The Closer at the Clinic

Paging Dr. Sandman?

Former Yankees closer baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera paid a visit to NewYork-Presbyterian’s (NYP) school-based health center at the George Washington Educational Complex in Washington Heights recently.

Leaders of the school-based clinic welcomed the opportunity on Wed., October 2nd to raise awareness about the array of health services offered at the center.

Rivera, Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez and NYP staff encouraged students to visit the center for annual physicals, reproductive healthcare, first aid, mental healthcare, and vaccinations, and to learn about healthy eating.

“Being able to provide services within the school setting is extremely important because engaging adolescents in their healthcare at an early age sets them up for success for their future health and well-being,” said Davina Prabhu, Vice President of the Ambulatory Care Network (ACN) in the NYP Division of Community and Population Health.

The health center, run by NYP at the George Washington Educational Complex, is one of seven school-based health centers and 10 school-based mental health clinics the hospital operates, serving approximately 14,000 kids in New York City.

The centers are open year-round, and all the healthcare services are available free of charge to the students.

The Center is located at 549 Audubon Avenue, Room 118, New York, NY 10040. The number is 646.317.0500.

For more information on the Ambulatory Care Network, please visit bit.ly/2MsRojU.