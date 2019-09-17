- English
The Butterfly B&B
Neighborhood garden aids monarch migration
By Gregg McQueen
There are royals about.
A small green space situated near a busy Inwood street corner is playing a key role in helping monarch butterflies complete their annual migration to Mexico.
Located near Good Shepherd School on the corner of Isham Street and Seaman Avenue, the butterfly sanctuary has raised and released several hundred butterflies this past summer.
It was started in June by community members concerned about the endangered status of monarchs, whose numbers are dwindling due to overdevelopment, pesticides, and other hazards.
At the Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary, monarch butterflies are raised from eggs into caterpillars. Eventually, the caterpillar hangs upside down from a twig or leaf and soon becomes a shiny pupa known as a chrysalis. A few weeks later, a butterfly emerges. Once released, the butterfly instinctually flies about 3,000 miles back to Mexico, and will eventually return in the spring.
“It’s really a way-station for the butterflies so they can start out on the journey,” said Keith DeCesare, a local resident who started the garden earlier this year. “Their numbers are shrinking, so they need all the help they can get to survive.”
According to a 2017 study published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, scientists believe the species could become extinct in the next 30 years.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide later this year whether the monarch butterfly warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act.
DeCesare said he was moved to form the sanctuary after witnessing the lack of milkweed plants in the area. The plant is used by butterflies to lay their eggs on.
“The city has cut a lot of milkweed in Isham Park and the surrounding area in recent years,” he explained. “It’s the only thing monarchs will lay their eggs on. We needed to find a place where we could plant it and maintain it.”
Sally Fisher, head of Friends of Inwood Hill Park and a member of Community Board 12, has assisted with the garden.
“The big constraint on the butterfly is having a habitat,” Fisher said. “There is some milkweed around here, but not enough. They really need a safe place like this to start out.”
The right combination of flowers and milkweed are needed to raise butterflies in the garden, Fisher said, as they only lay their eggs on milkweed and need nectar from flowers to eat.
“It’s sort of like a bed and breakfast here,” she remarked. “The bed is the milkweed, the breakfast is the nectar.”
The butterfly’s metamorphosis is done in full view of curious onlookers, as the chrysalis is placed inside a large, see-through enclosure in the corner of the garden.
“As we put the enclosure here, people could come right up and interact very closely with the butterflies,” DeCesare said. “It’s been a great way to engage the community. Especially when you have the farmer’s market right here and the school next door, there are always crowds here to witness this.”
Simone Salmon, who lives nearby, said she frequently stops by garden to witness the transformation of the monarchs.
“The people have become really attached to the butterflies,” she said. “I’m always walking by here to check them out.”
“It’s like a bridge between nature and the city,” Inwood resident Lalita Ballesteros said of the butterfly sanctuary. “In the middle of all these buildings, you get to witness nature doing its thing with the transformation of these butterflies. It’s quite beautiful.”
The Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary is registered with MonarchWatch.org, a nonprofit conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas.
Butterflies are tagged at the sanctuary before they are released.
Members of the garden place a small, round sticker on the wings of the monarchs, which enables MonarchWatch.org to compile tracking data about the migration.
Throughout the summer, Fisher has released butterflies at the nearby RING Garden and has worked with children in the area to teach them about monarchs.
“It’s been a great way to educate kids and connect them with nature,” she said.
Before the garden took shape, DeCesare and his wife Adriana were raising butterflies in their apartment.
“The kids loved it, and it was a great way for them to learn,” Adriana said. “We thought this was something good to share with other people. The sanctuary has had a great response from the community.”
The site outside of Good Shepherd has proved to be the ideal location for the sanctuary, DeCesare said.
“It’s open, and easy for butterflies to find. They need protection from predators and weather,” he said. “This is a proactive way to protect them. These waystations have sort of been a movement across the country, as people have become more aware of habitat decline and use of pesticides.
Inwood resident Jay Onofre grew up in the town of Morelia, Mexico, where millions of the monarchs end up after their migration journey.
