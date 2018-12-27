The Parranda Parade

El Barrio brings traditions to life

The new year will be days in – and uptown, the party will have just begun.

The 42nd Three Kings Day Celebration again kicks off in style at El Museo del Barrio on Fri. Jan. 4th with a parade, performances, music and art.

Former Telemundo senior anchor Jorge L. Ramos, artist Hiram Maristany and educator Dr. Betty A. Rosa are the appointed aristocracy – “Kings” for the day. Musical and performance artists include Annette A. Aguilar and Stringbeans, Bombayo!, Teatro 220 and Yackez.

Poet, author and longtime El Barrio resident Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez will be at the helm of the parade. He has been an honorary King for more than a decade.

The celebratory parade begins at 106th Street and Park Avenue at 11 a.m. Live camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music and dancing will make the day magi-cal. It ends at about 12:30 p.m. at 115th Street. Then festivities continue at El Museo from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with music, dance and improv.

Admission to Las Galerías, the museum’s exhibition spaces is free.

In Latin America, Three Kings Day, or El Día de Reyes, was celebrated centuries before Christmas became the dominant winter holiday. In the Western Christian tradition, the holiday is celebrated on Jan. 6th. It marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, or the Epiphany, celebrating the revelation that Jesus is the son of God.

In the Christian tradition, the Three Kings are also referred to as Magi, or wise men. The Gospel of Matthew describes the Magi traveling from the East as they followed a star that would lead them to the “King of the Jews.” The Gospel says the wise men brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Those were gifts given to the divine, but were also used in preparing a body for burial, and they symbolically connect Jesus’s birth with his death and eventual resurrection.

El Museo celebrates the holiday with a Caribbean twist. The parade’s three gigantic papier mâché puppets, created by Polina Porras, merge the biblical story with Taino Indian traditions.

Melchior, one of the Magi, wears dark blue and black clothing representing the night sky. His gift is a celestial dome in the shape of a bat, which symbolizes a connection to the ancestors in the Taino tradition.

Gaspar wears green and brown clothing, symbolizing his gift of the base of Ceiba tree which connects the celestial realms with the underworld. Balthazar wears light blue and turquoise and represents the underworld. His gift is a turtle emerging from a seashell, representing the birth of Taíno culture.

Parade-goers can arrive at El Museo for a kick-off breakfast with the Honorary Kings, madrinas, padrinos and elected officials between 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m

This year the parade’s theme is “Advocacy in Action.” This year’s Madrinas, or godmothers, are Blanka Amezkua, Community Activist/Artista Visual; Ana “Rokafella” García, Choreographer/Educator; Alicia Grullón, Interdisciplinary Artist; Nancy Mercado, Ph. D., Writer, Poet; and Eileen Reyes-Arias, Director, Intergovernmental Affairs, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. The Padrinos, or godfathers, are Marcel Agüeros, Associate Professor, Department of Astronomy, Columbia University; Gabriel “Kwikstep” Dionisio,

Choreographer/Educator; Gonzalo Mercado, Executive Director/Founder of La Colmena Community Job Center and New York Coordinator of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON); HenrObispo, CEO, Founder, Born Juice, LLC; and Luis Reyes, Director of Education at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, Hunter College, CUNY.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit elmuseo.org.