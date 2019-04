The Music of Migration

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Love, hope, fear and courage are among the messages presented in the concert “Composers from Centroamérica.”

The free event will feature classical music from Central America, performed exclusively by musicians from the region.

“This is unprecedented,” said Adán Vásquez, Executive and Artistic Director of Association of Dominican Classical Artists (ADCA), which is presenting the concert. “Nothing like this has ever happened in New York.”

The concert, which takes place April 18 at City College’s Aaron Davis Hall, offers many pieces from Panama, Costa Rica and the world premiere of Migraciones by Guatemalan composer Sergio Reyes.

Performed by the chamber ensemble La Camerata Washington Heights and guest conducted by Darwin Aquino from the Dominican Republic, Migraciones pays homage to the causes and consequences of Central American migration. Reyes’ piece was inspired by migrants’ personal stories. The music is also informed by the writings of award-winning Mexican author Valeria Luiselli, together with the work of Central American journalists and photographers reporting on border and political issues.

“The timing for this piece is perfect,” said Vásquez.

Migraciones features a solo performance by Fernando Vásquez (no relation) on the traditional Guatemalan marimba. The rest of the orchestra features violin, viola, harp and woodwinds. “The language of the music is very idiomatic with the folklore of this country,” said Vásquez.

Los Amantes, or The Lovers, features solos and a duet – or perhaps a debate – between the violin and the viola. The instruments play opposite each other with the full orchestra in the background. Soloists Edmundo Ramírez on the viola and Luis Enrique Casal on the violin will perform the piece by Carlos José Castro from Costa Rica.

“Often people don’t recognize the viola,” Vásquez said. The violin has a higher, almost human sound. While the viola looks very much like a violin, it produces a deeper, almost nasal sound. “But you don’t have that many solo pieces for the viola, because the viola is more limited, which is what makes that piece more interesting. You’ll have these two instruments playing against each other with these characteristics.”

The orchestra will also play pieces from the Panamanian composers Roque Cordero and Casal, who, in addition to playing violin, is also the orchestra’s concertmaster.

“Performing music from Central America is a matter of empowerment,” said Vásquez. “Oftentimes that music is not played by orchestras in New York City, not even by community orchestras.” While ADCA also performs music by Beethoven and Bach, Vásquez said it’s important for people, especially children, to hear this music and see classical instruments played by people who look like them.

“It’s not something that belongs only to an elite or a specific ethnic group,” he said.

The concert is free, but reservations are appreciated. For more information, please visit: http://adca.eventbrite.com.