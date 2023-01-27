The Corridor Canvas
Tumulto en el túnel
Uproar uptown as transit tunnel is repainted
Alboroto en la parte alta de la ciudad mientras se vuelve a pintar el túnel de tránsito
The Corridor Canvas
Uproar uptown as transit tunnel is repainted
By Sherry Mazzocchi
“They could have at least put up a sign.”
Local residents were surprised – and worse – by the sudden cleanliness of 191st Street tunnel this past weekend. Prompting concerns over erasure, the 900-foot-long tunnel was unexpectedly painted beige on Sat., Jan. 21 by the Department of Transportation (DOT).
The priming of the tunnel was a surprise to Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) as well as Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who together published a joint statement on social media. It said, in part, “First, it is important to understand the history of advocacy that community members, stakeholders, and elected officials have undergone to ensure that we can all enjoy a clean and safe tunnel. We, however, have never advocated for the soul of the tunnel to be removed in the erasure of the local art that was emblematic of the tunnel.”
Curiosity, outrage and support ensued. #BringBackTunnelArt trended.
pc_quin wrote on Instagram, “This tunnel was scary and disgusting. I don’t know if it was necessary to paint the wall but I do know that it was impossible to enjoy the graffiti art as the filth and puddles on the floor was too much. You just wanted to hold your breath and get out of there as fast as possible! No one deserves to commute that way!”
“Just cause the heights getting gentrified don’t mean they can white wash the culture,” posted iamrioflores.
rando_yage predicted, “Its just gonna get hit up again.”
And it did.
DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez stood in front of newly tagged walls as he gave a statement to the media just days later. He told a gaggle of reporters on Mon., Jan. 23 that he supported the installation of artists’ murals during his tenure as Councilmember. “I was proud to advocate for the beautification of the tunnel. We brought artists into the community to paint beautiful murals to highlight the best of uptown,” he said.
Back in 2015, the Department of Transportation and NoMAA unveiled brand-new murals along the tunnel. The big, bold art project involved the work of several artists. The hope was it would take the place of the long-graffitied walls. But no plan was put into place to preserve and protect the art. Over time, the murals receded behind successive layers of graffiti.
Some Northern Manhattan residents found the ever-changing graffiti beautiful. The tunnel was featured in a spectacular dream sequence of the film version of In The Heights.
Over time, however, the tunnel has taken a dark turn. Unidentified liquids ooze from the walkway. Syringes and feces are common, so is the occasional decomposing rodent. Trash is plentiful, but not trash bins. Without anywhere else to go, homeless people find sanctuary there.
Rodríguez said that DOT brought in the Department of Sanitation and the NYPD to look at the tunnel. “We did an interagency plan,” he said. “We put the plan in to improve safety and clean up this area.”
Some said the “interagency plan” should include those specializing in treating addictions and housing people.
Met Council on Housing board member Dorca Reynoso said the emphasis on art is misplaced. “My concern is that both our neighbors and the elected officials are putting the energy where it does not belong. We have people suffering from opioid addictions and being unhoused—and we’re worried about a tunnel,” she said. “It seems that no one seems to care that these people don’t have a home and what they are going through.”
She added, “We need to send someone out and figure out how we can better assist people.”
There was no mention of social services in Rodríguez’s statement. “This week we are planning to begin looking for potential artists that will design the 191st tunnel,” he said. “This is a priority for me because I understand the symbolic meaning behind these cultural murals.”
He alluded that the tunnel is more than just an entrance to the subway station. It is a main thoroughfare between two sections of Northern Manhattan. Between Dyckman and 181st Streets, the tunnel is the most direct route from one side of Washington Heights to the other.
Its devolving state makes it an unpleasant one.
Rodriguez added that $85 million has been allocated to re-build the tunnel by 2025, but did not elaborate on any details of the plan.
Washington Heights resident Beatriz Ureña regularly walks through the tunnel with her two young children. “There was a lot of art there that made me uncomfortable,” she said. “There was one section where there was a giant demonic figure and then there were private parts. And I always covered my kids’ eyes. I’m like—why didn’t anybody spray paint over that?”
