The Martha Mitchell Effect
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Mental health. Political agenda. Social stigma. These threads make for a 100% true story that leaves viewers of the academy award nominated documentary film, The Martha Mitchell Effect, gasping for breath
Who was Martha Mitchell? Wife of President Nixon’s Attorney General and campaign manager John Newton Mitchell, Martha Mitchell arrived on the D.C. scene in 1969, very shortly after Nixon was inaugurated president. She was a garrulous bon vivant who quickly established herself as an outspoken insider. She became something of a media darling due to her colorful personality and willingness to engage with the press. Martha bucked the typical role ascribed to the wife of a cabinet member, which was to play hostess, support her husband, and refrain from expressing opinions about government, politics, or other ‘important’ matters of the day. At first, the Nixon administration didn’t mind her since she was promoting their messaging, policies, and election efforts, but her frank and uncensored talk was ultimately too much for the Nixon inner circle.
From Media Darling to Spurned Spouse. Mitchell started to fall afoul of the President and his men when reporter Helen Thomas published a conversation with Martha where, when asked about the Vietnam War, she emphatically replied, “It stinks.” Martha went from being a “guided missile” for Nixon’s agenda to being banned from Air Force One and systematically banished from public appearances. Efforts to completely discredit Martha Mitchell went full throttle following the June 17, 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington, D.C., Watergate Office Building.
Discrediting via Diagnosis. Plain and simple, Martha Mitchell was discredited by slapping a diagnosis of mental illness on her. The story goes like this. John and Martha Mitchell were in California the night of the Watergate break-in. Nixon summoned John back to D.C. When it became clear to Martha what was happening, she publicly pinned the Watergate scandal on the president and his inner circle and alleged that White House officials were engaged in illegal activities. Efforts to silence her escalated. She was drugged and held prisoner in her hotel room by her husband’s security team, so as to prevent her from leaving the hotel or contacting the news media. The Nixon administration dismissed her claims as delusional, and her husband stated that he was stepping down from his public position to take care of his wife who had serious mental health issues. In fact, Nixon and Mitchell arranged for Martha to be institutionalized to get her out of public sight and discredit her claims. It was not until years later that she was vindicated for being the original Watergate whistleblower. According to Kate Clarke Lemay, a historian at Washington’s Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Martha Mitchell “was kidnapped, sedated, drugged.” “People denied that this happened to her. In today’s phrase, they gaslit her, they called her crazy, they used that age-old reference for women as hysterical…”
The Martha Mitchell Effect. Ultimately, as the facts surrounding the Watergate scandal emerged, Martha Mitchell was vindicated as the original Watergate whistleblower. She was heralded as “The Cassandra of Watergate” – a reference to the Trojan priestess in Greek mythology dedicated to the God Apollo and fated by him to utter true prophecies but never to be believed. Harvard psychology professor Brendan Maher coined the term “The Martha Mitchell Effect” to describe the particular phenomenon that occurs when a medical professional labels a patient’s accurate perception of real events as delusional, resulting in a mental illness diagnosis when, in fact, the person is of sane mind but not believed. In the case of Martha Mitchell, it was much more than accidental misdiagnosis but strategic slandering of reputation by imputing mental illness to discredit someone who would blow open the corruption behind the Watergate scandal.
Academy-nominated Documentary Short. Not to be missed, this Netflix original documentary film, directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy and produced by Beth Levison and Judith Mizrachy, captures the drama of this outrageous story using only archival footage. It captures the raw corruption, abuse of power, and vicious personal agendas of powerful political leaders – beginning with President Nixon. It documents with great care the nefarious ways that government leaders invoked mental illness to completely discredit the truth-teller Martha Mitchell. Only forty minutes long, it will leave a lasting impression.
Martha Mitchell was not the first person in history to be discredited on account of alleged mental illness. Neither will she be the last. The Martha Mitchell Effect brings into focus the ignorance, prejudice, stigmatization, and weaponization of mental illness. We will have achieved a healthier understanding of mental illness when such strategies are deemed absurd and obsolete.
El efecto Martha Mitchell
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Salud mental. Agenda política. Estigma social. Estos hilos forman una historia 100% real que deja sin aliento a los espectadores del documental nominado a los premios de la Academia, El efecto Martha Mitchell.
