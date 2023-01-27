The Corridor Canvas

Uproar uptown as transit tunnel is repainted

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“They could have at least put up a sign.”

Local residents were surprised – and worse – by the sudden cleanliness of 191st Street tunnel this past weekend. Prompting concerns over erasure, the 900-foot-long tunnel was unexpectedly painted beige on Sat., Jan. 21 by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The priming of the tunnel was a surprise to Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) as well as Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who together published a joint statement on social media. It said, in part, “First, it is important to understand the history of advocacy that community members, stakeholders, and elected officials have undergone to ensure that we can all enjoy a clean and safe tunnel. We, however, have never advocated for the soul of the tunnel to be removed in the erasure of the local art that was emblematic of the tunnel.”

Curiosity, outrage and support ensued. #BringBackTunnelArt trended.

pc_quin wrote on Instagram, “This tunnel was scary and disgusting. I don’t know if it was necessary to paint the wall but I do know that it was impossible to enjoy the graffiti art as the filth and puddles on the floor was too much. You just wanted to hold your breath and get out of there as fast as possible! No one deserves to commute that way!”

“Just cause the heights getting gentrified don’t mean they can white wash the culture,” posted iamrioflores.

rando_yage predicted, “Its just gonna get hit up again.”

And it did.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez stood in front of newly tagged walls as he gave a statement to the media just days later. He told a gaggle of reporters on Mon., Jan. 23 that he supported the installation of artists’ murals during his tenure as Councilmember. “I was proud to advocate for the beautification of the tunnel. We brought artists into the community to paint beautiful murals to highlight the best of uptown,” he said.

Back in 2015, the Department of Transportation and NoMAA unveiled brand-new murals along the tunnel. The big, bold art project involved the work of several artists. The hope was it would take the place of the long-graffitied walls. But no plan was put into place to preserve and protect the art. Over time, the murals receded behind successive layers of graffiti.

Some Northern Manhattan residents found the ever-changing graffiti beautiful. The tunnel was featured in a spectacular dream sequence of the film version of In The Heights.

Over time, however, the tunnel has taken a dark turn. Unidentified liquids ooze from the walkway. Syringes and feces are common, so is the occasional decomposing rodent. Trash is plentiful, but not trash bins. Without anywhere else to go, homeless people find sanctuary there.

Rodríguez said that DOT brought in the Department of Sanitation and the NYPD to look at the tunnel. “We did an interagency plan,” he said. “We put the plan in to improve safety and clean up this area.”

Some said the “interagency plan” should include those specializing in treating addictions and housing people.

Met Council on Housing board member Dorca Reynoso said the emphasis on art is misplaced. “My concern is that both our neighbors and the elected officials are putting the energy where it does not belong. We have people suffering from opioid addictions and being unhoused—and we’re worried about a tunnel,” she said. “It seems that no one seems to care that these people don’t have a home and what they are going through.”

She added, “We need to send someone out and figure out how we can better assist people.”

There was no mention of social services in Rodríguez’s statement. “This week we are planning to begin looking for potential artists that will design the 191st tunnel,” he said. “This is a priority for me because I understand the symbolic meaning behind these cultural murals.”

He alluded that the tunnel is more than just an entrance to the subway station. It is a main thoroughfare between two sections of Northern Manhattan. Between Dyckman and 181st Streets, the tunnel is the most direct route from one side of Washington Heights to the other.

Its devolving state makes it an unpleasant one.

Rodriguez added that $85 million has been allocated to re-build the tunnel by 2025, but did not elaborate on any details of the plan.

Washington Heights resident Beatriz Ureña regularly walks through the tunnel with her two young children. “There was a lot of art there that made me uncomfortable,” she said. “There was one section where there was a giant demonic figure and then there were private parts. And I always covered my kids’ eyes. I’m like—why didn’t anybody spray paint over that?”

Ureña, who posts on Instagram as theheightsenthusiast, is a photographer. She has long advocated for a safer, cleaner tunnel. Her IG feed showcases the tunnel as a vibrant community canvas. She said many area residents felt the priming was a shock.

“They could have put up a sign, maybe a week before, saying, ‘We’re going to do some construction, or work in the tunnel. Or we’re going to paint’,” she said. “Then I think the neighborhood wouldn’t feel so blindsided by it. It almost feels like they didn’t take their feelings into consideration.”

Ureña believes any new art created for the tunnel should be from local artists. In 2015, none of the artists commissioned were from Northern Manhattan. “I feel that representation matters,” she said.

She added that any work must be preserved instead of allowing it to be vandalized. “If you’re paying an artist, and the next day, somebody’s going to go and spray paint it over, it makes no sense,” Ureña said. “It’s not fair for the artists– and it’s not fair for the city.”

Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Director, said these ideas underscore the complex process of installing public art. “I think the more people involved; the more invested people are in protecting the space.”

“It is one thing to get our art on the walls, but the next piece is how do we keep that art there,” she said. “And how do we create something that is meaningful enough to the community? Because people are part of the shared experience that helps it endure. I think it can be done.”