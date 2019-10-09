- English
- Español
The Closer at the Clinic
Paging Dr. Sandman?
Former Yankees closer baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera paid a visit to NewYork-Presbyterian’s (NYP) school-based health center at the George Washington Educational Complex in Washington Heights recently.
Leaders of the school-based clinic welcomed the opportunity on Wed., October 2nd to raise awareness about the array of health services offered at the center.
Rivera, Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez and NYP staff encouraged students to visit the center for annual physicals, reproductive healthcare, first aid, mental healthcare, and vaccinations, and to learn about healthy eating.
“Being able to provide services within the school setting is extremely important because engaging adolescents in their healthcare at an early age sets them up for success for their future health and well-being,” said Davina Prabhu, Vice President of the Ambulatory Care Network (ACN) in the NYP Division of Community and Population Health.
The health center, run by NYP at the George Washington Educational Complex, is one of seven school-based health centers and 10 school-based mental health clinics the hospital operates, serving approximately 14,000 kids in New York City.
The centers are open year-round, and all the healthcare services are available free of charge to the students.
The Center is located at 549 Audubon Avenue, Room 118, New York, NY 10040. The number is 646.317.0500.
For more information on the Ambulatory Care Network, please visit bit.ly/2MsRojU.
El cerrador en la clínicaEl ex yankee cerrador, miembro del Salón de la Fama del béisbol, Mariano Rivera, visitó recientemente el centro escolar de salud del New York-Presbyterian (NYP) en el Complejo Educativo George Washington, en Washington Heights.
Los líderes de la clínica escolar acogieron con beneplácito la oportunidad el miércoles 2 de octubre de crear conciencia sobre la variedad de servicios de salud ofrecidos en el centro.
Rivera, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y el personal de NYP, alentaron a los estudiantes a visitar el centro para exámenes físicos anuales, atención médica reproductiva, primeros auxilios, atención mental y vacunas, y para aprender sobre la alimentación saludable.
“Poder prestar servicios dentro del entorno escolar es extremadamente importante porque involucrar a los adolescentes en su atención médica a una edad temprana los prepara para el éxito en su salud y bienestar futuros”, dijo Davina Prabhu, vicepresidenta de la Red de Atención Ambulatoria ( ACN, por sus siglas en inglés) en la División de Salud Comunitaria y Poblacional del NYP.
El centro de salud, administrado por NYP en el Complejo Educativo George Washington, es uno de los siete centros de salud que se encuentran en la escuela y 10 clínicas de salud mental en escuelas que opera el hospital, que atiende a aproximadamente 14,000 niños en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Los centros están abiertos durante todo el año y todos los servicios de atención médica están disponibles de forma gratuita para los estudiantes.
El Centro está ubicado en el No. 549 de la avenida Audubon, salón 118, Nueva York, NY 10040. El número es 646.317.0500.
Para obtener más información sobre la Red de Atención Ambulatoria, por favor visite bit.ly/2MsRojU.