The Meaning of Memory
By Carmen De La Rosa
As so many others, I have often been asked, “Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks that brought down the World Trade Center?”
That terrible morning is so indelibly seared into our consciousness that recalling the details are easy for most of us.
In my case, I was sitting in my biology class during my sophomore year at Mother Cabrini High School on West 190th Street.
For the Dominican community in New York City, November 12, 2001 is also one of those moments that we will never be able to forget or erase from our hearts.
I was again in class at Cabrini just two months after 9/11, early on November 12, 2001, when I and all the world learned the fate of American Airlines Flight 587. As a sixteen-year-old Dominican girl growing up in Washington Heights and Inwood, the news of the tragic flight hit close to home.
Flight 587 had just departed from JFK airport towards Santo Domingo, the capital of my homeland of Dominican Republic. The airliner experienced “wake turbulence,” causing the plane to crash in Belle Harbor, Queens shortly after takeoff, killing all two hundred fifty-one passengers, nine crew members and five people on the ground.
In the days that followed 9/11, our communities, New York City and the world were still trying to put the pieces of our lives back together.
This new tragedy stunned and unnerved us all.
Upon hearing the news of Flight 587, that same chaos of uncertainty and fresh grief immediately washed over us. This was true especially uptown. I remember my mother calling around to all our family members to see if they had known anyone who was traveling back to the island that morning.
I remember watching the news on television with my parents for hours non-stop, unable to look away and awaiting any news.
How could a voyage that we knew so well, that we all made virtually every year, end in such tragedy? The piercing sense of loss and sadness was a wave that engulfed our own home and all those around us.
As more information emerged, we would come to learn the names of neighbors and friends who had perished, and of the others who had lost their family members.
We mourned as one.
As the years have passed, our community has worked to rebuild, and we have learned more about the stories of the lives that were lost.
The city has erected a memorial monument in Belle Harbor, Queens that serves as a gathering space year-round to commemorate the victims and to host an annual day of remembrance on November 12.
In 2016, as a member of the staff to Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, I had the honor of meeting and truly getting to know many of the family members impacted by the tragedy as we worked to co-name a street in their honor.
We were successful in our efforts and on October 30, 2017, West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue was co-named as “Flight 587 Way.”
I remember how much it rained on that gray afternoon.
Yet we felt so much peace and unity as we stood on the corner.
Huddled together under the onslaught of rain and surrounded by prayers and words of solace in English and Spanish, I remember someone saying aloud, “Water is life, and today we honor lives well lived.”
Eighteen years later, that statement still rings true.
I am so proud of the way our community came together in the aftermath of these terrible 2001 tragedies, and I remain inspired by those who have generously shared, with me and so many others, the memories of the loved ones they have lost.
I am grateful for their kindness and persistence eighteen years later.
And throughout my travels throughout the district, from my old high school campus on West 190th Street and especially as I make my way past West 181st Street, I am reminded each time that the spirit of those who perished in tragedy are with us today, and that we can never forget.
We would do well to remember how we embraced each other then to offer comfort, and how readily we sought to reaffirm our commitment as neighbors and fellow members of one community.
It was one of the many lessons after 9/11, and so it was after Flight 587.
May we always hold their names and their lives close.
Carmen De La Rosa is a member of the New York State Assembly representing the 72nd District which includes the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill. For more information, please visit assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Carmen-N-De-La-Rosa or call 212.544.2278.
El significado de la memoria
Por Carmen de la Rosa
Como a muchos otros, a menudo me han preguntado: “¿Dónde estabas cuando escuchaste por primera vez sobre los ataques terroristas que derribaron el World Trade Center?”.
Esa terrible mañana está tan indeleblemente grabada en nuestra conciencia que recordar los detalles es fácil para la mayoría de nosotros.
En mi caso, estaba sentada en mi clase de biología durante mi segundo año en la Preparatoria Madre Cabrini en la calle 190 oeste.
Para la comunidad dominicana en la ciudad de Nueva York, el 12 de noviembre de 2001 es también uno de esos momentos que nunca podremos olvidar o borrar de nuestros corazones.
