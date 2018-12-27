- English
The Parranda Parade
El Barrio brings traditions to life
The new year will be days in – and uptown, the party will have just begun.
The 42nd Three Kings Day Celebration again kicks off in style at El Museo del Barrio on Fri. Jan. 4th with a parade, performances, music and art.
Former Telemundo senior anchor Jorge L. Ramos, artist Hiram Maristany and educator Dr. Betty A. Rosa are the appointed aristocracy – “Kings” for the day. Musical and performance artists include Annette A. Aguilar and Stringbeans, Bombayo!, Teatro 220 and Yackez.
Poet, author and longtime El Barrio resident Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez will be at the helm of the parade. He has been an honorary King for more than a decade.
The celebratory parade begins at 106th Street and Park Avenue at 11 a.m. Live camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music and dancing will make the day magi-cal. It ends at about 12:30 p.m. at 115th Street. Then festivities continue at El Museo from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with music, dance and improv.
Admission to Las Galerías, the museum’s exhibition spaces is free.
In Latin America, Three Kings Day, or El Día de Reyes, was celebrated centuries before Christmas became the dominant winter holiday. In the Western Christian tradition, the holiday is celebrated on Jan. 6th. It marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, or the Epiphany, celebrating the revelation that Jesus is the son of God.
In the Christian tradition, the Three Kings are also referred to as Magi, or wise men. The Gospel of Matthew describes the Magi traveling from the East as they followed a star that would lead them to the “King of the Jews.” The Gospel says the wise men brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Those were gifts given to the divine, but were also used in preparing a body for burial, and they symbolically connect Jesus’s birth with his death and eventual resurrection.
El Museo celebrates the holiday with a Caribbean twist. The parade’s three gigantic papier mâché puppets, created by Polina Porras, merge the biblical story with Taino Indian traditions.
Melchior, one of the Magi, wears dark blue and black clothing representing the night sky. His gift is a celestial dome in the shape of a bat, which symbolizes a connection to the ancestors in the Taino tradition.
Gaspar wears green and brown clothing, symbolizing his gift of the base of Ceiba tree which connects the celestial realms with the underworld. Balthazar wears light blue and turquoise and represents the underworld. His gift is a turtle emerging from a seashell, representing the birth of Taíno culture.
Parade-goers can arrive at El Museo for a kick-off breakfast with the Honorary Kings, madrinas, padrinos and elected officials between 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m
This year the parade’s theme is “Advocacy in Action.” This year’s Madrinas, or godmothers, are Blanka Amezkua, Community Activist/Artista Visual; Ana “Rokafella” García, Choreographer/Educator; Alicia Grullón, Interdisciplinary Artist; Nancy Mercado, Ph. D., Writer, Poet; and Eileen Reyes-Arias, Director, Intergovernmental Affairs, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. The Padrinos, or godfathers, are Marcel Agüeros, Associate Professor, Department of Astronomy, Columbia University; Gabriel “Kwikstep” Dionisio,
Choreographer/Educator; Gonzalo Mercado, Executive Director/Founder of La Colmena Community Job Center and New York Coordinator of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON); HenrObispo, CEO, Founder, Born Juice, LLC; and Luis Reyes, Director of Education at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, Hunter College, CUNY.
For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit elmuseo.org.
El desfile parranda
El Barrio da vida a las tradiciones
El año nuevo llegará en días y en el norte del condado, la fiesta acaba de comenzar.
La celebración 42 del Día de los Reyes Magos comienza nuevamente con estilo en El Museo del Barrio el viernes 4 de enero con desfile, actuaciones, música y arte.
Jorge L. Ramos, ex presentador principal de Telemundo, el artista Hiram Maristany y la educadora Dra. Betty A. Rosa son la aristocracia designada, “Reyes” del día. Los artistas musicales y de performance incluyen a Annette A. Aguilar y Stringbeans, Bombayo!, Teatro 220 y Yackez, entre otros.
El poeta, autor y residente de El Barrio, Jesús ‘Papoleto’ Meléndez, estará a la cabeza del desfile. Ha sido un rey honorario por más de una década.
El desfile de celebración comienza en la calle 106 y Park Avenue a las 11 a.m. Camellos en vivo, títeres coloridos, parrandas, música y bailes harán que el día mági-co. Termina alrededor de las 12:30 p.m. en la calle 115. Luego las festividades continúan en El Museo desde la 1:00 p.m. a las 3:00 p.m. Con música, baile e improvisación.
La entrada a Las Galerías, los espacios de exposición del museo, es gratuita.
En América Latina, el Día de los Reyes Magos, o El Día de Reyes, se celebró siglos antes de que la Navidad se convirtiera en la fiesta de invierno dominante. En la tradición cristiana occidental, la fiesta se celebra el 6 de enero. Marca el final de los 12 días de Navidad, o la Epifanía, que celebra la revelación de que Jesús es el hijo de Dios.
En la tradición cristiana, a los Reyes Magos también se les conoce como magos o sabios. El Evangelio de Mateo describe a los Magos viajando desde el Este mientras seguían una estrella que los llevaría al “Rey de los judíos”. El Evangelio no profundiza en los grandes detalles, pero la historia señala que los sabios llevaron regalos de oro, incienso y mirra. Esos eran regalos para lo divino, pero también eran usados para preparar un cuerpo para el entierro, y conectan simbólicamente el nacimiento de Jesús con su muerte y la eventual resurrección.
El Museo celebra la fiesta con un toque caribeño. Los tres títeres gigantes de papel mâché del desfile, creados por Polina Porras, combinan la historia bíblica con las tradiciones indígenas taínas.
Melchor, uno de los magos, viste ropa azul oscuro y negra que representa el cielo nocturno. Su regalo es una cúpula celestial en forma de murciélago, que simboliza una conexión con los antepasados en la tradición taina.
Gaspar viste ropa verde y marrón, simbolizando su regalo de la base del árbol de Ceiba que conecta los reinos celestes con el inframundo. Balthazar viste azul claro y turquesa y representa el inframundo. Su regalo es la tortuga que emerge de una concha marina, que representa el nacimiento de la cultura taíno.
Los asistentes al desfile pueden llegar a El Museo para un desayuno de inauguración con los Reyes Honorarios, madrinas, padrinos y funcionarios electos entre las 8:30 a.m. y las 10:15 a.m.
Este año, el tema del desfile es “Defensa en acción”. Las Madrinas de este año son: Blanka Amezkua, activista comunitaria/artista visual; Ana “Rokafella” García, coreógrafa/educadora; Alicia Grullón, artista interdisciplinaria; Nancy Mercado, Ph. D., escritora, poeta; y Eileen Reyes-Arias, directora de Asuntos Intergubernamentales, Oficina del Alcalde de Asuntos de Inmigrantes. Los padrinos son: Marcel Agüeros, profesor asociado, Departamento de Astronomía, Universidad Columbia; Gabriel “Kwikstep” Dionisio, coreógrafo/educador; Gonzalo Mercado, director ejecutivo/fundador de La Colmena Community Job Center y coordinador de Nueva York de la Red Nacional de Organización de Trabajadores Diurnos (NDLON, por sus siglas en inglés); Henry Obispo, director general, fundador, Born Juice, LLC; y Luis Reyes, director de Educación del Centro de Estudios Puertorriqueños, Hunter College, CUNY.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite elmuseo.org.