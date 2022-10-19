The Human Library
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
I love libraries. Growing up, I was a regular at our local library, and my college work-study job was in the library reserve room. This summer, I had the chance to visit one of the greatest libraries of all time: The Long Room at Trinity College Dublin. Built between 1712 and 1732, this two-story structure is an architectural masterpiece that transports you in time. And that’s just the building; then there are the books. It houses over 200,000 rare books, including the Book of Kells, an illuminated Book of Gospel from about 800 AD.
It is not an exaggeration to say that I have spent thousands of hours sitting among library stacks. For all this experience, I have never heard of “The Human Library” until now. Unique among libraries, The Human Library is literally a library of people that brings real people and their stories to the general public, challenging stereotypes and increasing understanding in a manner that can only be described as connecting us to our shared humanity.
What is The Human Library? Established in 2000 in Copenhagen by a handful of individuals working at a Danish Youth NGO, The Human Library is an international organization and movement that uses a library analogy of lending people rather than books. The ‘library of people’ represents historically marginalized and stigmatized members of society. These ‘human books’ voluntarily make themselves available to readers interested in engaging in conversation with people they wouldn’t normally cross paths with and who represent a group they have misunderstandings or misconceptions about, including individuals with mental health and substance use concerns. The inaugural event lasted four days, with eight hours of conversations each day, and drew over 1000 participants.
Getting close and uncomfortable. Bryan Stevenson urges us to get close to those whose lives we do not understand to break through ignorance and stereotypes. This philosophy is at the core of The Human Library’s mission as well. After checking out their ‘human book,’ ‘readers’ are given an opportunity to ask them questions in an effort to learn about the other person and challenge their own prejudices. The Human Library aims to address people’s prejudices by creating a safe space for dialogue in which topics are discussed openly between ‘human books’ and their ‘readers.’ The Human Library makes possible conversations in which difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
Don’t judge a book by its cover. Individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders are often only seen as their illness or condition rather than as the full and complex people they are (as everyone is). The mental health concern claims to be the person’s title. The movement to use person-first language when talking about someone with a mental health condition attempts to reverse this stigmatizing, oversimplifying, and othering language. How different it sounds when I talk about my uncle to say, “My uncle was someone who lived with schizophrenia” compared to, “My uncle was a schizophrenic.” Through stories and conversation, The Human Library helps people learn about each other and move beyond judging people by their labels, or a book by its cover.
Books get banned; people get marginalized. Book banning is currently on the rise in the U.S. Books get banned or restricted for numerous reasons, often driven by fear and lack of understanding. In similar ways, individuals with mental health issues and mental illnesses are too often excluded and marginalized. In the workplace, few organizations have accommodations or supportive work programs, and most workers express concern about disclosing a mental health condition for fear that it will negatively impact their job security and career opportunities. Discrimination in the workplace against people with mental health issues can take the form of firing, being passed over for a promotion, or being forced to take time off. This is despite the fact that the Americans with Disabilities Act protects against discrimination or harassment at work due to a mental health condition. The reality is that cultivating a culture of inclusion is something that government policy can support, but making it a reality rests with each of us.
Books are vehicles of learning and inspiration. People are as well. We have all had the experience of reading a book that changed us – a book that opened a whole new world; a book that we go back to because of the beauty of the story and the emotional connection we feel. It is in that same spirit of honest, intimate conversations with participants of The Human Library that the organization aspires to alter participants’ worldviews and fundamental understanding of themselves and others.
On the wall near the entrance to The Long Room at Trinity College Dublin is a quote by Jorge Luis Borges that reads, “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” I wholeheartedly agree. Traditional libraries and Human Library alike.
La biblioteca humana
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
ICONO DE DIÁLOGO DIRECTO
Me encantan las bibliotecas. De pequeña, era una visitante habitual de nuestra biblioteca local, y mi trabajo en la universidad era en la sala de reservas de la biblioteca. Este verano, tuve la oportunidad de visitar una de las mejores bibliotecas de todos los tiempos: La Sala Larga del Trinity College de Dublín. Construida entre 1712 y 1732, esta estructura de dos pisos es una obra maestra de la arquitectura que te transporta en el tiempo. Y eso es sólo el edificio; luego están los libros. Alberga más de 200,000 libros raros, entre ellos el Libro de Kells, un Evangelio iluminado de alrededor del año 800.
