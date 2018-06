The Lost Ones



The migrant children of New York

Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

The children have come north.

Officials are estimating that over 700 children – the youngest being 9 months old – have been sent to foster care in New York State after being separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

Of these, 350 have been sent to Cayuga Center, a foster care provider in East Harlem, and 239 remain under their care.

On Wed., Jun. 20th, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Cayuga Center, located on Park Avenue, along with Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner David Hansell, and Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi.

“These children are across a whole range of ages, the youngest to come here they told us was nine months old. So, we’re talking about children in some cases who literally can’t even communicate, have no idea what’s happening to them, no ability to be in touch with their families,” de Blasio said outside the center.

The children have been sent to Cayuga since April, when the Trump administration enacted its “zero tolerance” policy on separating children from parents at the U.S./Mexico border. De Blasio said that 239 children hailed largely from Guatemala. They are with foster parents at night and visit the center by day for services, said de Blasio, who remarked that he was “shocked to find” that migrant children were being shipped to New York City.

The same day as the Mayor’s visit, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed an executive order to halt family separations at the border following a public outcry. Trump stated that the order would keep families together, though still detained, and does not change the “zero tolerance” policy itself.

The executive order mandates that children now be imprisoned with their parents indefinitely unless their cases are resolved.

Cayuga was one of several centers in the city receiving children, de Blasio said.

On June 19, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said 2,342 children have been separated from their parents since last month.

“Imagine for any of us if we were ripped away from our parents and sent thousands of miles away, with no one we knew,” de Blasio said.

He explained that Cayuga staff informed him that children have arrived with lice, bedbugs, chickenpox, and other contagious ailments from being in detainment, and have suffered emotional and mental trauma as well.

“The professionals we met with made clear that this has been a traumatic process for a lot of these kids. The mental health issues alone, they made clear to us, are very real, very painful,” he stated.

According to Cayuga’s website, the center has been assisting unaccompanied immigrant children since 2014.

Children are placed in Spanish-speaking foster homes as they await reunification with a family member or sponsor, or return to the country of origin, and also receive medical and therapeutic care, the website said.

De Blasio noted that Cayuga staff had been forthcoming with city officials regarding the center’s handling of migrant children, and explained the city would provide mental health services, legal aid and other assistance to the kids. However, he slammed the federal government for its lack of transparency.

“How is it possible that none of us knew that there were 239 kids right here in our city? How is the federal government holding back that information from the people of this city and holding back the help that these kids could need?” remarked de Blasio.

De Blasio explained that some Cayuga workers had threats made against them, which he said was misguided, as the workers were simply doing their jobs to help the children.

At another press conference outside Cayuga on June 22, City Councilmember Mark Levine agreed.

“These are the good guys,” Levine remarked as he pointed behind him at the center. “The bad guys are in Washington. The authors of cruel immigration policies ripping families apart, which is separating children from their parents.”

Levine joined other elected officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Public Advocate Letitia James, and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, for an inspection tour of the Cayuga Center to check on the wellness of the migrant children being assisted there.

“Inside, we had a moment of education,” remarked De La Rosa. “We were educated on what the trauma is. The reality of the trauma that [the children] are going through. The Cayuga Center is part of the solution when it comes to family reunification.”

The administration of Cayuga Center explained that their ultimate goal other than short-term stays for the separated children was to return the children to family members, the officials said.

“I think the center is doing an excellent job of giving these children a semblance of stability in their lives as they go through this traumatic experience,” added De La Rosa.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo visited an unnamed facility where more children separated from their parents along the border were being housed.

Cuomo was not a fan of the lack of information the facility provided regarding the identities of the children.

“A complication is, not only did the [U.S. Health and Human Services] send children to our state without our knowledge, they put a gag order on the foster care agencies and they don’t want the foster care agencies telling us,” said Cuomo in a television interview.

The facilities are contracted by the federal government and receive federal funding for their services.

“There is no transparency coming from the federal government as far as where these kids are in our state,” said De La Rosa. “As elected officials, we have a responsibility to [the children] as they are in our community; to their safety, to their mental health and to their wellbeing.”

According to Espaillat, 100 children of the 239 have been reunited with their parents or a relative.

“Some of them are coming with a little note on them with the names and numbers of family members,” he said.

Brewer said she was impressed by the social workers in Cayuga. “[They] have been dealing with unaccompanied children for years,” she said.

The process Cayuga Center has been using for the current influx of separated children is to give a medical assessment of the child once they arrive to the facility and then housing the child immediately in their foster care center or with a foster family. The process takes about a day, and the average stay for the child is about 20 days, said Brewer.

The centers were given little notification to the transfer of the separated children to their facilities, added Cuomo in his interview, who noted that there is a shortage of staff and foster homes.

“The city of New York needs to relax its measures with respect to foster care parenting who obviously need to be certified in an expeditious fashion,” advised James. “There are backlogs of individuals who would like to serve as foster care parents, but unfortunately because of the bureaucracy, there is a backlog.”

Espaillat called for individuals who are able, and particularly those who are Spanish-speaking, to register as foster parents. He also said Cayuga Center will host a job fair in the near future.

“As long as these children are in the five boroughs, we need to provide them loving homes and social and emotional, medical support and we’re relying on non-profits like Cayuga Centers to do that,” said Levine.

In a message on the Cayuga Centers website, President and CEO Edward Myers Hayes said the facility had been flooded with donations and phone calls, receiving hundreds of inquiries daily. He said the center was currently unable to accept volunteers.

“Due to the nature of our program, and state and federal regulations surrounding children’s privacy and well-being, we are unable to invite volunteers into the program. Background checks, fingerprints and state registry clearances are required and take time and resources to process,” he said.

He added that the center is no longer in need of food, clothing or diapers.

Instead, Myers Hayes recommended that New Yorkers access an Amazon Wish List [https://amzn.to/2twmCh1] to help provide items used for recreation or activities.

De Blasio called on the Trump administration to end its “zero tolerance” stance and reunite separated children with their families.

“This is literally one of those situations where our children, our grandchildren, are going to ask us what we did when the Trump administration took children, took babies from their parents, put children in cages,” de Blasio argued. “This is one of those moments where we’re going to have to decide who we are as Americans and it’s absolutely unacceptable and it must end. Because it’s now come home to New York City, it’s our responsibility to help these children.”

Items for migrant children at Cayuga Center can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2twmCh1 and shipped to 250 Walton Ave, Suite 2N, Bronx, NY 10451, Attn: UC Foster Program.

Further questions may be directed to info@cayugacenters.org.