The End of an Era

By Led Black

This essay was penned on July 30, 2023, on the occasion of Dominican Father’s Day.

It was because of him that I even came back to this country when I did.

While I was born in the U.S., Metropolitan Hospital in El Barrio to be exact, my mom made the heart-breaking decision that so many immigrant mothers make of sending me back to her native land at 3 months old to be taken care of while she toiled away in multiple jobs in America.

I was taken care of by one of my mom’s dearest friends in Villa Juana in the heart of the capital of the DR, Santo Domingo. One could not tell from the pictures from those days, me in my nice new clothes while most of the other kids around me wore rags, that anything was amiss. What my mom didn’t know was that my caretaker had found a boyfriend and that the quality of my care had undergone a complete reversal. There were regular beatings for no reason and profound neglect and indifference.

And then he showed up.

My mom’s new man, , showed up in Villa Juana unannounced, bearing gifts for me. He found me asleep in my underwear on the floor outside. After all the money, clothes and toys my mother had sent, the abuse could no longer be hidden.

My savior called my mom right away and told her what he had encountered. My mom booked a flight for the next day. Because I was already an American citizen, she whisked me back to NYC within that week.

It was because of him that I even know what fatherhood is. This man who was not my biological father but was my father nonetheless taught me everything I needed to know to become the father and man I have become.

My profound love of music comes from him. My dad, even though he only had a grade school education in DR, stayed up with all the latest stereo equipment. I was the lucky beneficiary of many pieces of his hand-me-down equipment. As a kid, I kept a massive boombox perched on my bed that he had gifted me. The way he loved bolero, merengue, salsa and bachata made me an avid fan of those genres but also of my own beloved hip-hop.

The most important man in my life made his transition on July 7, 2023. His absence is severely felt but I know that he is on the other side looking out for me.

Happy Dominican Father’s Day, mi viejo, lo quiero mucho.

