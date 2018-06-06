By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD Men are socialized to be strong. Men don’t cry. Society says those with mental disorders are weak, so it’s better to keep troubles to ourselves, especially if you are a “real” man. Icons of strength and courage, male athletes are the last ones who should suffer from a mental disorder according to this playbook. But these five men who have gone public with their mental health challenges are finally rewriting the narrative. 1. Everyone is going through something. When the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love left the court just after halftime of an important game, no one knew it was because he had a panic attack. Like most boys, growing up he quickly learned that to “be a man” you have to be strong and you don’t talk about your feelings. That night, Love decided it was time to challenge the myth that mental illness is someone else’s problem. By sharing his experience he makes way for others follow suit. 2. Man up against stigma. DeMar DeRozan always remembers how his mom used to tell him never to make fun of anyone because you don’t know what they’re going through. No one would have guessed that DeRozan, Toronto Raptors basketball star, was suffering when he tweeted one night, “This depression gets the best of me.” Sending his message out into the world, DeRozan reminds us that no one is invincible. Yes, there are things we can all do to promote mental health, but mental illness is common for men and women, rich and poor – across race, creed and color. 3. Beating body image. Eating disorders are one of the most stigmatized mental disorders for men, partly because the image of super skinny girls with anorexia is so emblematic. But eating disorders are actually much more common across gender than once thought, and they can burden individuals of all shapes and sizes. When former Penn State football player Joey Julius came out with his struggle with binge eating, he gave voice to the growing reality that men also internalize body ideals and develop eating disorders that can take over the inner life of even those who seem too tough for such things. 4. Double trouble. Pro-rugby referee Nigel Owens says the biggest regret of his life was a suicide attempt when he was eighteen years old. At the same time he was struggling with an emerging eating disorder. And now at age 45, he continues to have flair ups with bulimia nervosa. When athletes like Julius and Owens come forward about their struggles with eating disorders, it stimulates real conversations that can help create tailored mental health advertising for men that have greater potential to break down help-seeking barriers. 5. The toll of the extreme. As the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, the last thing one would have expected for swimmer Michael Phelps after the 2012 Olympics would be that he would find himself suffering from depression. But the truth is that public success and private mental health struggles are more common than we care to admit. In retrospect, Phelps recognizes that he fell into a major depression following each Olympic Game. Why then? Maybe Phelps was always at risk for depression and his athleticism helped maintain his mental health – to a point. Maybe the existential question of “now what?” intensified. Maybe a biological process of “coming down” following such extreme focus, training, tension and success contributed. Whatever the combination of risk factors, Phelps’ decision to talk about his depression is worth another gold medal – this time for mental health awareness and advocacy. Love, DeRozan, Julius, Owens and Phelps are an all-star team for raising awareness that there is nothing unmanly about mental illness. And for each of them, breaking the silence was an essential step in healing and recovery. So it should be for the too many men who suffer in silence today. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD Los hombres son socializados para ser fuertes. Los hombres no lloran. La sociedad dice que las personas con trastornos mentales son débiles, por lo que es mejor que se guarden los problemas, especialmente si usted es un hombre “real”. Íconos de fuerza y coraje, los atletas masculinos son los últimos que deberían padecer un trastorno mental de acuerdo con este manual de estrategia, pero estos cinco hombres que han hecho públicos sus desafíos de salud mental finalmente están reescribiendo la narrativa. 1. Todos están pasando por algo. Cuando Kevin Love de los Cleveland Cavaliers abandonó la cancha justo después del medio tiempo de un juego importante, nadie sabía que era porque tenía un ataque de pánico. Como la mayoría de los niños, al crecer aprendió rápidamente que para ser “un hombre” debes ser fuerte y no hablar de tus sentimientos. Esa noche, Love decidió que era hora de desafiar el mito de que la enfermedad mental es un problema ajeno. Al compartir su experiencia abrió el camino para que otros siguieran su ejemplo. 2. Hombría contra estigma. DeMar DeRozan siempre recuerda cómo su madre solía decirle que nunca se burlara de nadie porque no sabía por lo que estaba pasando. Nadie hubiera adivinado que DeRozan, estrella de basquetbol de los Toronto Raptors, estaba sufriendo cuando tuiteó una noche: “Esta depresión toma lo mejor de mí”. Al enviar su mensaje al mundo, DeRozan nos recuerda que nadie es invencible. Sí, hay cosas que todos podemos hacer para promover la salud mental, pero las enfermedades mentales son comunes para hombres y mujeres, ricos y pobres: a través de raza, credo y color. 