No es exagerado decir que he pasado miles de horas sentada entre los anaqueles de la biblioteca. A pesar de toda esta experiencia, nunca había oído hablar de “La Biblioteca Humana” hasta ahora. Única entre las bibliotecas, La Biblioteca Humana es, literalmente, una biblioteca de personas que acerca al público en general a personas reales y sus historias, desafiando los estereotipos y aumentando la comprensión de una manera que sólo puede describirse como una conexión con nuestra humanidad compartida.
¿Qué es la Biblioteca Humana? Fundada en 2000 en Copenhague por un grupo de personas que trabajaba en una ONG juvenil danesa, La Biblioteca Humana es una organización y un movimiento internacional que utiliza la analogía de la biblioteca de prestar personas en lugar de libros. La “biblioteca de personas” representa a miembros de la sociedad históricamente marginados y estigmatizados. Estos “libros humanos” se ponen voluntariamente a disposición de los lectores interesados en entablar una conversación con personas con las que normalmente no se cruzarían y que representan a un grupo sobre el que tienen malentendidos o conceptos erróneos, incluidas las personas con problemas de salud mental y consumo de sustancias. El evento inaugural duró cuatro días, con ocho horas de conversación cada día, y atrajo a más de 1000 participantes.
Acercamiento e incomodidad. Bryan Stevenson nos invita a acercarnos a las personas cuyas vidas no entendemos para romper con la ignorancia y los estereotipos. Esta filosofía es también el núcleo de la misión de la Biblioteca Humana. Después de sacar su “libro humano”, los “lectores” tienen la oportunidad de hacerles preguntas en un esfuerzo por aprender sobre la otra persona y desafiar sus propios prejuicios. La Biblioteca Humana intenta combatir los prejuicios de la gente creando un espacio seguro para el diálogo en el que los temas se discuten abiertamente entre los “libros humanos” y sus “lectores”. La Biblioteca Humana posibilita conversaciones en las que se esperan, valoran y responden preguntas difíciles.
No juzgues un libro por su portada. Las personas con problemas de salud mental y trastornos por consumo de sustancias suelen ser vistas únicamente como su enfermedad o condición, en lugar de como las personas completas y complejas que son (como todo el mundo). El problema de salud mental reclama el título de la persona. El movimiento para utilizar el lenguaje de la persona en primer lugar cuando se habla de alguien con una condición de salud mental trata de revertir este lenguaje que estigmatiza, simplifica y excluye. Qué diferente suena, cuando hablo de mi tío, el decir: “mi tío era alguien que vivía con esquizofrenia” comparado con “mi tío era esquizofrénico”. A través de las historias y la conversación, la Biblioteca Humana ayuda a las personas a conocerse y a ir más allá de juzgar a las personas por sus etiquetas, o a un libro por su portada.
Los libros se prohíben; la gente es marginada. La prohibición de libros va en aumento en Estados Unidos. Los libros se prohíben o restringen por numerosas razones, a menudo impulsadas por el miedo y la falta de comprensión. De forma similar, las personas con problemas de salud mental y enfermedades mentales son excluidas y marginadas con demasiada frecuencia. En el lugar de trabajo, pocas organizaciones tienen instalaciones o programas de apoyo laboral, y la mayoría de los trabajadores expresan su preocupación por revelar una condición de salud mental por miedo a que afecte negativamente su seguridad laboral y/o sus oportunidades de carrera. La discriminación en el lugar de trabajo contra las personas con problemas de salud mental puede traducirse en un despido, en la exclusión de un ascenso o en la obligación de pedir un permiso. Todo ello a pesar de que la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades protege contra la discriminación o el acoso en el trabajo debido a un problema de salud mental. La realidad es que cultivar una cultura de inclusión es algo que la política gubernamental puede apoyar, pero hacerla realidad depende de cada uno de nosotros.
Los libros son vehículos de aprendizaje e inspiración. Las personas también. Todos hemos tenido la experiencia de leer un libro que nos ha cambiado, un libro que nos ha abierto un mundo completamente nuevo; un libro al que volvemos por la belleza de la historia y la conexión emocional que sentimos. Con ese mismo espíritu de conversaciones sinceras e íntimas con los participantes de La Biblioteca Humana, la organización aspira a modificar la visión del mundo de los participantes y la comprensión fundamental de sí mismos y de los demás.
En la pared cercana a la entrada de La Sala Larga del Trinity College de Dublín hay una cita de Jorge Luis Borges que dice: “Siempre he imaginado que el Paraíso será una especie de biblioteca”. Estoy totalmente de acuerdo. Tanto las bibliotecas tradicionales como la Biblioteca Humana.