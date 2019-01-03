- English
- Español
The High Line Lens
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
There is a certain type of subway rider that bravely attempts to impose a sense of order on the daily commute, fraught as it might be with chaos.
Every day, the rider stands at the same spot on the platform, moves nimbly to get into the same car, always as close to the exit in order to reach that final destination quickly. If the train rises above ground at any point, it is an expeditious time to make calls or send urgent missives, with eyes locked onto screens and gazes turned down.
There are others – those that wait for the high and often unobstructed views offered by trains.
They look up, and out.
Bruce Katz is one such commuter.
In the new exhibit “Elevated Lines,” the Inwood photographer has collected thirty of those views for people too busy to look. The show is on view at Inwood Artworks until January 18.
Katz’s project carried him aloft trains in all five boroughs. “I managed to travel pretty much every elevated subway line in the city,” he said. “That includes the Staten Island railway, which is also above ground. “
Riding in the front car, he scouted views. If the stop looked promising, he’d get out and spend time shooting on the platforms. The vast metallic territory took about a year and a half to cover.
Some of the shots are effortlessly serendipitous. The F train’s Bay Parkway stop offers a fascinating expanse of Washington Cemetery, with a Good Humor truck parked right in front.
“To me, that’s when an image works,” he said. “As a photographer, what I always look for in my images is for people to start asking questions like: Where is that? What is going on here? There is a sense of mystery about what is happening. This particular project has so much of that stuff in it.”
The show highlights Katz’s skills as an architectural photographer. Photos of green canopies appear next to silver topped roofs, while arched powerlines pierce into bright expanses of sky. Such images might command less attention via the lens of a less skilled artist.
Katz avoids voyeuristic telephoto images or artificial panoramas. The work is shot in a square format with a Canon EOS Mark 5D and a 35 mm lens, more or less simulating what a viewer sees from the subway platform.
The Rockaway Avenue stop on the 3 train is rendered in a crisp fashion, but its framing makes it almost abstract. He achieves this again in the 215th Street 1 train shot, where three smoke stacks and slotted roofs look almost surreal against a dramatically clouded sky. He highlights Staten Island’s rugged beauty at the Stapleton station, where a junked white pickup truck sits in an overgrown vacant lot, beside a bright blue U-Haul For Rent. All of it is surrounded by the Hudson River.
The F and G stop at Smith Street offers multi-architectural, economic and industrial views. Factories in the foreground border the Gowanus Canal. Just beyond is a working class neighborhood with low-rise buildings. Looming in the background is the show’s biggest expanse of midtown Manhattan.
“I could have done a few more places like that that really referenced Manhattan in the picture,” Katz said. “Smith Street is such an amazing kind of vista that it had to be in there. But I was thinking that it’s almost too easy.”
Seneca Avenue on the M line has an almost ethereal quality as aluminum pipes adorning low storied buildings shine in the afternoon sun. Muddy backyards are possessively fenced off and a huge wild pine tree looms in the distance. Just beyond that is a sliver of the Empire State Building.
“This gives you that very little reference point, and the same idea that this is New York City, but it’s not the classic view of the city,” he said.
As trains rush by, Katz’s lens finds stillness in place. None of the photos, even the splendid Cyclone shot at the F and Q trains at West 8 Street, have people.
He says this was not an intentional artistic choice.
“I didn’t have to avoid people,” Katz said. “They just weren’t in the shot.”
He cautions that the photos really aren’t for train aficionados. There are no shots of tracks or switches or brake lights. “I thought the body of the work became stronger without all of that stuff there. I would rather explain that this was all shot from the subway platform without having references to the platform itself in the shop. That was very deliberate. The photos that worked the best initially didn’t have that,” he said. “To me, how you see the city from the subway is the fascinating part.”
The exhibit “Elevated Lines” is on view at Inwood Art Works pop-up gallery, located at 4857 Broadway, until January 18th. For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
La lente alta
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Hay un cierto tipo de usuarios de metro que intentan imponer un sentido de orden en sus desplazamientos diarios, tan cargados como están con el caos.
Cada día permanecen en el mismo lugar de la plataforma, suben al mismo automóvil más cercano a la salida para llegar a su destino final de manera eficiente. Si el tren se eleva por encima del suelo en cualquier momento, es un momento expedito para que estos viajeros realicen llamadas o envíen misivas urgentes, sus ojos se fijen en sus pantallas y sus miradas se desvíen.
Hay otros, quienes esperan fervientemente las vistas altas y, a menudo, sin obstáculos, que ofrecen los trenes.
Miran hacia arriba y hacia afuera.