¿Quién fue Martha Mitchell? Esposa del fiscal general y jefe de campaña del presidente Nixon, John Newton Mitchell, Martha Mitchell llegó a Washington en 1969, poco después de que Nixon fuera investido como presidente. Era una charlatana bon vivant que se impuso rápidamente como una informada sin pelos en la lengua. Se convirtió en una de las preferidas de los medios de comunicación por su colorida personalidad y su disposición a interactuar con la prensa. Martha se apartó del papel típico atribuido a la esposa de un miembro del gabinete, que consistía en hacer de anfitriona, apoyar a su marido y abstenerse de expresar opiniones sobre el gobierno, la política u otros asuntos “importantes” del momento. Al principio, a la administración Nixon no le importaba, ya que promocionaba sus mensajes, políticas y esfuerzos electorales, pero su forma de hablar franca y sin censura acabó siendo demasiado para el círculo íntimo de Nixon.
De amada por los medios a esposa despechada. Mitchell empezó a caer en desgracia con el presidente y sus hombres cuando la reportera Helen Thomas publicó una conversación con Martha en la que, al ser preguntada por la guerra de Vietnam, respondía rotundamente: “Apesta”.
Martha pasó de ser un “misil teledirigido” para la agenda de Nixon a ser expulsada del Air Force One y sistemáticamente desterrada de las apariciones públicas. Los esfuerzos por desacreditar completamente a Martha Mitchell fueron a toda máquina tras el allanamiento del 17 de junio de 1972 de la sede del Comité Nacional Demócrata en el edificio de oficinas Watergate de Washington D.C.
Desacreditación a través del diagnóstico. Simple y llanamente, Martha Mitchell fue desacreditada al ponerle un diagnóstico de enfermedad mental. La historia es así. John y Martha Mitchell estaban en California la noche de la irrupción en el Watergate. Cuando Martha se dio cuenta de lo que estaba ocurriendo, acusó públicamente al presidente y a su círculo íntimo del escándalo Watergate y afirmó que los funcionarios de la Casa Blanca estaban implicados en actividades ilegales. Los intentos de silenciarla se intensificaron. Fue drogada y mantenida prisionera en su habitación de hotel por el equipo de seguridad de su marido, para impedir que saliera del hotel o se pusiera en contacto con los medios de comunicación. La administración Nixon tachó sus afirmaciones de delirantes y su marido declaró que abandonaba su cargo público para ocuparse de su mujer, que tenía graves problemas mentales. De hecho, Nixon y Mitchell se encargaron de internar a Martha para alejarla de la vista del público y desacreditar sus afirmaciones. No fue hasta años más tarde que fue reivindicada por ser la denunciante original del Watergate. Según Kate Clarke Lemay, historiadora de la Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery de Washington, Martha Mitchell “fue secuestrada, sedada, drogada”. “La gente negaba que eso le hubiera ocurrido. En la frase de hoy, la gasearon, la llamaron loca, usaron esa vieja referencia para las mujeres como histéricas…”.
El efecto Martha Mitchell. Al final, a medida que se iban conociendo los hechos que rodearon el escándalo Watergate, Martha Mitchell fue reivindicada como la denunciante original del Watergate. Fue anunciada como “la Casandra del Watergate”, una referencia a la sacerdotisa troyana de la mitología griega dedicada al dios Apolo y destinada por éste a pronunciar profecías ciertas, pero nunca a ser creída. El profesor de psicología de Harvard Brendan Maher acuñó el término “el efecto Martha Mitchell” para describir el particular fenómeno que se produce cuando un profesional médico califica de delirante la percepción exacta que un paciente tiene de hechos reales, lo que da lugar a un diagnóstico de enfermedad mental cuando, en realidad, la persona está en su sano juicio pero no se le cree. En el caso de Martha Mitchell, fue mucho más que un diagnóstico erróneo accidental, sino una difamación estratégica de la reputación al imputar una enfermedad mental para desacreditar a alguien que destaparía la corrupción que se escondía tras el escándalo Watergate.
Cortometraje documental nominado por la Academia. Este documental original de Netflix, dirigido por Anne Alvergue y Debra McClutchy y producido por Beth Levison y Judith Mizrachy, captura el drama de esta escandalosa historia utilizando únicamente material de archivo. Capta la cruda corrupción, el abuso de poder y las despiadadas agendas personales de poderosos líderes políticos, empezando por el presidente Nixon. Documenta con gran esmero las nefastas formas en que los líderes del gobierno invocaron la enfermedad mental para desacreditar por completo a Martha Mitchell, la reveladora de la verdad. Con sólo cuarenta minutos de duración, dejará una impresión duradera.
Martha Mitchell no ha sido la primera persona en la historia desacreditada por una supuesta enfermedad mental. Tampoco será la última. El efecto Martha Mitchell destaca la ignorancia, los prejuicios, la estigmatización y la militarización de las enfermedades mentales. Habremos logrado una comprensión más sana de la enfermedad mental cuando tales estrategias se consideren absurdas y obsoletas.