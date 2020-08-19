- English
- Español
The Rabbit Effect
By Kathleen M. Pike
What do rabbits have to do with mental health? In her recent book, The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness, Columbia psychiatrist Dr. Kelli Harding makes the connection quite clearly. With kindness on full display, here are five highlights from a book filled with many more personal stories and wise learning.
1. The kind lab assistant. The title of Dr. Harding’s book derives from an accident in Dr. Robert Nerem’s lab in 1978. They were studying the relationship between a high-fat diet and heart health with the help of a group of New Zealand White rabbits. After feeding the rabbits a diet high in fat, Dr. Nerem and colleagues analyzed the number of fatty deposits in the rabbits’ small blood vessels – expecting that all the rabbits would have fatty deposits that were commensurate with their high cholesterol levels. To their surprise, one group of rabbits did not. Befuddled, they explored many alternative hypotheses. Ultimately, they determined that the group of rabbits with far healthier blood vessels was under the care of an especially kind post-doctoral student who treated the animals with love and patience when handling them. Really. The findings have been replicated. Kindness is good for our health.
2. Kindness creates community. An essential correlate of kindness is community. We increasingly recognize that community is a central factor in the social determinants of health. We know that our zip codes predict more about our health status than we might ever have imagined. Dr. Harding elegantly connects the big ideas of public health and social policy to each of us personally. We know social isolation and loneliness can be fatal. We know that strong, socially connected communities are good for our health. and we know that simple acts of kindness – greeting our neighbors, picking up our trash, demonstrating patience with an older adult crossing the street – build community. In other words, we don’t have to wait for big policy shifts to create positive public health benefits for our health and mental health. We can replicate the Rabbit Effect in our everyday lives.
3. The Prisoner’s Dilemma. Of course, it’s simple and not so simple, and Dr. Harding knows the complexities well from her own experiences and the personal stories of the many people she has cared for in the psychiatric emergency room at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. This is where the Prisoner’s Dilemma is illustrative. In this classic psychology paradigm, two individuals from a gang become prisoners. They are not allowed to communicate with each other. The prosecutors present them with an opportunity for a lesser sentence if they testify that the other gang member committed the crime. Alternatively they can choose to cooperate with the other by remaining silent. The best outcome depends on cooperative behavior between the two prisoners, which hinges on a high degree of trust. And that’s where we get to mental health implications once again.
4. Trust. The prisoner’s dilemma paradigm has many permutations. The one most relevant to us is that the basic studies show that we humans have a natural tendency toward cooperative behavior when trust is high. People tend to choose outcomes that are not exclusively in their own interest but rather in the collective interest when trust is high. But when trust is low and we are fearful that others are not on our side or even out to get us, kindness goes out the window, cooperation breaks down, communities collapse, mental health problems increase. Prospective data indicate that as levels of interpersonal trust decline, risk for developing mental disorder increases.
5. Kindness is not a cure-all. Dr. Harding is careful to acknowledge that kindness is not a bulletproof vest that protects us against all harm and hurt in life. Bad things still happen to good and kind people. However, all the way down to our cells and up to the larger fabric of society, kindness serves to build strength and coping and promote health. It can be mapped in our brains and measured in our cells as much as it can be seen on the streets of our neighborhoods. Kindness promotes healthy brain development. Kindness builds social connectedness. Kindness prepares children to learn. And when adversity strikes, we have layers of resilience and networks of support that promote quality of life even in trying times.
The Rabbit Effect by Kelli Harding is an inspired book. Founded on scientific evidence and filled out with all kinds of life experiences, Dr. Harding makes a compelling case that kindness has the potential to promote health and mental health not only for rabbits, but for us all.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org.
El Efecto Conejo
Por Kathleen M. Pike
¿Qué tienen que ver los conejos con la salud mental? En su libro reciente, The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness , la psiquiatra de Columbia, la Dra. Kelli Harding, establece la conexión con bastante claridad. Con amabilidad en exhibición completa, aquí hay cinco puntos destacados de un libro lleno de muchas más historias personales y aprendizaje inteligente.