Estaba nuevamente en clase en Cabrini solo dos meses después del 11 de septiembre, a principios del 12 de noviembre de 2001, cuando todo el mundo supimos el destino del vuelo 587 de American Airlines. Siendo una dominicana de dieciséis años creciendo en Washington Heights e Inwood, la noticia del trágico vuelo tocó fibras sensibles.
El vuelo 587 acababa de salir del aeropuerto JFK hacia Santo Domingo, la capital de mi tierra natal, República Dominicana. El avión experimentó una “estela turbulenta”, la cual provocó que el avión se estrellara en Belle Harbor, Queens, poco después del despegue, matando a los doscientos cincuenta y un pasajeros, nueve miembros de la tripulación y cinco personas en tierra.
En los días que siguieron al 11 de septiembre, nuestras comunidades, la ciudad de Nueva York y el mundo, seguíamos intentando reconstruir las piezas de nuestras vidas.
Esta nueva tragedia nos sorprendió y desconcertó a todos.
Al escuchar la noticia del vuelo 587, ese mismo caos de incertidumbre y dolor nuevo nos invadió de inmediato. Esto fue especialmente cierto en el Alto Manhattan. Recuerdo a mi madre llamando a todos los miembros de nuestra familia para ver si conocían a alguien que viajaba de regreso a la isla esa mañana.
Recuerdo haber visto las noticias en la televisión con mis padres durante horas sin parar, incapaz de mirar hacia otro lado y esperando noticias.
¿Cómo podría un viaje que conocíamos tan bien, que hacíamos prácticamente todos los años, terminar en tal tragedia? La penetrante sensación de pérdida y tristeza fue una ola que envolvió nuestro propio hogar y a todos a nuestro alrededor.
A medida que surgió más información, llegamos a conocer los nombres de vecinos y amigos que fallecieron, y de los demás que habían perdido a sus familiares.
Lloramos como uno.
Al paso de los años, nuestra comunidad ha trabajado para reconstruirse, y hemos aprendido más sobre las historias de las vidas que se perdieron.
La ciudad ha erigido un monumento conmemorativo en Belle Harbor, Queens, que sirve como espacio de reunión durante todo el año para recordar a las víctimas y para celebrar un día anual de conmemoración el 12 de noviembre.
En 2016, como miembro del personal del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, tuve el honor de conocer realmente a muchos de los miembros de la familia afectados por la tragedia mientras trabajábamos para nombrar una calle en su honor.
Tuvimos éxito en nuestros esfuerzos y el 30 de octubre de 2017, la calle 181 oeste y la avenida Ámsterdam fueron nombradas conjuntamente como “Flight 587 Way”.
Recuerdo cuánto llovió esa tarde gris.
Sin embargo, sentimos tanta paz y unidad cuando nos paramos en la esquina.
Acurrucados bajo la avalancha de lluvia y rodeados de oraciones y palabras de consuelo en inglés y español, recuerdo que alguien dijo en voz alta: “El agua es vida, y hoy honramos vidas bien vividas”.
Dieciocho años después, esa afirmación sigue sonando cierta.
Estoy muy orgullosa de la forma en que nuestra comunidad se unió después de estas terribles tragedias del 2001, y sigo inspirada por quienes generosamente han compartido, conmigo y con tantos otros, los recuerdos de los seres queridos que han perdido.
Estoy agradecida por su amabilidad y persistencia dieciocho años después.
Y a lo largo de mis viajes por todo el distrito, desde mi antiguo campus de la preparatoria en la calle 190 oeste y especialmente cuando paso por la calle 181 oeste, cada vez me recuerda que el espíritu de los que perecieron en la tragedia está con nosotros hoy, y que nunca podremos olvidar
Haríamos bien en recordar cómo nos abrazamos para ofrecernos consuelo y la facilidad con la que tratamos de reafirmar nuestro compromiso como vecinos y compañeros de una comunidad.
Fue una de las muchas lecciones después del 11 de septiembre, y así fue después del vuelo 587.
Que siempre mantengamos sus nombres y sus vidas cerca.
Carmen de la Rosa es miembro de la Asamblea del Estado de Nueva York, que representa al Distrito 72 e incluye los vecindarios de Washington Heights, Inwood y Marble Hill. Para obtener más información, por favor visite assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Carmen-N-De-La-Rosa o llame al 212.544.2278.