Christmas came early at El Museo del Barrio.

El Museo received a $1 million gift to expand its endowment as well as its curatorial and education programs, according to an announcement on Tues., Nov. 13th.

Tony Bechara, El Museo del Barrio’s Chair Emeritus of the board of trustees, gave the donation.

“This is a significant moment for Latino artists and for El Museo. We are entering into a transformative period of achievement,” said Bechara, who noted that there had been some “years of instability.”

El Museo recently reopened its galleries after an extensive renovation. Its theater will reopen next year. Its board and management team has also grown extensively.

“Our galleries recently re-opened after a renovation to critical acclaim. We are also proud to announce our theater will re-open in early 2019 after a state-of-the-art renovation. Our board has grown significantly with new members. We have a brilliant visionary in our new executive director Patrick Charpenel, as well as new directors of development and communications.”

María Eugenia Maury, El Museo’s Board Chair, noted that this is not Tony Bechara’s first million dollar gift and probably will not be his last.

“Over the years his generosity, along with that of the Unanue family, has ensured our continued presence and programming on New York City’s Museum Mile. Tony has very rightly signaled the importance of this moment, of our renewed excitement and stability. We are cementing El Museo’s place as the intellectual hub for both Latino and Latin American culture and arts education,” she said.

El Museo was founded in 1969 by Raphael Montañez Ortiz, other artists and community members with a mission of showcasing New York’s Puerto Rican art, history and identity.

Bechara, originally from Puerto Rico, studied art at the Sorbonne in Paris. After moving to New York, he received a Master’s in International Relations at New York University and studied at the School of Visual Arts. A sculptor and painter, he is known for works of abstract geometric pointillism.

His association with El Museo began after his 1985 exhibit. When Bechara was nominated as President, he accepted with the provision that El Museo include all Latinx artists.

Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio, said, “Tony Bechara’s philanthropic support for El Museo began in the late 1980’s, which inspired him to become first a member of the advisory council, then later as a member of the Board of Trustees. He became Board Chair in 1998 and continued in that role through 2016. He remains our trusted advisor, champion, and board member. We know he will be proud of our exhibitions and programming in 2019.”

For more information, please visit museodelbarrio.org or call 212.831.7272.