Girl Scouts craft hundreds of holiday cards for veterans

By Gregg McQueen

Crisis calls for craftiness.

The Girl Scouts of Troop 3280 were determined to not let the pandemic interrupt one of their important holiday traditions.

Since 2017, the troop has created its own holiday greeting cards for patients at New York City’s Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals.

“Because so many of the girls are daughters and granddaughters of veterans, it’s very meaningful for them to do something special for people who have served,” said Troop leader Lindsey Mullholand.

Based on the Upper West Side and Harlem, Troop 3280 consists of about 30 girls in fourth through tenth grade. Though COVID-19 prevented the troop from getting together this year for a card-creating party, the girls worked on the project at their homes.

“The idea was to turn it into a family event so the parents could all get involved,” explained Mullholand. “While making the cards, we also asked the girls to learn about holiday traditions from their families.”

Mullholand facilitated contactless pickups and allowed families to send her digital versions of the cards, which she printed out for delivery.

After asking other Girl Scout troops from Northern Manhattan to lend a hand with making cards, Mullholand was able to deliver 547 cards to the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx on December 22.

“It was great that we could still do something that was safe and would bring a smile to someone’s face,” Mullholand said.

“It made me feel happy to do something like this. My grandfather was a World War II veteran,” said Shelby, a member of Troop 3280. “We’re always involved in projects for the community, like care packages for the homeless. It shows them that we care.”

Shelby’s mother, Wendy, noted that community service is part of the Girl Scouts mission. “They have a long history of giving to others, and this is another manifestation of that,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Troop 3280 held its meetings at Riverside Church.

Since March, the group has continued to meet virtually on a weekly basis via Zoom sessions.

“Keeping our schedule and community together has been really important during this time,” said Mullholand. “It’s been essential for the girls to see each other and check in on how everyone is doing. It’s a challenging time but I’m amazed at how resilient everyone has been.”

Troop members have been able to complete 12 skill badges during the pandemic.

“I really appreciated that the troop maintained continuity and routine for the kids in a year when there really wasn’t any,” said Wendy.

The recent card-making project was not the troop’s only community service effort of the year.

Members have also been collecting winter hats and gloves for families in need and making care packages for kids at Harlem Hospital’s pediatric unit.

Mullholand, who has worked with the Girl Scouts since 2011, said she has been involved in volunteerism since age 13.

“I want to instill in the girls that these projects are not a one-off,” said Mullholand. “Helping the community is something you should be doing for your entire life.”