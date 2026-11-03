The Clancy Case

The Need to Understand Postpartum Depression

By Luz Towns-Miranda | For La Red Hispana

Photos: Shutterstock

The recent legal case of Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts has shed light on the urgent need to continue raising awareness about postpartum depression.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the verdict, we must acknowledge that postpartum depression is real—it exists.

“The system failed Clancy.”

On average, postpartum depression can affect women during the first year after giving birth. This condition remains widely misunderstood, frequently misdiagnosed, and inadequately treated—often with tragic consequences. However, with a proper diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and timely intervention, a mother’s recovery is possible, and tragedies can be prevented.

“Postpartum depression is real—it exists,” writes Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda.

From a medical perspective, the Clancy case was not about a verdict of guilt or innocence, but rather about a complete, systemic failure to recognize a mother’s mental illness—choosing instead to seek her accountability and punishment, rather than acknowledging that the complex diagnosis of postpartum depression can have real-world consequences, and that a lack of appropriate medical care can lead to tragedy.

The system failed Clancy.

She was treated by a novice psychiatrist who lacked any real experience in managing postpartum depression. A seasoned or specialized healthcare professional would likely have identified the danger of the situation and intervened effectively.

While women are often encouraged today to educate themselves about postpartum depression, many do not fully grasp what is happening to them when they experience this condition. Symptoms may include feelings of sadness, helplessness, anxiety, restlessness, mental and physical exhaustion, and a sense of being overwhelmed, overstimulated, or paralyzed by responsibilities, noise, interruptions, the presence of others, and the new changes in their lives.

Shame often makes mothers reluctant to describe their feelings and thoughts. They find themselves grappling with the question: “How can I feel this way about my baby? Am I a monster?” This thought plays over and over in their minds as they experience an urge to avoid looking at, touching, or even being near their baby—and, in some cases, an urge to harm themselves or their child.

Towns-Miranda is a clinical psychologist.

Furthermore, patients who do manage to voice these thoughts are sometimes not taken seriously—as was alleged in the case of Clancy. Consequently, these women often choose to remain silent, continuing to struggle in isolation.

Early in my career, I learned of a first-time mother suffering from depression who, during therapy sessions with her psychiatrist, denied having any desire to harm her baby. Yet, just days after that appointment, she jumped from a window while holding her child; both of them died.

I also recall another case involving a new mother who was undergoing therapy and attempted to drown her baby. Fortunately, an intervention occurred while she was holding the infant underwater, and she was pulled away from the child.

Like these women, Clancy found herself in a difficult situation, yet she did not receive appropriate care. To prevent tragedies, behavioral health professionals must conduct thorough interviews and closely monitor the patient, while also striving to gain a deep understanding of the depression she is experiencing. Family members and close friends of the mother should also remain vigilant and take a proactive approach, stepping in to care for the child (or children) until the mother can receive the necessary treatment.

“Shame often makes mothers reluctant to describe their feelings and thoughts.”

It remains unclear exactly what causes postpartum depression. However, we do know that the risk is higher for women with a history of depression prior to pregnancy. The situation is even more precarious for women with depression who have never sought treatment, as undiagnosed or untreated depression makes it difficult to provide follow-up, monitor the case, and assess potential risks.

Symptoms may include feelings of sadness, helplessness, anxiety, restlessness, mental and physical exhaustion.

A sobering reality is that, somewhere in the country, another tragedy linked to postpartum depression will inevitably occur—one that could result in harm to a child (or children) or affect the mother herself. Maternal mortality is a real issue, and it is a fact that mothers face an increased risk of suicide during the first year after giving birth. There is a common misconception that once a mother has survived childbirth, she is safe and no longer at risk of death; in reality, the danger has not passed.

We must continue to raise awareness about the risks and symptoms of postpartum depression—signs that require careful attention. Once identified, the baby should be kept apart from the mother while she receives appropriate care.

Had the children been separated from their mother in the Clancy case, allowing her time to recover, it is possible that this tragedy might not have unfolded.

Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda is a clinical psychologist with a practice in New York City.