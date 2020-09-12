- English
- Español
The Cloisters Reopens
Head back up the hill.
The Cloisters, the Metropolitan Museum’s branch in Fort Tryon Park dedicated to the art and architecture of medieval Europe, is reopening.
Six months after closure, the Cloisters will again receive visitors.
In addition to the art of medieval Europe, the Cloisters boasts vibrant gardens and views overlooking the Hudson River.
Starting this weekend, the Cloisters will be open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November through February), and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entry to the Museum is available by timed ticket or reservation only through The Met’s website.
The Met has developed safety procedures for its staff and visitors, following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State, and New York City.
Measures include limiting the number of visitors to 25 percent of the Museum’s maximum capacity, requiring timed entrance registration, and implementing temperature checks. The full list of visitor guidelines is available online at metmuseum.org.
Admission will be by timed entry, and general admission tickets can be secured online in advance in one-hour increments.
Visitors will find paintings, illuminated manuscripts, tapestries, sculptures, and other treasures from medieval Europe, including the seven monumental Unicorn Tapestries and the famed Early Netherlandish masterpiece, The Mérode Altarpiece. Inside the Medieval Treasury, the Prato Haggadah (on loan from The Library of the Jewish Theological Seminary) is opened to a richly ornamented page appropriate both to Passover and Sukkot, the Jewish harvest festival. In the same gallery, The Belles Heures of Jean de Berry and The Cloisters Apocalypse are opened to pages in which the subject matter is confronting the sober reality of plague.
The Cloisters’ gardens, which feature many herbs and flowers once grown in the Middle Ages, received continuous care throughout the closure. Visitors will find billowy pink “Autumn Joy” sedum in the Judy Black Garden, as well as pears, quinces, hops, buckwheat, and a solitary fig ripening in the Bonnefont Cloister herb garden.
Opened in 1938, the Cloisters is the country’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the art and architecture of the Middle Ages. With a museum and gardens designed as a single complex, it derives its name from the portions of five medieval cloisters incorporated into a modern museum structure.
In order to observe social distancing, there will be a one-way route through the galleries, and the West Terrace will be temporarily closed. A new, free shuttle service will be available with advance reservation for those requiring step-free access. Details on parking and directions are available online at metmuseum.org, including subway and bus routes in light of the current closure of the 190th Street Station elevators.
Please visit metmuseum.org for more information.
The Cloisters reabre
Vuelva a subir la colina.
The Cloisters, la sucursal del Museo Metropolitano en Fort Tryon Park dedicada al arte y la arquitectura de la Europa medieval, está reabriendo.
Seis meses después del cierre, The Cloisters volverá a recibir visitantes.
Además del arte de la Europa medieval, The Cloisters cuenta con jardines vibrantes y vistas al río Hudson.
A partir de este fin de semana, The Cloisters estará abierto de jueves a lunes de 10 a.m. a 5 p.m. hasta octubre (de 10 a. m. a 4:30 p. m., de noviembre a febrero) y permanecerá cerrado los martes y miércoles. La entrada al Museo está disponible con un boleto programado o reserva solo a través del sitio web de The Met.
El Met ha desarrollado procedimientos de seguridad para su personal y visitantes, siguiendo las pautas emitidas por los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), el estado de Nueva York y la ciudad de Nueva York.
Las medidas incluyen limitar el número de visitantes al 25 por ciento de la capacidad máxima del Museo, requiriendo registro programado de entrada e implementando revisiones de temperatura. La lista completa de pautas para los visitantes está disponible en línea en metmuseum.org.
La admisión será de acuerdo con la entrada programada, y los boletos de admisión general se pueden obtener en línea con anticipación en incrementos de una hora.
Los visitantes encontrarán pinturas, manuscritos iluminados, tapices, esculturas y otros tesoros de la Europa medieval, incluidos los siete tapices de unicornio monumentales y la famosa obra maestra de los tempranos Países Bajos, The Mérode Altarpiece. Dentro del Tesoro Medieval, el Prato Haggadah (prestado de la Biblioteca del Seminario Teológico Judío) se abre a una página ricamente ornamentada apropiada tanto para la Pascua como para Sucot, la fiesta judía de la cosecha. En la misma galería, The Belles Heures of Jean de Berry y The Cloisters Apocalypse se abren a páginas en las que el tema se enfrenta a la sobria realidad de la peste.
Los jardines de The Cloisters, que cuentan con muchas hierbas y flores que alguna vez fueron cultivadas en la Edad Media, recibieron un cuidado continuo durante todo el cierre. Los visitantes encontrarán un ondulante sedum rosa “Autumn Joy” en el Jardín Judy Black, así como peras, membrillos, lúpulos, trigo sarraceno y un higo solitario madurando en el jardín de hierbas Bonnefont Cloister.
Inaugurado en 1938, The Cloisters es el único museo del país dedicado exclusivamente al arte y la arquitectura de la Edad Media. Con un museo y jardines diseñados como un solo complejo, deriva su nombre de las partes de cinco claustros medievales incorporados a una estructura de museo moderno.
Para observar el distanciamiento social, habrá una ruta de un solo sentido a través de las galerías y la Terraza Oeste estará cerrada temporalmente. Un nuevo servicio de transporte gratuito estará disponible con reserva previa para quienes requieran acceso sin escalones. Los detalles sobre el estacionamiento y las indicaciones de llegada están disponibles en línea en metmuseum.org, incluidas las rutas de metro y autobús a la luz del cierre actual de los ascensores de la estación de la calle 190.
Por favor visite metmuseum.org para más información.