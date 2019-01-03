The High Line Lens

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

There is a certain type of subway rider that bravely attempts to impose a sense of order on the daily commute, fraught as it might be with chaos.

Every day, the rider stands at the same spot on the platform, moves nimbly to get into the same car, always as close to the exit in order to reach that final destination quickly. If the train rises above ground at any point, it is an expeditious time to make calls or send urgent missives, with eyes locked onto screens and gazes turned down.

There are others – those that wait for the high and often unobstructed views offered by trains.

They look up, and out.

Bruce Katz is one such commuter.

In the new exhibit “Elevated Lines,” the Inwood photographer has collected thirty of those views for people too busy to look. The show is on view at Inwood Artworks until January 18.

Katz’s project carried him aloft trains in all five boroughs. “I managed to travel pretty much every elevated subway line in the city,” he said. “That includes the Staten Island railway, which is also above ground. “

Riding in the front car, he scouted views. If the stop looked promising, he’d get out and spend time shooting on the platforms. The vast metallic territory took about a year and a half to cover.

Some of the shots are effortlessly serendipitous. The F train’s Bay Parkway stop offers a fascinating expanse of Washington Cemetery, with a Good Humor truck parked right in front.

“To me, that’s when an image works,” he said. “As a photographer, what I always look for in my images is for people to start asking questions like: Where is that? What is going on here? There is a sense of mystery about what is happening. This particular project has so much of that stuff in it.”

The show highlights Katz’s skills as an architectural photographer. Photos of green canopies appear next to silver topped roofs, while arched powerlines pierce into bright expanses of sky. Such images might command less attention via the lens of a less skilled artist.

Katz avoids voyeuristic telephoto images or artificial panoramas. The work is shot in a square format with a Canon EOS Mark 5D and a 35 mm lens, more or less simulating what a viewer sees from the subway platform.

The Rockaway Avenue stop on the 3 train is rendered in a crisp fashion, but its framing makes it almost abstract. He achieves this again in the 215th Street 1 train shot, where three smoke stacks and slotted roofs look almost surreal against a dramatically clouded sky. He highlights Staten Island’s rugged beauty at the Stapleton station, where a junked white pickup truck sits in an overgrown vacant lot, beside a bright blue U-Haul For Rent. All of it is surrounded by the Hudson River.

The F and G stop at Smith Street offers multi-architectural, economic and industrial views. Factories in the foreground border the Gowanus Canal. Just beyond is a working class neighborhood with low-rise buildings. Looming in the background is the show’s biggest expanse of midtown Manhattan.

“I could have done a few more places like that that really referenced Manhattan in the picture,” Katz said. “Smith Street is such an amazing kind of vista that it had to be in there. But I was thinking that it’s almost too easy.”

Seneca Avenue on the M line has an almost ethereal quality as aluminum pipes adorning low storied buildings shine in the afternoon sun. Muddy backyards are possessively fenced off and a huge wild pine tree looms in the distance. Just beyond that is a sliver of the Empire State Building.

“This gives you that very little reference point, and the same idea that this is New York City, but it’s not the classic view of the city,” he said.

As trains rush by, Katz’s lens finds stillness in place. None of the photos, even the splendid Cyclone shot at the F and Q trains at West 8 Street, have people.

He says this was not an intentional artistic choice.

“I didn’t have to avoid people,” Katz said. “They just weren’t in the shot.”

He cautions that the photos really aren’t for train aficionados. There are no shots of tracks or switches or brake lights. “I thought the body of the work became stronger without all of that stuff there. I would rather explain that this was all shot from the subway platform without having references to the platform itself in the shop. That was very deliberate. The photos that worked the best initially didn’t have that,” he said. “To me, how you see the city from the subway is the fascinating part.”

The exhibit “Elevated Lines” is on view at Inwood Art Works pop-up gallery, located at 4857 Broadway, until January 18th. For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.