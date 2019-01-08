- English
Español
The Danger Diarist
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
When Hurricane María hit the island, Melody Rose Vendrell waited it out with her family. Born and raised in Vega Baja, on Puerto Rico’s northern coast, she had only recently returned to the island from New York.
“I thought I was going to retire there,” she said. “Everything was booming.”
Vendrell, 40, studied theater at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR). She moved to New York and found some work, but she discovered there were better opportunities behind the camera back home in Puerto Rico. She lived there for three years, working on various productions, including her play, En Peligro De Extinción (In Danger of Extinction).
After the hurricane passed, there was a lot of damage. Trees and electrical poles were downed, but her home wasn’t flooded.
But then the surge came.
Vendrell had gone outside to walk her dogs and noticed a puddle that wasn’t there earlier. She went back inside and told her family. When her brother-in-law opened the exterior door, water rushed in above their knees. It kept coming. They made a desperate escape, and witnessed others also fleeing the rising waters, including people carrying a sick elderly woman still in bed.
“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve been through,” she said. “We lost everything.”
Vendrell said some of the barrios still don’t have electricity. “They are saying that it’s all back and it’s not,” she said.
Eventually she moved back to the States, and is now in Inwood.
But her family in Vega Baja is still waiting for help and for repairs to come.
Her family’s home is close to where the river meets the ocean. “They are still very scared, especially when it rains,” she said of the neighbors she’s left behind. “We say the river already knows its way because it already happened.”
The move back to New York has also been challenging, including finding housing.
She’s set on pursuing her work as an actor, and is currently a cast member and co-writer of the webseries titled Guru Enlightment’s The Unknown. She also teaches drama and puppeteering to students across the city.
And through an assortment of friends, and what she calls her “spiritual family,” Vendrell is mounting her play this weekend at the Teatro SEA at 107 Suffolk Street.
En Peligro De Extinción revolves around the story of Sol (played by Vendrell), a blocked science fiction writer. Sol’s father, a New York City postal carrier, retires and moves back to Puerto Rico. Sol is inconsolable over his decision because she associates the island with the death of her mother and cuts off communication with him.
As the Category 5 hurricane approaches the island, she realizes her mistake. But it is too late to reconnect. Her father perishes in the disaster. After his death, she finds a box of unfinished stories he had written. Sol recognizes them as the stories he told her as a child.
The stories, described on stage in intermittent musical interludes, involve an interrelated set of characters who connect via letters, a way of communicating that is on the verge of extinction. As Sol reads them for the first time, she is inspired to finish them. When she does, she enters into a parallel universe that allows her to connect with her father.
“Every story has to do with something relevant to everyone. How we experience loss and how we lack courage,” she said.
Vendrell said that she spoke several to postal carriers in researching the play. “They know more about people than you expect,” she said. But it’s a stressful job. They are chased by dog and people get really, really mad at them when their checks don’t arrive.”
For more information, please visit teatrosea.org.
La diarista del peligro
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando el huracán María golpeó la isla, Melody Rose Vendrell la esperó con su familia.
Nacida y criada en Vega Baja, en la costa norte de Puerto Rico, recién había regresado a la isla desde Nueva York.
“Pensé que me iba a jubilar ahí”, dijo. “Todo estaba en auge”.
Vendrell, de 40 años de edad, Estudió teatro en la Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR). Se mudó a Nueva York y encontró algo de trabajo, pero había mejores oportunidades detrás de cámaras en Puerto Rico. Vivió ahí durante tres años, trabajando en varias producciones, incluida su obra, En Peligro De Extinción.
Después de que pasó el huracán, hubo mucho daño. Los árboles y los postes eléctricos fueron derribados, pero su casa no se inundó.
Pero entonces vino la oleada.
Vendrell salió a pasear con sus perros y notó un charco que no estaba ahí antes. Ella regresó y le dijo a su familia. Cuando su cuñado abrió la puerta exterior, el agua corrió por encima de sus rodillas y siguió llegando. Huyeron desesperadamente de su hogar y vieron a otros que también huían de las crecientes aguas, incluidas personas que llevaban a una anciana enferma, todavía en la cama.
“Fue la cosa más aterradora que he pasado”, dijo. “Perdimos todo”.
Vendrell dijo que algunos de los barrios aún no tienen electricidad. “Están diciendo que todo ha vuelto y no es asó”, comentó.
Finalmente, se mudó de nuevo a los Estados Unidos, pero parte de su familia aún se encuentra en Vega Baja, esperando ayuda y las reparaciones por venir.
La casa de su familia está cerca de donde el río se encuentra con el océano. “Todavía están muy asustados, especialmente cuando llueve”, dijo sobre los vecinos que dejó atrás. “Decimos que el río ya conoce su camino porque ya sucedió”.
Sin embargo, la mudanza a Nueva York también ha sido un desafío, incluso encontrar alojamiento.
Ella está dispuesta a continuar su trabajo como actriz, y actualmente es miembro del reparto y coautora de la serie web titulada Guru Enlightment’s The Unknown. También enseña teatro y títeres a estudiantes de toda la ciudad.
Y a través de una variedad de amigos, y lo que ella llama su “familia espiritual”, Vendrell está montando su obra este fin de semana en el Teatro SEA en el No. 107 de la calle Suffolk.
En Peligro De Extinción gira en torno a la historia de Sol (interpretada por Vendrell), una escritora de ciencia ficción bloqueada. El padre de Sol, un cartero de la ciudad de Nueva York, se retira y se muda a Puerto Rico. Sol está inconsolable sobre su decisión porque ella asocia la isla con la muerte de su madre y corta la comunicación con él.
Cuando el huracán categoría 5 se acerca a la isla, ella se da cuenta de su error. Pero es demasiado tarde para reconectar. Su padre perece en el desastre. Después de su muerte, ella encuentra una caja de historias sin terminar escritas por el padre. Sol las reconoce como las historias que le contaba de niña.
Las historias, descritas en el escenario en interludios musicales intermitentes, involucran un conjunto interrelacionado de personajes que se conectan a través de cartas, una forma de comunicación que está al borde de la extinción. Cuando Sol las lee por primera vez, se siente inspirada a terminarlas. Cuando lo hace, entra en un universo paralelo que le permite conectarse con su padre.
“Cada historia tiene que ver con algo relevante para todos. Cómo experimentamos la pérdida y cómo nos falta valor”, dijo.
Vendrell explicó que habló varias veces con los carteros en la investigación de la obra. “Ellos saben más acerca de las personas de lo que esperas”, dijo. “Pero es un trabajo estresante. Los persigue un perro y la gente se enoja mucho con ellos cuando no llegan sus cheques”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite teatrosea.org así como la página GoFundMe de Vendrell en www.gofundme.com.