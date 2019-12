The Providers’ Panic

By Gregg McQueen

She may be gone today, but her care lives on.

Diana Ayala, mother of four, knew where to turn when she needed help as she returned to the workplace.

“If it wasn’t for a woman on 106th Street – who is no longer with us – I wouldn’t have been able to get my job done,” recalled Ayala. “It is women like these, women of color, who sacrifice every single day.”

“I needed to rely on good, quality daycare services for my children,” said the Councilmember.

And she is not alone.

Ayala spoke out on Mon., Dec. 9th at City Hall and was joined by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Councilmembers Ydanis Rodriguez and Mark Levine together with home-based daycare providers for a press conference to address concerns that providers – such as the one Ayala relied upon – are under threat since the city’s rollout of Pre-K for All and 3-K for All.

The providers, who offer daycare in their apartments and homes to thousands of New York City children, said that many families have left them for free preschool in public school.

Tiffany Díaz, who runs a family daycare center in the Bronx, said it is becoming more difficult for small childcare businesses to survive.

“I’m barely staying above water,” she remarked.

Espaillat, who organized the press conference, said the providers, who are largely women of color, operate largely in neighborhoods where there is a lack of traditional daycare centers and have to expend resources to adapt their apartments and living spaces to meet city codes.

He remarked that the providers function as educators, caregivers, and business operators.

“They teach young children the colors and how to go potty, and the alphabet, but they’re also nurses because when the children get sick, they have to take care of them,” said Espaillat. “In addition to that, they deal with moms and dads and become integral parts of the families.”

Díaz said that the rates for care have not increased, making it difficult to pay for staff and help community members earn a living wage.

“Provider pay is limited by the number of children they may serve and the current market rate. Subsidies have never reflected the true cost of care,” argued Díaz, who noted that providers need to also pay for liability insurance, worker’s compensation, and taxes.

“Our settings are heavily regulated environments with inadequate resources and are subject to every agency that governs any aspect of business and childcare,” said Gladys Jones, fellow daycare provider from Staten Island.

She said New York State’s child care system is in “a crisis,” noting that providers receive a state subsidy for providing care, but remarked that it is “too low to retain quality staff and a quality environment.”

“For every two infants, I have to hire someone. I cannot afford it,” said Jones.

Espaillat pointed out that home-based providers care for a large number of New York City’s children who are not yet old enough for preschool.

“Without them, thousands of families will not be able to go to work and would not be able to get to work on time,” he said.

Nearly 70 percent of children under three years old who receive income-eligible government-subsidized child care are in such home-based programs, according to a report by the Center for New York City Affairs.

Doris Irizarry, who runs a daycare in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx, said that home-based providers frequently offer extended hours and greater flexibility over other programs.

“Even if your kid is in an after-school program, sometimes you need to vacate the school building by 5:00,” she said. “Home programs will sometimes run until 6 or even 7. It’s easier for working families.”

“I have one parent who is a nurse and is always on call. She knows she can call me last minute to leave her child, or leave them late if needed. Private programs don’t always do that,” said Irizarry, who is a co-founder of an advocacy group known as Early Childhood Educators (ECE). She said the group has planned a rally in Albany on February 4 to call attention to the needs of daycare businesses.

“We know you’re not in this to get rich,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine to the providers. “You have the right to demand decent income from this work.”

Ayala praised the city’s Pre-K and 3-K for All program, but said home-based programs should be protected as well, pointing out that school-based preschool programs typically end by 3 p.m. but in-home providers offer longer hours. “I have nothing but gratitude to the city for funding [Pre-K and 3-K], but we cannot allow this industry to go extinct,” she said. “These are jobs that we would lose.”

Though Espaillat is a federal legislator, he said he organized the press conference because “he believed strongly in the issue” and because there are many home-based providers in his district.

“This industry has seen great challenges and very little help from the government to sustain itself,” he said. “As a result, every month, more and more of them are going out of business.”

“Parents want them as an option because you might want to have someone in your building taking care of your children, especially someone you know and trust,” he added.

“This is about equity,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “We’re talking about providing black and Latino families the same early childhood education that the middle class and the upper class receive in the city of New York.”

Rodríguez and Levine vowed to ensure that home daycare providers would be a priority in the next city budget.

“We left you out before,” Rodríguez said. “But we need to include you now.”