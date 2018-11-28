- English
- Español
The Cinque Sense
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The Elio Villafranca Afro Caribbean Trio will perform a free Afro-Cuban infused Jazz concert at Harlem Stage Gatehouse on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 pm.
Born in the Pinar del Rio province of Cuba, classically trained pianist Elio Villafranca studied percussion and composition at the Superior de Arte in Havana. Russell Hall performs bass and Dion Parson is on drums.
Villafranca is also getting a lot of buzz from his newest release, Cinque – Music of the Caribbean. His biggest effort yet is a double album with a five movement suite. It’s inspired by the story of Senge Pieh, or Joseph Cinque, an African man captured and sold into slavery who led the revolt on the Amistad that ended in the death of the captain and several others on board.
Cinque is a tribute to Congolese-influenced music found throughout the Caribbean, especially in Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. It’s performed by an ensemble of about 20 with a full rhythm section, tenor and alto saxophone, trumpet, trombone, base and two percussionists.
The album features Jon Faddis on trumpet, Steve Turre on trombone and conch shell, Don Vappie on banjo, Alexander Waterman on cello and Roberto Brenza on coros.
The evening is part of Harlem Stage’s 2018 Fall Season presenting visionary artists of color.
“During a time in America and the world in which many of us feel impotent against the oppressive forces of the state, art enables us to respond, to speak truth to power, to resist and to attempt to transform,” explained Harlem Stage Executive Director Patricia Cruz. “The time is now and the doors to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse are open.”
The series is presented in conjunction with Carnegie Hall Citywide. It is curated by Harlem Stage’s new Director of Programming Monique Martin with artists who disrupt and take creative risks. Future performances include alto saxophonist Braxton Cook and his quintet and Weedie Braimah and his percussive orchestra.
The performance is free, but RSVP is required. For more information, please call 212.281.9240 or visit harlemstage.org.
El sentido Cinque
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El trío afro caribeño Elio Villafranca ofrecerá un concierto de jazz con infusión afrocubana en Harlem Stage Gatehouse el jueves 6 de diciembre a las 7:30 pm.
Nacido en la provincia de Pinar del Río, Cuba, el pianista de formación clásica Elio Villafranca estudió percusión y composición en la Superior de Arte en La Habana. Russell Hall toca el bajo y
Dion Parson toca la batería.
Villafranca también está recibiendo mucha atención por su último lanzamiento, Cinque – Music of the Caribbean. Su mayor esfuerzo hasta ahora es un álbum doble con una suite de cinco movimientos. Está inspirado en la historia de Senge Pieh, o Joseph Cinque, un hombre africano capturado y vendido como esclavo que lideró la revuelta en el Amistad que terminó con la muerte del capitán y varios otros a bordo.
Cinque es un tributo a la música de influencia congoleña que se encuentra en todo el Caribe, especialmente en Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haití y la República Dominicana. Es interpretado por un conjunto de unas 20 personas con una sección de ritmo completo, saxofón tenor y alto, trompeta, trombón, base y dos percusionistas.
El álbum cuenta con Jon Faddis en trompeta, Steve Turre en trombón y caracola, Don Vappie en banjo, Alexander Waterman en cello y Roberto Brenza en coros.
La noche es parte de la temporada de otoño 2018 de Harlem Stage, que presenta a artistas de color visionarios.
“Durante un momento en Estados Unidos y en el mundo en el que muchos de nosotros nos sentimos impotentes contra las fuerzas opresivas del estado, el arte nos permite responder, hablar la verdad al poder, resistir e intentar transformarnos”, explicó la directora ejecutiva de Harlem Stage, Patricia Cruz. “El momento es ahora y las puertas de Harlem Stage Gatehouse están abiertas”.
La serie se presenta en conjunto con Carnegie Hall Citywide. Está curada por la nueva directora de Programación de Harlem Stage, Monique Martin, con artistas que perturban y asumen riesgos creativos. Las actuaciones futuras incluyen al saxofonista alto Braxton Cook y su quinteto y Weedie Braimah y su orquesta de percusión.
La presentación es gratuita, pero se requiere confirmación de asistencia. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.281.9240 o visite harlemstage.org.