Bruce Katz es uno de esos viajeros.
En la nueva exhibición “Elevated Lines”, el fotógrafo de Inwood ha recopilado treinta de esas vistas para que la gente esté demasiado ocupada para mirar. Está en exhibición en Inwood Artworks hasta el 18 de enero.
El proyecto de Katz lo llevó en alto a los trenes de los cinco condados. “Me las arreglé para viajar casi todas las líneas de metro elevadas de la ciudad”, dijo. “Eso incluye el ferrocarril de Staten Island, que también está por encima del suelo”.
Viajando en el carro delantero, exploró las vistas. Si la parada parecía prometedora, salía y dedicaba tiempo a tomar fotos en las plataformas. El vasto territorio metálico tardó aproximadamente un año y medio en ser cubierto.
Algunos de las tomas se hicieron sin esfuerzo, fueron fortuitas. La parada de Bay Parkway del tren F, ofrece una fascinante extensión del cementerio Washington, con un camión Good Humor estacionado justo en frente.
“Para mí, eso es cuando una imagen funciona”, dijo. “Como fotógrafo, lo que siempre busco en mis imágenes es que la gente comience a hacer preguntas como: ¿Dónde está eso? ¿Que está pasando aquí? Hay un sentido de misterio sobre lo que está sucediendo. Este proyecto en particular tiene mucho de eso”.
La exhibición destaca las habilidades de Katz como fotógrafo arquitectónico. Las fotos de doseles verdes aparecen junto a los techos plateados, mientras que las líneas de energía arqueadas perforan las brillantes extensiones del cielo. Tales imágenes podrían atraer menos atención a través de la lente de un artista menos hábil.
Katz evita las imágenes de teleobjetivo o los panoramas artificiales. El trabajo se realiza en formato cuadrado con una Canon EOS Mark 5D y una lente de 35 mm, simulando más o menos lo que el espectador ve desde la plataforma del metro.
La parada de la avenida Rockaway en el tren 3 se presenta de manera nítida, pero su estructura la hace casi abstracta. Lo logra de nuevo en la toma del tren 1 de la calle 215, donde tres chimeneas y techos con ranuras se ven casi surrealistas contra un cielo dramáticamente nublado. Destaca la belleza escarpada de Staten Island en la estación Stapleton, donde se encuentra una camioneta blanca desechada en un lote desocupado, junto a un U-Haul para renta azul brillante. Todo ello rodeado por el río Hudson.
Las paradas F y G en la calle Smith ofrecen vistas multi-arquitectónicas, económicas e industriales. Fábricas en primer plano bordean el canal Gowanus. Un poco más allá está un barrio de clase trabajadora con edificios de poca altura. En el fondo se vislumbra la mayor expansión del centro de Manhattan.
“Podría haber hecho algunos lugares más como ese que realmente hacen referencia a Manhattan en la imagen”, dijo Katz. “La calle Smith es una vista tan increíble que tenía que estar, pero estaba pensando que es casi demasiado fácil”.
La avenida Séneca -en la línea M- tiene una calidad casi etérea, ya que las tuberías de aluminio que adornan los edificios de pisos bajos brillan al sol de la tarde. Patios traseros fangosos están cercados posesivamente y un enorme pino silvestre se alza en la distancia. Un poco más allá de eso está un fragmento del edificio Empire State.
“Esto te da ese punto de referencia muy pequeño, y la misma idea de que esto es la ciudad de Nueva York, pero no es la visión clásica de la ciudad”, dijo.
Mientras los trenes pasan, el lente de Katz encuentra quietud. Ninguna de las fotos, ni siquiera la espléndida foto del ciclón en los trenes F y Q en la calle 8 oeste, tiene gente.
Él dice que esto no fue una elección artística intencional.
“No tuve que evitar a las personas”, dijo Katz. “Simplemente no estaban en la toma”.
Él advierte que las fotos realmente no son para los aficionados a los trenes. No hay tomas de pistas o interruptores o luces de freno. “Pensé que el cuerpo de la obra se volvería más fuerte sin todas esas cosas ahí. Preferiría explicar que todo esto se tomó desde la plataforma del metro sin tener referencias a la plataforma en sí. Eso fue muy deliberado. Las fotos que funcionaron mejor al principio no tenían eso”, dijo. “Para mí, como ves la ciudad desde el metro es la parte fascinante”.
La exposición “Elevated Lines” está abierta al público en la galería emergente Inwood Art Works, ubicada en el No. 4857 de Broadway, hasta el 18 de enero. Para obtener más información, por favor visite inwoodartworks.nyc.