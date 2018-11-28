The Cinque Sense

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The Elio Villafranca Afro Caribbean Trio will perform a free Afro-Cuban infused Jazz concert at Harlem Stage Gatehouse on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 pm.

Born in the Pinar del Rio province of Cuba, classically trained pianist Elio Villafranca studied percussion and composition at the Superior de Arte in Havana. Russell Hall performs bass and Dion Parson is on drums.

Villafranca is also getting a lot of buzz from his newest release, Cinque – Music of the Caribbean. His biggest effort yet is a double album with a five movement suite. It’s inspired by the story of Senge Pieh, or Joseph Cinque, an African man captured and sold into slavery who led the revolt on the Amistad that ended in the death of the captain and several others on board.

Cinque is a tribute to Congolese-influenced music found throughout the Caribbean, especially in Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. It’s performed by an ensemble of about 20 with a full rhythm section, tenor and alto saxophone, trumpet, trombone, base and two percussionists.

The album features Jon Faddis on trumpet, Steve Turre on trombone and conch shell, Don Vappie on banjo, Alexander Waterman on cello and Roberto Brenza on coros.

The evening is part of Harlem Stage’s 2018 Fall Season presenting visionary artists of color.

“During a time in America and the world in which many of us feel impotent against the oppressive forces of the state, art enables us to respond, to speak truth to power, to resist and to attempt to transform,” explained Harlem Stage Executive Director Patricia Cruz. “The time is now and the doors to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse are open.”

The series is presented in conjunction with Carnegie Hall Citywide. It is curated by Harlem Stage’s new Director of Programming Monique Martin with artists who disrupt and take creative risks. Future performances include alto saxophonist Braxton Cook and his quintet and Weedie Braimah and his percussive orchestra.

The performance is free, but RSVP is required. For more information, please call 212.281.9240 or visit harlemstage.org.