The Butterfly B&B

Neighborhood garden aids monarch migration

By Gregg McQueen

Photo: Facebook

There are royals about.

A small green space situated near a busy Inwood street corner is playing a key role in helping monarch butterflies complete their annual migration to Mexico.

Located near Good Shepherd School on the corner of Isham Street and Seaman Avenue, the butterfly sanctuary has raised and released several hundred butterflies this past summer.

It was started in June by community members concerned about the endangered status of monarchs, whose numbers are dwindling due to overdevelopment, pesticides, and other hazards.

At the Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary, monarch butterflies are raised from eggs into caterpillars. Eventually, the caterpillar hangs upside down from a twig or leaf and soon becomes a shiny pupa known as a chrysalis. A few weeks later, a butterfly emerges. Once released, the butterfly instinctually flies about 3,000 miles back to Mexico, and will eventually return in the spring.

“It’s really a way-station for the butterflies so they can start out on the journey,” said Keith DeCesare, a local resident who started the garden earlier this year. “Their numbers are shrinking, so they need all the help they can get to survive.”

According to a 2017 study published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, scientists believe the species could become extinct in the next 30 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide later this year whether the monarch butterfly warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act.

DeCesare said he was moved to form the sanctuary after witnessing the lack of milkweed plants in the area. The plant is used by butterflies to lay their eggs on.

“The city has cut a lot of milkweed in Isham Park and the surrounding area in recent years,” he explained. “It’s the only thing monarchs will lay their eggs on. We needed to find a place where we could plant it and maintain it.”

Photo: Facebook

Sally Fisher, head of Friends of Inwood Hill Park and a member of Community Board 12, has assisted with the garden.

“The big constraint on the butterfly is having a habitat,” Fisher said. “There is some milkweed around here, but not enough. They really need a safe place like this to start out.”

The right combination of flowers and milkweed are needed to raise butterflies in the garden, Fisher said, as they only lay their eggs on milkweed and need nectar from flowers to eat.

“It’s sort of like a bed and breakfast here,” she remarked. “The bed is the milkweed, the breakfast is the nectar.”

The butterfly’s metamorphosis is done in full view of curious onlookers, as the chrysalis is placed inside a large, see-through enclosure in the corner of the garden.

“As we put the enclosure here, people could come right up and interact very closely with the butterflies,” DeCesare said. “It’s been a great way to engage the community. Especially when you have the farmer’s market right here and the school next door, there are always crowds here to witness this.”

Simone Salmon, who lives nearby, said she frequently stops by garden to witness the transformation of the monarchs.

“The people have become really attached to the butterflies,” she said. “I’m always walking by here to check them out.”

Photo: Facebook

“It’s like a bridge between nature and the city,” Inwood resident Lalita Ballesteros said of the butterfly sanctuary. “In the middle of all these buildings, you get to witness nature doing its thing with the transformation of these butterflies. It’s quite beautiful.”

The Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary is registered with MonarchWatch.org, a nonprofit conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas.

Butterflies are tagged at the sanctuary before they are released.

Members of the garden place a small, round sticker on the wings of the monarchs, which enables MonarchWatch.org to compile tracking data about the migration.

Throughout the summer, Fisher has released butterflies at the nearby RING Garden and has worked with children in the area to teach them about monarchs.

“It’s been a great way to educate kids and connect them with nature,” she said.

Before the garden took shape, DeCesare and his wife Adriana were raising butterflies in their apartment.

“The kids loved it, and it was a great way for them to learn,” Adriana said. “We thought this was something good to share with other people. The sanctuary has had a great response from the community.”

The site outside of Good Shepherd has proved to be the ideal location for the sanctuary, DeCesare said.

Photo: Facebook

“It’s open, and easy for butterflies to find. They need protection from predators and weather,” he said. “This is a proactive way to protect them. These waystations have sort of been a movement across the country, as people have become more aware of habitat decline and use of pesticides.

Inwood resident Jay Onofre grew up in the town of Morelia, Mexico, where millions of the monarchs end up after their migration journey.

“When I was a kid, I used to love to see all the butterflies,” he said. “They’re everywhere. Basically, everyone has them in their yard or garden.”

During more recent trips home, Onofre has noticed a decrease in the number of monarchs. “There are definitely fewer than there used to be. What this garden is doing to help monarchs is great,” he said.

“It would be pretty amazing if I ended up seeing a butterfly that came from Inwood the next time I’m in Morelia,” he added.

Both DeCesare and Fisher made comparisons between the journey of butterflies and that of immigrants.

“The nice thing about the monarch is it is a story of migration. Especially in an immigrant community, that resonates with people,” Fisher said.

“Really, the butterflies are migrants,” added DeCesare. “They have a difficult journey to get to where they need to go, and need to survive challenges. At least they don’t need a travel visa.”

The effort to contribute in a meaningful way to a global cause by sustaining the sanctuary – and helping its tiny inhabitants on their journey – has brought neighbors closer together.

“This has been a community project, [it is what it] has become through its own organic evolution,” noted DeCesare. “And I want to be able to continue with the blessing.”

For more information, please visit facebook.com/GoodShepherdButterflySanctuary.