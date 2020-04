The Other Crisis

COVID-19, Climate Change and Children’s Health

By Frederica Perera

In the grip of the coronavirus, frightened and distracted, we have taken our eyes off a crisis that is far more serious in terms of its long-term impacts: the “existential crisis” of climate change.

COVID should not be an excuse or cover for the weakening of environmental and climate policies. Children would be the biggest losers. They bear the brunt of the emissions of climate-altering carbon dioxide and toxic co-pollutants such as fine particles and vapors from fossil fuel-powered motor vehicles, power plants and industry.

Epidemiologic research shows that climate change is now contributing to injury, death, adverse birth outcomes, illness, and impaired mental health in children through more frequent severe heat events, intense storms, flooding, drought, forest fires, malnutrition and the spread of infectious disease vectors. Climate change is also increasing food insecurity, social and political instability, particularly affecting children. While most of these impacts have been in developing countries, the U.S. has not been spared, as we have seen in recent years with Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, and Maria in Puerto Rico, flooding in South Texas, heat waves in the South, and the smoke and devastation from forest fires in California.

Fine particle and other air pollutants also take a huge public health toll. In addition to excess deaths (more than 100,000 every year in the U.S.) and cardiovascular illness in adults, studies in the U.S. and other countries show that air pollution directly affects the health and early brain development of children, raising the risk of infant deaths, preterm birth, low birth weight, impairment of cognitive and behavioral development, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Why are the young so vulnerable?

Think of the speed and complexity of the processes occurring in utero, during which the brain develops from a neural tube and the lung from a tiny bud at the beginning of pregnancy to functioning organs at birth. This highly choreographed development can be disrupted by toxic environmental exposures such as air pollution. These exposures damage DNA, affect synthesis of key proteins, cause inflammation and set up harmful immune responses, leading to developmental disorders and chronic illness in childhood. The result: more babies born preterm and low birth weight and more children with reduced IQ, learning difficulties, ADHD, mental health problems and asthma, all of which can affect health, learning and productivity over the child’s entire lifetime. These adverse outcomes are common in the U.S. where 10% of babies are born preterm, more than 8% of children have asthma, and an estimated 15% have a developmental disorder.

They are more common in minority populations: babies born to non-Hispanic black mothers have two times the risk of being born preterm compared to those born to white mothers. Among non-Hispanics, more than 12% of black children and 13.9% of Puerto Rican children have asthma compared to 8% of white children. So, failing to act to mitigate climate change and reduce air pollution would have immediate and long-term consequences for these vulnerable populations who have already suffered the most from climate change and toxic air pollution.

There could be a silver lining to the COVID-19 crisis, as dire as it is.

According to Joseph Aldy, an environmental economist at the Harvard Kennedy School, the COVID-19 crisis provides a unique opportunity to use government resources not only to address the immediate economic fallout from COVID-19 but also to make progress on climate change. He notes that climate scientists, environmental groups, certain industries and many others have been urging lawmakers to jumpstart the economic recovery through a green stimulus package including clean energy tax credits, requirements that bailed-out industries commit to decarbonize, building green infrastructure, and many more ideas.

More broadly, as we pause our usual lives during the COVID crisis, we should use this moment as an opportunity to get behind deeper changes that would ensure a “just transition” away from an extractive economy to a regenerative one and to policies that put equity and the needs of children and their future at the forefront.

Frederica Perera, DrPH, PhD is Professor of Public Health and Founding Director of the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.