“When I was a kid, I used to love to see all the butterflies,” he said. “They’re everywhere. Basically, everyone has them in their yard or garden.”
During more recent trips home, Onofre has noticed a decrease in the number of monarchs. “There are definitely fewer than there used to be. What this garden is doing to help monarchs is great,” he said.
“It would be pretty amazing if I ended up seeing a butterfly that came from Inwood the next time I’m in Morelia,” he added.
Both DeCesare and Fisher made comparisons between the journey of butterflies and that of immigrants.
“The nice thing about the monarch is it is a story of migration. Especially in an immigrant community, that resonates with people,” Fisher said.
“Really, the butterflies are migrants,” added DeCesare. “They have a difficult journey to get to where they need to go, and need to survive challenges. At least they don’t need a travel visa.”
The effort to contribute in a meaningful way to a global cause by sustaining the sanctuary – and helping its tiny inhabitants on their journey – has brought neighbors closer together.
“This has been a community project, [it is what it] has become through its own organic evolution,” noted DeCesare. “And I want to be able to continue with the blessing.”
For more information, please visit facebook.com/GoodShepherdButterflySanctuary.
El B&B para mariposas
Jardín del vecindario ayuda a la migración de la monarca
Por Gregg McQueen
Hay miembros de la realeza en este jardín.
Un pequeño espacio verde situado cerca de una concurrida esquina de la calle Inwood está jugando un papel clave para ayudar a las mariposas monarca a completar su migración anual a México.
Ubicado cerca de la Escuela Good Shepherd en la esquina de la calle Isham y la avenida Seaman, el santuario de mariposas ha criado y liberado varios cientos de mariposas desde el verano pasado.
Fue iniciado en junio por miembros de la comunidad preocupados por el estado de peligro de las monarcas, cuyo número está disminuyendo debido al desarrollo excesivo, pesticidas y otros peligros.
En el Santuario de Mariposas del Buen Pastor, las mariposas monarcas se crían desde que son huevos hasta convertirse en orugas.
Finalmente, la oruga cuelga boca abajo de una rama o una hoja y pronto se convierte en una pupa brillante conocida como crisálida. Unas semanas después, emerge una mariposa. Una vez liberada, la mariposa vuela instintivamente alrededor de 3,000 millas de regreso a México, y eventualmente regresará en la primavera.
“Realmente es una estación de paso para las mariposas para que puedan comenzar el viaje”, dijo Keith DeCesare, un residente local que comenzó el jardín a principios de este año.
“Sus números se están reduciendo, por lo que necesitan toda la ayuda que puedan obtener para sobrevivir”.
Según un estudio de 2017 publicado en la revista científica Biological Conservation, los científicos creen que la especie podría extinguirse en los próximos 30 años.
Se espera que el Servicio de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de los Estados Unidos decida a finales de este año si la mariposa monarca merece protección bajo la Ley de Especies en Peligro de Extinción.
DeCesare dijo que se decidió a formar el santuario después de presenciar la falta de algodoncillo en el área. Las mariposas usan la planta para poner sus huevos.
“La ciudad ha cortado mucho algodoncillo en Isham Park y sus alrededores en los últimos años”, explicó. “Es lo único en lo que las monarcas pondrán sus huevos. Necesitábamos encontrar un lugar donde pudiéramos plantarlo y mantenerlo”.
Sally Fisher, directora de Amigos de Inwood Hill Park y miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12, ha ayudado con el jardín.
“La gran restricción para la mariposa es tener un hábitat”, dijo Fisher. “Hay algo de algodoncillo por aquí, pero no lo suficiente. Realmente necesitan un lugar seguro como este para comenzar”.
Se necesita la combinación correcta de flores y algodoncillo para criar mariposas en el jardín, dijo Fisher, ya que solo ponen sus huevos en el algodoncillo y necesitan el néctar de las flores para comer.
“Es como un bed and breakfast (casa de huéspedes, en español) aquí”, comentó. “La cama es el algodoncillo, el desayuno es el néctar”.