1. El amable asistente de laboratorio. El título del libro de la Dra. Harding deriva de un accidente en el laboratorio del Dr. Robert Nerem en 1978. Estaban estudiando la relación entre una dieta alta en grasas y la salud del corazón con la ayuda de un grupo de conejos blancos de Nueva Zelanda. Después de alimentar a los conejos con una dieta alta en grasas, el Dr. Nerem y sus colegas analizaron la cantidad de depósitos de grasa en los pequeños vasos sanguíneos de los conejos, esperando que todos los conejos tuvieran depósitos de grasa que fueran proporcionales a sus altos niveles de colesterol. Para su sorpresa, en un grupo de conejos no fue así. Aturdidos, exploraron muchas hipótesis alternativas. En última instancia, determinaron que el grupo de conejos con vasos sanguíneos mucho más saludables estaba bajo el cuidado de un estudiante de postdoctorado especialmente amable que trataba a los animales con amor y paciencia al manipularlos. De verdad. Los hallazgos se han replicado. La bondad es buena para nuestra salud.
2. La bondad crea comunidad. Un correlato esencial de la bondad es la comunidad. Reconocemos cada vez más que la comunidad es un factor central en los determinantes sociales de la salud. Sabemos que nuestros códigos postales predicen más sobre nuestro estado de salud de lo que jamás hubiéramos imaginado. La Dra. Harding conecta con elegancia las grandes ideas de la salud pública y la política social con cada uno de nosotros personalmente. Sabemos que el aislamiento social y la soledad pueden ser fatales. Sabemos que las comunidades sólidas y socialmente conectadas son buenas para nuestra salud y sabemos que los sencillos actos de bondad -saludar a nuestros vecinos, recoger nuestra basura, demostrar paciencia con un adulto mayor que cruza la calle- construyen comunidad. En otras palabras, no tenemos que esperar a que se produzcan grandes cambios en las políticas para generar beneficios de salud pública positivos para nuestra salud y nuestra salud mental. Podemos replicar el Efecto Conejo en nuestra vida diaria.
3. El Dilema del Prisionero. Por supuesto, es simple y no tan simple, y la Dra. Harding conoce bien las complejidades por sus propias experiencias y las historias personales de las muchas personas a las que ha atendido en la sala de emergencias psiquiátricas del Hospital New York-Presbyterian. Aquí es donde el Dilema del Prisionero es ilustrativo. En este paradigma de la psicología clásica, dos individuos de una pandilla se convierten en prisioneros. No se les permite comunicarse entre sí. Los fiscales les brindan la oportunidad de una sentencia menor si testifican que el otro pandillero cometió el crimen. Alternativamente, pueden optar por cooperar con el otro permaneciendo en silencio. El mejor resultado depende del comportamiento cooperativo entre los dos reclusos, que depende de un alto grado de confianza. Y ahí es donde llegamos a las implicaciones para la salud mental una vez más.
4. Confianza. El paradigma del Dilema del Prisionero tiene muchas combinaciones. La más relevante para nosotros es que los estudios básicos muestran que los humanos tenemos una tendencia natural hacia el comportamiento cooperativo cuando la confianza es alta. Las personas tienden a elegir resultados que no son exclusivamente en su propio interés, sino en el interés colectivo, cuando la confianza es alta. Pero cuando la confianza es baja y tenemos miedo de que otros no estén de nuestro lado o incluso de que no nos alcancen, la bondad se pierde, la cooperación se rompe, las comunidades colapsan, los problemas de salud mental aumentan. Los datos prospectivos indican que a medida que disminuyen los niveles de confianza interpersonal, aumenta el riesgo de desarrollar un trastorno mental.
5. La bondad no es una panacea. La Dra. Harding es cuidadosa al reconocer que la bondad no es un chaleco antibalas que nos protege contra todo daño y perjuicio en la vida. Cosas malas le suceden a la gente buena y amable. Sin embargo, desde nuestras células hasta el tejido más amplio de la sociedad, la bondad sirve para fortalecer y hacer frente y promover la salud. Se puede trazar un mapa en nuestro cerebro y medir en nuestras células tanto como se puede ver en las calles de nuestros vecindarios. La bondad promueve el desarrollo saludable del cerebro. La bondad construye la conexión social. La bondad prepara a los niños para aprender. Y cuando la adversidad golpea, tenemos capas de resiliencia y redes de apoyo que promueven la calidad de vida incluso en tiempos difíciles.
The Rabbit Effect de Kelli Harding es un libro inspirado. Basado en evidencia científica y lleno de todo tipo de experiencias de vida, la Dra. Harding presenta un caso convincente de que la bondad tiene el potencial de promover la salud y la salud mental no solo para los conejos, sino para todos nosotros.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org.