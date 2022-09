The People’s Money

Launch of new citywide participatory budgeting process

All city residents are invited to weigh in.

The first-ever citywide participatory budgeting process is kicking off – and everyone is invited.

Known as “The People’s Money,” the initiative will allow New Yorkers to decide how to spend $5 million of mayoral expense funding to address local community needs citywide.

Officials gathered to spread the word about the new initiative.

“Creating the first-ever citywide participatory budgeting process through the Civic Engagement Commission (CEC) is a win for the community and keeps them both connected and engaged so that they know and have a say in where their tax dollars are,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “This initiative shows how being inclusive and open can yield results through strong civic engagement.”

All New Yorkers, regardless of citizenship status, will soon have a say in how to spend $5 million of mayoral expense funding to address local community needs.

All residents are invited to participate in the first phase of the process, which is idea generation, and all residents aged 11 and older will be eligible to vote.

Idea sessions are taking place across the city now until November 9, 2022.

The new “People’s Money” program builds upon a local process used by CEC in 2021 to engage residents of the 33 neighborhoods hardest hit by Covid-19 on how to spend $1.3 million.

Previously, participatory budgeting in New York City had only been accessible to residents whose City Councilmembers have opted to run a process in their district.

Public events are being held throughout the city to spread the word.

As part of the “People’s Money” process, CEC will host idea-generating sessions across the five boroughs in collaboration with more than 220 community groups.

Those projects will then be developed into ballot proposals, which will be voted on by residents in each borough.

CEC Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed.

Winning projects will then be implemented starting in 2024.

“The CEC is committed to the values of collaboration and manifesting community power. Participatory budgeting is one pathway for engagement that enables communities to move their voice into action on decisions that impact their lives,” said CEC Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed. “We believe that by working together with people affected by policies, we can identify and solve our collective challenges and build the interdependence required for a healthy and resilient democracy.”

Elected officials uptown gathered to raise awareness.

During the week of September 19, the CEC and 86 partner organizations will begin to host the idea-generating sessions. Residents will also be able to submit ideas and find further idea generation sessions via the CEC’s online platform.

“By expanding participatory budgeting citywide, the Adams administration is doubling down on its commitment to good governance and empowering New Yorkers to have a say in where their tax dollars go,” said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright. “I look forward to seeing the creative and collaborative projects New Yorkers will fund through this historic expansion.”

For more information, visit www.participate.nyc.gov