Ureña, who posts on Instagram as theheightsenthusiast, is a photographer. She has long advocated for a safer, cleaner tunnel. Her IG feed showcases the tunnel as a vibrant community canvas. She said many area residents felt the priming was a shock.
“They could have put up a sign, maybe a week before, saying, ‘We’re going to do some construction, or work in the tunnel. Or we’re going to paint’,” she said. “Then I think the neighborhood wouldn’t feel so blindsided by it. It almost feels like they didn’t take their feelings into consideration.”
Ureña believes any new art created for the tunnel should be from local artists. In 2015, none of the artists commissioned were from Northern Manhattan. “I feel that representation matters,” she said.
She added that any work must be preserved instead of allowing it to be vandalized. “If you’re paying an artist, and the next day, somebody’s going to go and spray paint it over, it makes no sense,” Ureña said. “It’s not fair for the artists– and it’s not fair for the city.”
Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Director, said these ideas underscore the complex process of installing public art. “I think the more people involved; the more invested people are in protecting the space.”
“It is one thing to get our art on the walls, but the next piece is how do we keep that art there,” she said. “And how do we create something that is meaningful enough to the community? Because people are part of the shared experience that helps it endure. I think it can be done.”
Tumulto en el túnel
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
“Al menos podrían haber puesto un aviso”.
Residentes locales se sorprendieron por la repentina limpieza del túnel de la calle 191, este pasado fin de semana. El túnel, de 900 pies de largo, fue inesperadamente pintado de beige el sábado 21 de enero por el Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés).
La pintura del túnel sorprendió a la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) y a la concejala Carmen de la Rosa, quienes publicaron un comunicado conjunto en las redes sociales. Decía, en parte: “En primer lugar, es importante comprender la historia de defensa que los miembros de la comunidad, las partes interesadas y los funcionarios han llevado a cabo para garantizar que todos podamos disfrutar de un túnel limpio y seguro. Nosotros, sin embargo, nunca hemos abogado por eliminar el alma del túnel borrando el emblemático arte local”.
Siguieron la curiosidad, la indignación y el apoyo. #BringBackTunnelArt fue tendencia.
pc_quin escribió en Instagram: “Este túnel daba miedo y asco. No sé si era necesario pintar la pared, pero sí sé que era imposible disfrutar del arte del grafiti, ya que la suciedad y los charcos del suelo eran demasiado. Sólo querías contener la respiración y salir de allí lo más rápido posible. Nadie se merece viajar así”.
“Sólo porque The Heights se aburguese no significa que puedan maquillar la cultura”, publicó iamrioflores.
rando_yage predijo: “Va a ser atacado de nuevo”.
Y así fue. Días después, Ydanis Rodríguez, comisionado del Departamento de Transporte, hizo una declaración ante los medios de comunicación frente a los muros recién rotulados. El lunes 23 de enero dijo a un grupo de periodistas que apoyó la instalación de murales de artistas durante su mandato como concejal. “Me sentí orgulloso de abogar por el embellecimiento del túnel. Trajimos artistas a la comunidad para pintar hermosos murales para resaltar lo mejor del Alto Manhattan”, dijo.
En 2015, el Departamento de Transporte y NoMAA inauguraron nuevos murales a lo largo del túnel. El gran y atrevido proyecto artístico contó con la colaboración de varios artistas. Se esperaba que sustituyera a los muros que llevaban mucho tiempo pintarrajeados. Pero no se puso en marcha ningún plan para preservar y proteger el arte. Con el tiempo, los murales desaparecieron tras sucesivas capas de graffiti.
A algunos residentes del Alto Manhattan les parecieron hermosos los grafitis siempre cambiantes. El túnel apareció en una espectacular secuencia onírica de la versión cinematográfica de In The Heights.
