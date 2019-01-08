The Danger Diarist

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When Hurricane María hit the island, Melody Rose Vendrell waited it out with her family. Born and raised in Vega Baja, on Puerto Rico’s northern coast, she had only recently returned to the island from New York.

“I thought I was going to retire there,” she said. “Everything was booming.”

Vendrell, 40, studied theater at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR). She moved to New York and found some work, but she discovered there were better opportunities behind the camera back home in Puerto Rico. She lived there for three years, working on various productions, including her play, En Peligro De Extinción (In Danger of Extinction).

After the hurricane passed, there was a lot of damage. Trees and electrical poles were downed, but her home wasn’t flooded.

But then the surge came.

Vendrell had gone outside to walk her dogs and noticed a puddle that wasn’t there earlier. She went back inside and told her family. When her brother-in-law opened the exterior door, water rushed in above their knees. It kept coming. They made a desperate escape, and witnessed others also fleeing the rising waters, including people carrying a sick elderly woman still in bed.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve been through,” she said. “We lost everything.”

Vendrell said some of the barrios still don’t have electricity. “They are saying that it’s all back and it’s not,” she said.

Eventually she moved back to the States, and is now in Inwood.

But her family in Vega Baja is still waiting for help and for repairs to come.

Her family’s home is close to where the river meets the ocean. “They are still very scared, especially when it rains,” she said of the neighbors she’s left behind. “We say the river already knows its way because it already happened.”

The move back to New York has also been challenging, including finding housing.

She’s set on pursuing her work as an actor, and is currently a cast member and co-writer of the webseries titled Guru Enlightment’s The Unknown. She also teaches drama and puppeteering to students across the city.

And through an assortment of friends, and what she calls her “spiritual family,” Vendrell is mounting her play this weekend at the Teatro SEA at 107 Suffolk Street.

En Peligro De Extinción revolves around the story of Sol (played by Vendrell), a blocked science fiction writer. Sol’s father, a New York City postal carrier, retires and moves back to Puerto Rico. Sol is inconsolable over his decision because she associates the island with the death of her mother and cuts off communication with him.

As the Category 5 hurricane approaches the island, she realizes her mistake. But it is too late to reconnect. Her father perishes in the disaster. After his death, she finds a box of unfinished stories he had written. Sol recognizes them as the stories he told her as a child.

The stories, described on stage in intermittent musical interludes, involve an interrelated set of characters who connect via letters, a way of communicating that is on the verge of extinction. As Sol reads them for the first time, she is inspired to finish them. When she does, she enters into a parallel universe that allows her to connect with her father.

“Every story has to do with something relevant to everyone. How we experience loss and how we lack courage,” she said.‎

Vendrell said that she spoke several to postal carriers in researching the play. “They know more about people than you expect,” she said. But it’s a stressful job. They are chased by dog and people get really, really mad at them when their checks don’t arrive.”

For more information, please visit teatrosea.org.‎