3. Superar la imagen corporal. Los desórdenes alimenticios son uno de los trastornos mentales más estigmatizados para los hombres, en parte porque la imagen de las chicas súper delgadas con anorexia es muy emblemática. Pero los trastornos alimenticios son en realidad mucho más comunes entre géneros de lo que se piensa, y pueden afectar a personas de todas las formas y tamaños. Cuando el Joey Julius, ex jugador de futbol americano de Penn State, salió con su lucha contra los atracones, dio voz a la creciente realidad de que los hombres también internalizan los ideales del cuerpo y desarrollan trastornos alimentarios que pueden controlar la vida interior incluso de quienes parecen demasiado fuetes para tales cosas. 4. Doble problema. El árbitro de rugby Nigel Owens dice que el mayor arrepentimiento de su vida es un intento de suicidio cuando tenía dieciocho años. Al mismo tiempo luchaba contra un trastorno alimentario emergente. Y ahora a los 45 años, continúa teniendo problemas con la bulimia nerviosa. Cuando atletas como Julius y Owens dan a conocer su lucha contra los trastornos alimentarios, estimula conversaciones reales que pueden ayudar a crear publicidad de salud mental a la medida para hombres que tienen gran potencial de romper las barreras para buscar ayuda. 5. El daño de lo extremo. Como el atleta olímpico más exitoso y condecorado de todos los tiempos, lo último que uno esperaría del nadador Michael Phelps después de las Olimpiadas de 2012 sería que se sufriera de depresión. Pero la verdad es que el éxito público y las luchas privadas de salud mental son más comunes de lo que nos gustaría admitir. En retrospectiva, Phelps reconoce que cayó en una gran depresión después de cada juego olímpico. ¿Por qué en ese momento? Tal vez Phelps siempre estuvo en riesgo de depresión y su atletismo ayudó a mantener su salud mental hasta cierto punto. Tal vez la pregunta existencial de “¿y ahora qué?” se intensificó. Tal vez haya contribuido un proceso biológico de “caída” después de un enfoque, entrenamiento, tensión y éxito tan extremos. Cualquiera que sea la combinación de factores de riesgo, la decisión de Phelps de hablar sobre su depresión vale otra medalla de oro, esta vez por la concientización y defensa de la salud mental. Love, DeRozan, Julius, Owens y Phelps son un equipo de estrellas por crear conciencia de que no hay nada viril en la enfermedad mental. Y para cada uno de ellos, romper el silencio fue un paso esencial en la curación y recuperación. Y así debería ser para los muchos hombres que sufren en silencio hoy. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
The men in mental health
Los hombres y la salud mental
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Men are socialized to be strong. Men don’t cry. Society says those with mental disorders are weak, so it’s better to keep troubles to ourselves, especially if you are a “real” man. Icons of strength and courage, male athletes are the last ones who should suffer from a mental disorder according to this playbook. But these five men who have gone public with their mental health challenges are finally rewriting the narrative.
1. Everyone is going through something.
When the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love left the court just after halftime of an important game, no one knew it was because he had a panic attack. Like most boys, growing up he quickly learned that to “be a man” you have to be strong and you don’t talk about your feelings. That night, Love decided it was time to challenge the myth that mental illness is someone else’s problem. By sharing his experience he makes way for others follow suit.
2. Man up against stigma.
DeMar DeRozan always remembers how his mom used to tell him never to make fun of anyone because you don’t know what they’re going through. No one would have guessed that DeRozan, Toronto Raptors basketball star, was suffering when he tweeted one night, “This depression gets the best of me.” Sending his message out into the world, DeRozan reminds us that no one is invincible. Yes, there are things we can all do to promote mental health, but mental illness is common for men and women, rich and poor – across race, creed and color.
3. Beating body image.
Eating disorders are one of the most stigmatized mental disorders for men, partly because the image of super skinny girls with anorexia is so emblematic. But eating disorders are actually much more common across gender than once thought, and they can burden individuals of all shapes and sizes. When former Penn State football player Joey Julius came out with his struggle with binge eating, he gave voice to the growing reality that men also internalize body ideals and develop eating disorders that can take over the inner life of even those who seem too tough for such things.
4. Double trouble.
Pro-rugby referee Nigel Owens says the biggest regret of his life was a suicide attempt when he was eighteen years old. At the same time he was struggling with an emerging eating disorder. And now at age 45, he continues to have flair ups with bulimia nervosa. When athletes like Julius and Owens come forward about their struggles with eating disorders, it stimulates real conversations that can help create tailored mental health advertising for men that have greater potential to break down help-seeking barriers.
5. The toll of the extreme.
As the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, the last thing one would have expected for swimmer Michael Phelps after the 2012 Olympics would be that he would find himself suffering from depression. But the truth is that public success and private mental health struggles are more common than we care to admit. In retrospect, Phelps recognizes that he fell into a major depression following each Olympic Game. Why then? Maybe Phelps was always at risk for depression and his athleticism helped maintain his mental health – to a point. Maybe the existential question of “now what?” intensified. Maybe a biological process of “coming down” following such extreme focus, training, tension and success contributed. Whatever the combination of risk factors, Phelps’ decision to talk about his depression is worth another gold medal – this time for mental health awareness and advocacy.
