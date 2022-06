The original.

The Classic

The cheeseburger is an American culinary icon, and anyone who fires up a grill needs a recipe that honors that status. A good cheeseburger is a pleasure, but a great cheeseburger is an experience.



Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chuck

1 lb. ground sirloin

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

6 slices of your favorite cheese

6 hamburger buns, split

Ripe tomato slices, crisp lettuce leaves, red onion slices, bread-and-butter or dill pickle slices, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup for serving

Directions: