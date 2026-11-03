The Clancy Case
The Need to Understand Postpartum Depression
The Clancy Case
The Need to Understand Postpartum Depression
By Luz Towns-Miranda | For La Red Hispana
Photos: Shutterstock
The recent legal case of Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts has shed light on the urgent need to continue raising awareness about postpartum depression.
Regardless of one’s opinion on the verdict, we must acknowledge that postpartum depression is real—it exists.
“The system failed Clancy.”
On average, postpartum depression can affect women during the first year after giving birth. This condition remains widely misunderstood, frequently misdiagnosed, and inadequately treated—often with tragic consequences. However, with a proper diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and timely intervention, a mother’s recovery is possible, and tragedies can be prevented.
From a medical perspective, the Clancy case was not about a verdict of guilt or innocence, but rather about a complete, systemic failure to recognize a mother’s mental illness—choosing instead to seek her accountability and punishment, rather than acknowledging that the complex diagnosis of postpartum depression can have real-world consequences, and that a lack of appropriate medical care can lead to tragedy.
The system failed Clancy.
She was treated by a novice psychiatrist who lacked any real experience in managing postpartum depression. A seasoned or specialized healthcare professional would likely have identified the danger of the situation and intervened effectively.
While women are often encouraged today to educate themselves about postpartum depression, many do not fully grasp what is happening to them when they experience this condition. Symptoms may include feelings of sadness, helplessness, anxiety, restlessness, mental and physical exhaustion, and a sense of being overwhelmed, overstimulated, or paralyzed by responsibilities, noise, interruptions, the presence of others, and the new changes in their lives.
Shame often makes mothers reluctant to describe their feelings and thoughts. They find themselves grappling with the question: “How can I feel this way about my baby? Am I a monster?” This thought plays over and over in their minds as they experience an urge to avoid looking at, touching, or even being near their baby—and, in some cases, an urge to harm themselves or their child.
Furthermore, patients who do manage to voice these thoughts are sometimes not taken seriously—as was alleged in the case of Clancy. Consequently, these women often choose to remain silent, continuing to struggle in isolation.
Early in my career, I learned of a first-time mother suffering from depression who, during therapy sessions with her psychiatrist, denied having any desire to harm her baby. Yet, just days after that appointment, she jumped from a window while holding her child; both of them died.
I also recall another case involving a new mother who was undergoing therapy and attempted to drown her baby. Fortunately, an intervention occurred while she was holding the infant underwater, and she was pulled away from the child.
Like these women, Clancy found herself in a difficult situation, yet she did not receive appropriate care. To prevent tragedies, behavioral health professionals must conduct thorough interviews and closely monitor the patient, while also striving to gain a deep understanding of the depression she is experiencing. Family members and close friends of the mother should also remain vigilant and take a proactive approach, stepping in to care for the child (or children) until the mother can receive the necessary treatment.
“Shame often makes mothers reluctant to describe their feelings and thoughts.”
It remains unclear exactly what causes postpartum depression. However, we do know that the risk is higher for women with a history of depression prior to pregnancy. The situation is even more precarious for women with depression who have never sought treatment, as undiagnosed or untreated depression makes it difficult to provide follow-up, monitor the case, and assess potential risks.
A sobering reality is that, somewhere in the country, another tragedy linked to postpartum depression will inevitably occur—one that could result in harm to a child (or children) or affect the mother herself. Maternal mortality is a real issue, and it is a fact that mothers face an increased risk of suicide during the first year after giving birth. There is a common misconception that once a mother has survived childbirth, she is safe and no longer at risk of death; in reality, the danger has not passed.
We must continue to raise awareness about the risks and symptoms of postpartum depression—signs that require careful attention. Once identified, the baby should be kept apart from the mother while she receives appropriate care.
Had the children been separated from their mother in the Clancy case, allowing her time to recover, it is possible that this tragedy might not have unfolded.
Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda is a clinical psychologist with a practice in New York City.
El caso Clancy
La necesidad de comprender la depresión posparto
Por Luz Towns-Miranda | Para La Red Hispana
DIRECT DIALOGUE ICON
El reciente caso legal de Lindsay Clancy, en Massachusetts, ha arrojado la luz sobre la urgente necesidad de seguir creando conciencia sobre la depresión posparto.
Independientemente de la opinión que se tenga sobre el veredicto, debemos reconocer que la depresión posparto es real: existe.
“El sistema le falló a Clancy”.
En promedio, la depresión posparto puede afectar a las mujeres durante el primer año tras dar a luz. Esta condición sigue siendo ampliamente incomprendida, mal diagnosticada y tratada de forma inadecuada, lo que a menudo, conlleva consecuencias trágicas. Sin embargo, con un diagnóstico, tratamiento adecuado e intervención rápida, la recuperación de la madre es posible y se pueden prevenir tragedias.
Desde una perspectiva médica, el caso Clancy no se trataba de un veredicto de culpabilidad o inocencia, sino del fracaso sistemático, completo, de reconocer la enfermedad mental de una madre, y de alguna manera pretender que rindiera cuentas y fuera castigada, en lugar de admitir que la complejidad del diagnóstico de la depresión posparto puede tener consecuencias reales, y que cuando no se recibe la atención médica adecuada, puede conducir a una tragedia.
El sistema le falló a Clancy.
Fue atendida por una psiquiatra principiante que carecía de experiencia real en el tratamiento de la depresión posparto. Un profesional de la salud experimentado o especializado, probablemente habría identificado el peligro de la situación y habría intervenido de manera eficaz.
Actualmente, se suele alentar a las mujeres a informarse sobre la depresión posparto, pero muchas no comprenden del todo lo que les está sucediendo cuando atraviesan esta condición. Los síntomas pueden incluir sentimientos de tristeza, impotencia, ansiedad, inquietud, agotamiento mental y físico, y la sensación de estar abrumadas, sobre estimuladas o paralizadas por las responsabilidades, el ruido, las interrupciones, la presencia de otras personas y los nuevos cambios en sus vidas.
La vergüenza a menudo hace que las madres sean renuentes a describir sus sentimientos y pensamientos. El argumento gira en torno a la pregunta “¿Cómo puedo sentirme así respecto a mi bebé?, ¿Acaso soy un monstruo?”. Esto da vueltas en su cabeza mientras experimentan el deseo de no mirar, no tocar ni estar cerca del bebé, y en algunos casos, el deseo de hacerse daño a sí mismas y al menor.
Y a veces no se toma en serio a las pacientes que logran comunicar sus pensamientos, como se alegó en el caso de Clancy. Estas pacientes tienden a guardar silencio y a seguir luchando en soledad.
Al comienzo de mi carrera, escuché la historia de una madre primeriza que sufría depresión y que, durante las sesiones de terapia con su psiquiatra, había negado querer hacerle daño a su bebé. Sin embargo, pocos días después de haber visto al especialista, saltó por la ventana con el bebé en brazos y ambos fallecieron.
Otro caso que recuerdo involucró a una madre reciente que recibía terapia e intentó ahogar a su bebé. Por fortuna, hubo una intervención en el momento en que ella mantenía al bebé bajo el agua, y fue apartada del menor.
“La vergüenza a menudo hace que las madres sean renuentes a describir sus sentimientos y pensamientos”.
Al igual que estas mujeres, Clancy se encontraba en una situación difícil, pero no recibió la atención adecuada. Para prevenir tragedias, los profesionales de la salud conductual deben entrevistar y supervisar minuciosamente a la paciente, además de tratar de comprender a fondo la depresión que ésta presenta. Los familiares y amigos cercanos a la madre también deben mantenerse alertas y actuar de manera proactiva, haciéndose cargo del cuidado del menor (o los menores) hasta que la madre pueda recibir la atención necesaria.
Todavía no está claro qué causa la depresión posparto. Sin embargo, sí sabemos que el riesgo aumenta en mujeres con antecedentes de depresión previos al embarazo. La situación se vuelve más arriesgada para las mujeres con depresión que nunca han buscado tratamiento, ya que la depresión no diagnosticada o no tratada, dificulta el seguimiento, la supervisión del caso y la evaluación de los riesgos.
Una triste realidad es que, en algún lugar del país, inevitablemente ocurrirá otra tragedia relacionada con la depresión posparto que resultará en daños a un menor (o a varios) o afectará a la propia madre. La mortalidad materna es una realidad, y es un hecho que las madres corren un mayor riesgo de suicidio durante el primer año tras dar a luz. Existe la creencia errónea de que las madres están a salvo y fuera de peligro de muerte simplemente por haber sobrevivido al parto, pero el riesgo no ha terminado.
Debemos seguir creando conciencia sobre los riesgos y síntomas de la depresión posparto, a los que hay que prestar atención, y una vez identificados, mantener al bebé alejado de la madre mientras ésta recibe la atención adecuada.
Si hubieran separado a los niños de la madre en el caso Clancy y permitido que ella se recuperara, es posible que esta tragedia no se hubiera desencadenado.
La Dra. Luz Towns-Miranda es psicóloga clínica con práctica en la ciudad de Nueva York.