Love, DeRozan, Julius, Owens and Phelps are an all-star team for raising awareness that there is nothing unmanly about mental illness. And for each of them, breaking the silence was an essential step in healing and recovery.
So it should be for the too many men who suffer in silence today.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Los hombres son socializados para ser fuertes. Los hombres no lloran. La sociedad dice que las personas con trastornos mentales son débiles, por lo que es mejor que se guarden los problemas, especialmente si usted es un hombre “real”. Íconos de fuerza y coraje, los atletas masculinos son los últimos que deberían padecer un trastorno mental de acuerdo con este manual de estrategia, pero estos cinco hombres que han hecho públicos sus desafíos de salud mental finalmente están reescribiendo la narrativa.
1. Todos están pasando por algo.
Cuando Kevin Love de los Cleveland Cavaliers abandonó la cancha justo después del medio tiempo de un juego importante, nadie sabía que era porque tenía un ataque de pánico. Como la mayoría de los niños, al crecer aprendió rápidamente que para ser “un hombre” debes ser fuerte y no hablar de tus sentimientos. Esa noche, Love decidió que era hora de desafiar el mito de que la enfermedad mental es un problema ajeno. Al compartir su experiencia abrió el camino para que otros siguieran su ejemplo.
2. Hombría contra estigma.
DeMar DeRozan siempre recuerda cómo su madre solía decirle que nunca se burlara de nadie porque no sabía por lo que estaba pasando. Nadie hubiera adivinado que DeRozan, estrella de basquetbol de los Toronto Raptors, estaba sufriendo cuando tuiteó una noche: “Esta depresión toma lo mejor de mí”. Al enviar su mensaje al mundo, DeRozan nos recuerda que nadie es invencible. Sí, hay cosas que todos podemos hacer para promover la salud mental, pero las enfermedades mentales son comunes para hombres y mujeres, ricos y pobres: a través de raza, credo y color.
3. Superar la imagen corporal.
Los desórdenes alimenticios son uno de los trastornos mentales más estigmatizados para los hombres, en parte porque la imagen de las chicas súper delgadas con anorexia es muy emblemática. Pero los trastornos alimenticios son en realidad mucho más comunes entre géneros de lo que se piensa, y pueden afectar a personas de todas las formas y tamaños. Cuando el Joey Julius, ex jugador de futbol americano de Penn State, salió con su lucha contra los atracones, dio voz a la creciente realidad de que los hombres también internalizan los ideales del cuerpo y desarrollan trastornos alimentarios que pueden controlar la vida interior incluso de quienes parecen demasiado fuetes para tales cosas.
4. Doble problema.
El árbitro de rugby Nigel Owens dice que el mayor arrepentimiento de su vida es un intento de suicidio cuando tenía dieciocho años. Al mismo tiempo luchaba contra un trastorno alimentario emergente. Y ahora a los 45 años, continúa teniendo problemas con la bulimia nerviosa. Cuando atletas como Julius y Owens dan a conocer su lucha contra los trastornos alimentarios, estimula conversaciones reales que pueden ayudar a crear publicidad de salud mental a la medida para hombres que tienen gran potencial de romper las barreras para buscar ayuda.
5. El daño de lo extremo.
Como el atleta olímpico más exitoso y condecorado de todos los tiempos, lo último que uno esperaría del nadador Michael Phelps
después de las Olimpiadas de 2012 sería que se sufriera de depresión. Pero la verdad es que el éxito público y las luchas privadas de salud mental son más comunes de lo que nos gustaría admitir. En retrospectiva, Phelps reconoce que cayó en una gran depresión después de cada juego olímpico. ¿Por qué en ese momento? Tal vez Phelps siempre estuvo en riesgo de depresión y su atletismo ayudó a mantener su salud mental hasta cierto punto. Tal vez la pregunta existencial de “¿y ahora qué?” se intensificó. Tal vez haya contribuido un proceso biológico de “caída” después de un enfoque, entrenamiento, tensión y éxito tan extremos. Cualquiera que sea la combinación de factores de riesgo, la decisión de Phelps de hablar sobre su depresión vale otra medalla de oro, esta vez por la concientización y defensa de la salud mental.
Love, DeRozan, Julius, Owens y Phelps son un equipo de estrellas por crear conciencia de que no hay nada viril en la enfermedad mental. Y para cada uno de ellos, romper el silencio fue un paso esencial en la curación y recuperación.
Y así debería ser para los muchos hombres que sufren en silencio hoy.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.