Con el tiempo, sin embargo, el túnel ha tomado un giro oscuro. Líquidos no identificados supuran del pasillo. Las jeringas y los excrementos son habituales, al igual que algún roedor en descomposición. Abunda la basura, pero no hay contenedores. Sin ningún otro sitio adonde ir, las personas sin hogar encuentran aquí refugio.
Rodríguez explica que el Departamento de Transporte ha recurrido al Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de Basyra y al NYPD para examinar el túnel. “Hicimos un plan interinstitucional”, explicó. “Pusimos el plan para mejorar la seguridad y limpiar esta zona”.
Algunos dijeron que el “plan interinstitucional” debería incluir a los especializados en el tratamiento de adicciones y el alojamiento de personas.
Dorca Reynoso, miembro de la junta del Met Council on Housing, dijo que el énfasis en el arte está fuera de lugar. “Mi preocupación es que tanto nuestros vecinos como los funcionarios están poniendo la energía donde no corresponde. Tenemos personas que sufren de adicciones a los opioides y no tienen vivienda, y estamos preocupados por un túnel”, dijo. “Parece que a nadie le importa que estas personas no tengan un hogar y por lo que están pasando”.
Y añadió: “Tenemos que enviar a alguien y averiguar cómo podemos ayudar mejor a la gente”.
No hubo ninguna mención de los servicios sociales en la declaración del comisionado Rodríguez. “Esta semana tenemos previsto empezar a buscar posibles artistas que diseñen el túnel de la 191”, dijo. “Esto es una prioridad para mí porque entiendo el significado simbólico que hay detrás de estos murales culturales”.
Aludió a que el túnel es algo más que una entrada a la estación de metro. Es una vía principal entre dos secciones del Alto Manhattan. Entre las calles Dyckman y la 181, el túnel es la ruta más directa de un lado a otro de Washington Heights.
Su estado de deterioro también lo hace desagradable”. Rodríguez añadió que se han asignado $85 millones de dólares para reconstruir el túnel antes de 2025, pero no dio más detalles sobre el plan.
Beatriz Ureña, residente de Washington Heights, pasea regularmente por el túnel con sus dos hijos pequeños. “Había muchas obras de arte que me incomodaban”, dijo. “Había una sección en la que había una figura demoníaca gigante y luego había partes íntimas. Yo siempre tapaba los ojos de mis hijos. Me pregunto por qué nadie pintó encima de eso con spray”.
Ureña, que publica en Instagram como theheightsenthusiast, es fotógrafa. Desde hace mucho tiempo aboga por un túnel más seguro y limpio. Su cuenta de Instagram muestra el túnel como un vibrante lienzo comunitario. Dijo que muchos residentes de la zona se sintieron sorprendidos por la limpieza.
“Podrían haber puesto un aviso, quizá una semana antes, diciendo: vamos a hacer obras o a trabajar en el túnel. O vamos a pintar”, dijo. “Entonces creo que el vecindario no se habría sentido tan sorprendido. Es como si no hubieran considerado sus sentimientos”.
Ureña cree que cualquier arte nuevo que se cree para el túnel debería proceder de artistas locales. En 2015, ninguno de los artistas encargados era del Alto Manhattan. “Siento que la representación importa”, dijo.
Añadió que cualquier obra debe conservarse en lugar de permitir que sea objeto de vandalismo. “Si pagas a un artista y al día siguiente alguien va y lo pinta con spray, no tiene sentido”, dijo Ureña. “No es justo para los artistas… y no es justo para la ciudad”.
Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, directora ejecutiva de NoMAA, dijo que estas ideas destacan el complejo proceso de instalar arte público. “Creo que cuanta más gente participe, más implicada estará en proteger el espacio”.
“Una cosa es colocar nuestro arte en las paredes, pero lo siguiente es cómo mantenemos ese arte ahí”, dijo. “¿Y cómo creamos algo que tenga suficiente significado para la comunidad? Porque la gente forma parte de la experiencia compartida que ayuda a que perdure. Creo que se puede hacer”.