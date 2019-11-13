The Meaning of Memory

By Carmen De La Rosa

As so many others, I have often been asked, “Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks that brought down the World Trade Center?”

That terrible morning is so indelibly seared into our consciousness that recalling the details are easy for most of us.

In my case, I was sitting in my biology class during my sophomore year at Mother Cabrini High School on West 190th Street.

For the Dominican community in New York City, November 12, 2001 is also one of those moments that we will never be able to forget or erase from our hearts.

I was again in class at Cabrini just two months after 9/11, early on November 12, 2001, when I and all the world learned the fate of American Airlines Flight 587. As a sixteen-year-old Dominican girl growing up in Washington Heights and Inwood, the news of the tragic flight hit close to home.

Flight 587 had just departed from JFK airport towards Santo Domingo, the capital of my homeland of Dominican Republic. The airliner experienced “wake turbulence,” causing the plane to crash in Belle Harbor, Queens shortly after takeoff, killing all two hundred fifty-one passengers, nine crew members and five people on the ground.

In the days that followed 9/11, our communities, New York City and the world were still trying to put the pieces of our lives back together.

This new tragedy stunned and unnerved us all.

Upon hearing the news of Flight 587, that same chaos of uncertainty and fresh grief immediately washed over us. This was true especially uptown. I remember my mother calling around to all our family members to see if they had known anyone who was traveling back to the island that morning.

I remember watching the news on television with my parents for hours non-stop, unable to look away and awaiting any news.

How could a voyage that we knew so well, that we all made virtually every year, end in such tragedy? The piercing sense of loss and sadness was a wave that engulfed our own home and all those around us.

As more information emerged, we would come to learn the names of neighbors and friends who had perished, and of the others who had lost their family members.

We mourned as one.

As the years have passed, our community has worked to rebuild, and we have learned more about the stories of the lives that were lost.

The city has erected a memorial monument in Belle Harbor, Queens that serves as a gathering space year-round to commemorate the victims and to host an annual day of remembrance on November 12.

In 2016, as a member of the staff to Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, I had the honor of meeting and truly getting to know many of the family members impacted by the tragedy as we worked to co-name a street in their honor.

We were successful in our efforts and on October 30, 2017, West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue was co-named as “Flight 587 Way.”

I remember how much it rained on that gray afternoon.

Yet we felt so much peace and unity as we stood on the corner.

Huddled together under the onslaught of rain and surrounded by prayers and words of solace in English and Spanish, I remember someone saying aloud, “Water is life, and today we honor lives well lived.”

Eighteen years later, that statement still rings true.

I am so proud of the way our community came together in the aftermath of these terrible 2001 tragedies, and I remain inspired by those who have generously shared, with me and so many others, the memories of the loved ones they have lost.

I am grateful for their kindness and persistence eighteen years later.

And throughout my travels throughout the district, from my old high school campus on West 190th Street and especially as I make my way past West 181st Street, I am reminded each time that the spirit of those who perished in tragedy are with us today, and that we can never forget.

We would do well to remember how we embraced each other then to offer comfort, and how readily we sought to reaffirm our commitment as neighbors and fellow members of one community.

It was one of the many lessons after 9/11, and so it was after Flight 587.

May we always hold their names and their lives close.

Carmen De La Rosa is a member of the New York State Assembly representing the 72nd District which includes the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill. For more information, please visit assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Carmen-N-De-La-Rosa or call 212.544.2278.