction to the policy-making process in New York State.

It is often not their last.

Jessica Guerrero

Junior, John Jay College

Amazement. That’s what Jessica Guerrero felt upon receiving news that she’d been accepted into the Model Senate program – the first time. That was a few years ago. Now she’s back, as a seasoned veteran, working as a facilitator. “I always come back, because this is what I enjoy. I see myself improving the laws and improving my district.” The Ecuadorian student is interested in working in criminal justice, possibly at the FBI. She is busy outside the classroom too, juggling two jobs – one at a mental health center helping teens struggling with thoughts of suicide. “We’re trying to help people because of bullying. We’re doing meetings and talking to parents.” Not surprisingly, the Forensic Science major is keen on gathering and analyzing all the data and deconstructing the bill, line by line. “I have had to learn a lot of new vocabulary. I need to be prepared.” She has some ideas. “This reform needs more regulations. There should be an investigation, background checks, and a review of criminal records to make a final decision.”

Carmelo Quiñones Jr.

Sophomore, Bronx Community College

One mistake. That’s all it might take to undo a lifetime of effort. Carmelo Quiñones Jr. has seen the lives of some around him unravel. “You have people that are hard workers, and something can affect their life in an instant.” The Puerto Rican sophomore, who is pursuing studies in Education and English, has always had an affinity for politics. Quiñones recalls relishing debates in middle school. “We had to understand both perspectives. We always knew that from whichever side we were on, we had to find balance.” So it is with bail reform. However charged the discussion, Quiñones believes that “you should be able to have a respectful understanding of the opposition to be able to debate on the subject.” It is his duty as a Model Senator – and as a future educator – to engage fully and openly with others when there is disagreement. The work of his Model Senate mentors in constructing real dialogue has deeply impressed him. “I’ve seen this here more than I’ve seen it anywhere else.”

Alicia Rodríguez-Allie

Junior, Lehman College

This political science major doesn’t believe in backing down from her convictions— but neither does she believe in tearing anyone down. “I have faced discrimination many times,” says the Puerto Rican student, “but those experiences can help me to benefit someone else that doesn’t have that voice right now.” Her decision to join Model Senate was spurred by her desire to better understand how opposing viewpoints can be forged into real compromise. “I want to refine my knowledge of politics and use it for the greater good.” The critical thinking Model Senate has provided are valuable assets. “Anyone can use the tools gained here. We would be a better society overall if everyone could apply them.” She is committed to a narrative in which more, rather than less, voices are heard. “You must consider the other perspective. This is the perfect setting to do that.”

Monsita Colón

Sophomore, Hostos Community College

When Monsita Colón was six years old, she relied on classmates to translate the world around her. Now, she is majoring in Early Childhood Education to help others understand. “Having a child see someone like them in a classroom, they know there is a chance for them to do something better and bigger.” The wife and mother of three is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and counts Justice Sonia Sotomayor as a role model. The Model Senate’s deliberative approach has sparked questions. “Who is going to stand up and make a difference? It’s not all black and white. Sitting in the Senator’s seat, you actually get to see the process.” The sophomore will represent Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman to lead a conference in New York State – and a former educator. “She’s been in her Senate seat for 13 years,” marvels Colón of the pioneering legislator. “She has opened the door for all women.” She is looking forward to the bail reform debate. “Criminalizing poverty has been such a big issue. It’s holding us back in so many ways.” Colón is honing her debate skills, and finding her voice. “I am going to push through. What better platform than the New York Senate?”‎

Kayla Smith

Sophomore, Bronx Community College

Thanks to Model Senate, this aspiring guidance counselor is discovering new talents – within herself. “Before this, I probably wouldn’t have even thought about tapping into my potential with these skills.” The Liberal Arts major sought out the program to learn how to best exercise positive impact on the young people she will work with in the future. “I want to influence them to make change in their neighborhoods as well.” Smith, who is also a dancer and artist, has found similarities in the different spheres she occupies. “There’s a political dance, with a lot of steps. Through this learning experience, I feel like we’re creating a piece.” She appreciates the complexities of the debate ahead. “There is more to policy than a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Everyone should be able to learn for the sake of their communities.”

Karen Báez

Senior, City College

Getting involved in the Model Senate program was a “no-brainer” for Karen Báez, who is pursuing Jewish Studies and History. “It’s important to contextualize the past, the present and the future,” explains the Bronx resident. Báez, who is of Dominican and Nicaraguan heritage, actively pursues social justice reforms when not tackling the texts of Hillman and Freud in class. The Model Senate program’s analytical approach has refocused her thinking. “Getting into the statistics has helped me. If you don’t have the numbers, you are going to miss out on facts.” As she assumes the mantle of Model Senator, Báez says she is inspired by another young woman from the Bronx whose career she emulates: State Senator Alessandra Biaggi. “She is one of my major role models. I have been following her journey.” The immersion in policy-making has proven eye-opening. “Before, I thought it was all very abstract. But what we’re tackling here affects our communities and will determine the future.” And her own future is undeniably rooted in civic life. “Even if it’s being part of a community board, this is going to be a part of my life.”

Maritza Martínez

Sophomore, Hostos Community College

Maritza Martínez isn’t giving up. The Liberal Arts major earned her nomination to the Model Senate program by fighting hard. “I’m an advocate and like to fight for people’s rights. I want to take advantage of opportunities like this.” Learning the finer points of argumentation fascinate her. “I’ve learned that people can be quick to judge instead of getting to know more about ‘why’ or ‘how’. It is not as simple as most people believe.” The Latina sophomore credits her parents for setting an example of tenacity for her and her siblings. “They never had the chance to go to college, so I’m going to show them that I will keep going. They have been through a lot and want the best for us.” There are, admittedly, difficulties. “I have dyslexia, so just grasping all of the information is a challenge.” But she is not deterred. “I have a system of keeping my own notes. I have my strategies.”