The Magic of the Magi

By Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It’s a life line.

The annual revelry includes rows of eager school children processing beside live camels, large-scale puppets, and men and women in royal garb.

Hosted by El Museo del Barrio, the parade marks the birth of Christ and is highlighted by youth marching bands, musicians and dancers.

“It’s a life parade — it celebrates the birth of Christ, the birth of a child,” explained Jesús “Papoleto” Meléndez. “Because of all the diverse communities here in New York, it just enriches everything.”

The East Harlem poet and activist was carted around on a bicycle as the parade’s King Emeritus, has participated in the parade since 1995.

Meléndez said the event resonates with people because it signifies hope and renewal.

Now in its 43rd year, the parade has become an iconic occasion in the neighborhood.

The holiday has long held special resonance for Latino families, who celebrate it as “El Día de Reyes.” Known as the Feast of the Epiphany, it heralds the biblical story of the three Magi — Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar. The three are guided by a star and, bearing gifts, find the infant Jesus and his family in the manger.

“It’s a really community-oriented event, so it makes people here feel a part of something,” said one attendee.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer called the parade “a jewel of not just El Barrio, but the entire city of New York.”

“There are an awful lot of Three Kings Days events, but this is ‘the’ New York City Three Kings Day, period,” Brewer added.

Several elected officials marched in the parade, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Councilmember Diana Ayala, whose district includes East Harlem.

Latino arts and culture advocate Elba Cabrera waved to parade-goers from a float, along with other honorary kings and queens, author Ernesto Quiñonez and immigrant advocate Julissa Arce.

“When I came here from Puerto Rico, I was a year-and-a-half old, and where did we settle? El Barrio. So, for me this is coming home,” Cabrera said.

This year’s parade theme was “Nuestros Barrios Unidos: Celebrating our Collective Strength,” intended to honor the city’s immigrant and migrant communities.

Among the distinguished “godfathers” and “godmothers” of the parade was Leonardo Iván Domínguez, who serves as Director of the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center and Scherezade García, an interdisciplinary visual artist whose work has focused on the immigrant experience and identity.

Arce said she was grateful that the event put a spotlight on immigrants.

“As someone who grew up undocumented, I didn’t really ever feel celebrated. In fact, I felt like I had to feel ashamed of who I was,” said Arce, who emigrated from Mexico at age 11 and remained undocumented for 15 years.

In 2012, she founded the Ascend Educational Fund to award college scholarships to immigrant students. It has provided nearly $500,000 to college-bound immigrants, she said.

“What I like to celebrate about our immigrants is their strength and resilience,” Arce said. “So many undocumented immigrants should not have gotten as far as they did, but here they are.”

The parade kicked off at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and marched up Park Avenue to 115th Street.

Drum group Fogo Azul NYC provided a steady beat throughout while Wabafu Garifuna Dance Theater and various other musicians performed on floats.

The parade also featured bands from local schools, such as the Samara Community School in the Bronx.

“We have a big Latino community at our school,” said Amy, a fifth-grade teacher at Samara. “Today is very important to those families because they’re celebrating Three Kings Day.”

Arian Villareal, a third-grader at nearby Amber Charter School, expressed excitement for the chance to march in the parade. “I think it’s fun,” she said. “I get to see a lot of people and I like seeing bands. When you march in the parade, you get to see everything up close. It’s exciting.”

For more, please visit elmuseo.org.