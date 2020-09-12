The Cloisters Reopens

Head back up the hill.

The Cloisters, the Metropolitan Museum’s branch in Fort Tryon Park dedicated to the art and architecture of medieval Europe, is reopening.

Six months after closure, the Cloisters will again receive visitors.

In addition to the art of medieval Europe, the Cloisters boasts vibrant gardens and views overlooking the Hudson River.

Starting this weekend, the Cloisters will be open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November through February), and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entry to the Museum is available by timed ticket or reservation only through The Met’s website.

The Met has developed safety procedures for its staff and visitors, following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State, and New York City.

Measures include limiting the number of visitors to 25 percent of the Museum’s maximum capacity, requiring timed entrance registration, and implementing temperature checks. The full list of visitor guidelines is available online at metmuseum.org.

Admission will be by timed entry, and general admission tickets can be secured online in advance in one-hour increments.

Visitors will find paintings, illuminated manuscripts, tapestries, sculptures, and other treasures from medieval Europe, including the seven monumental Unicorn Tapestries and the famed Early Netherlandish masterpiece, The Mérode Altarpiece. Inside the Medieval Treasury, the Prato Haggadah (on loan from The Library of the Jewish Theological Seminary) is opened to a richly ornamented page appropriate both to Passover and Sukkot, the Jewish harvest festival. In the same gallery, The Belles Heures of Jean de Berry and The Cloisters Apocalypse are opened to pages in which the subject matter is confronting the sober reality of plague.

The Cloisters’ gardens, which feature many herbs and flowers once grown in the Middle Ages, received continuous care throughout the closure. Visitors will find billowy pink “Autumn Joy” sedum in the Judy Black Garden, as well as pears, quinces, hops, buckwheat, and a solitary fig ripening in the Bonnefont Cloister herb garden.

Opened in 1938, the Cloisters is the country’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the art and architecture of the Middle Ages. With a museum and gardens designed as a single complex, it derives its name from the portions of five medieval cloisters incorporated into a modern museum structure.

In order to observe social distancing, there will be a one-way route through the galleries, and the West Terrace will be temporarily closed. A new, free shuttle service will be available with advance reservation for those requiring step-free access. Details on parking and directions are available online at metmuseum.org, including subway and bus routes in light of the current closure of the 190th Street Station elevators.

Please visit metmuseum.org for more information.