La metamorfosis de la mariposa se realiza a la vista de los curiosos, ya que la crisálida se coloca dentro de un gran recinto transparente en la esquina del jardín.
“Cuando pusimos el recinto aquí, la gente podía acercarse e interactuar muy de cerca con las mariposas”, dijo DeCesare. “Ha sido una excelente manera de involucrar a la comunidad.
Especialmente cuando tienes el mercado de agricultores justo aquí y la escuela de al lado, siempre hay multitudes aquí para presenciar esto”.
Simone Salmon, quien vive cerca, dijo que con frecuencia pasa por el jardín para presenciar la transformación de los monarcas.
“La gente se ha apegado realmente a las mariposas”, dijo. “Siempre estoy caminando por aquí para verlas”.
“Es como un puente entre la naturaleza y la ciudad”, dijo la residente de Inwood, Lalita Ballesteros, sobre el santuario de mariposas. “En medio de todos estos edificios, puedes ver a la naturaleza haciendo lo suyo con la transformación de estas mariposas. Es hermoso”.
El Santuario para Mariposas Good Shepherd está inscrito en MonarchWatch.org, un programa de investigación y conservación sin fines de lucro con sede en la Universidad de Kansas.
Las mariposas son marcadas en el santuario antes de ser liberadas.
Los miembros del jardín colocan una pequeña pegatina redonda en las alas de los monarcas, que permite a MonarchWatch.org recopilar datos de seguimiento sobre la migración.
A lo largo del verano, Fisher ha liberado mariposas en el cercano Jardín RING y ha trabajado con niños en el área para enseñarles sobre las monarcas.
“Ha sido una excelente manera de educar a los niños y conectarlos con la naturaleza”, dijo.
Antes de que el jardín tomara forma, DeCesare y su esposa Adriana estuvieron criando mariposas en su departamento.
“A los niños les encantaba, y fue una excelente manera de aprender”, dijo Adriana. “Pensamos que esto era algo bueno para compartir con otras personas. El santuario ha tenido una gran respuesta de la comunidad”.
El sitio afuera de Good Shepherd ha demostrado ser el lugar ideal para el santuario, dijo DeCesare.
“Está abierto y es fácil de encontrar para las mariposas. Necesitan protección contra los depredadores y el clima”, dijo.
“Esta es una forma proactiva de protegerlas. Estas estaciones han sido un movimiento en todo el país, ya que las personas se han vuelto más conscientes del deterioro del hábitat y del uso de pesticidas. Jay Onofre, residente de Inwood, creció en la ciudad de Morelia, México, donde millones de monarcas terminan después de su viaje de migración.
“Cuando era niño, me encantaba ver todas las mariposas”, dijo. “Están por todas partes. Básicamente, todos los tienen en su patio o jardín”.
Durante los viajes más recientes a casa, Onofre ha notado una disminución en el número de monarcas. “Definitivamente hay menos de las que solía haber. Lo que está haciendo este jardín para ayudar a las monarcas es genial”, dijo.
“Sería increíble si terminara viendo una mariposa que vino de Inwood la próxima vez que esté en Morelia”, agregó.
Tanto DeCesare como Fisher hicieron comparaciones entre el viaje de las mariposas y el de los inmigrantes.
“Lo bueno de la monarca es que es una historia de migración. Especialmente en una comunidad de inmigrantes, que resuena con la gente”, dijo Fisher.
“Realmente, las mariposas son migrantes”, agregó DeCesare. “Tienen un viaje difícil para llegar a donde necesitan, y deben sobrevivir a los desafíos. Al menos no necesitan una visa de viaje”.
El esfuerzo de contribuir de manera significativa a una causa global – al mantener el santuario y ayudar a sus pequeños habitantes – en su viaje ha acercado a los vecinos.
“Este ha sido un proyecto comunitario, [es en lo que se ha convertido] a través de su propia evolución orgánica”, señaló DeCesare. “Y quiero poder continuar con la bendición”.
Para obtener más información, visite facebook.com/GoodShepherdButterflySanctuary.