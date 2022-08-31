“The buses keep coming”

Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers

By Gregg McQueen

Thousands of migrants have been arriving in New York City via bus.

Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day.

Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.

In early August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico. Considered a backlash from the Republican Abbott to President Joe Biden’s open border policies, the endeavor has caused thousands of immigrants to funnel regularly into the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

Advocates rallied at City Hall.

At the rally, organized by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), advocacy groups and elected officials called for a coordinated government response to meet the most pressing needs of the migrants.

“The city, the state and federal government must lead in mobilizing a holistic response to meet the needs of our newest New Yorkers,” said NYIC Executive Director Murad Awawdeh.

Volunteers have been assisting the newly arrived migrants at Port Authority.

For some migrants from Mexico, the journey to New York City involves traveling nearly 3,000 miles to the southern U.S. border, then riding on a bus for another 2,000 miles, Awawdeh said.

“These folks have endured long, arduous, dangerous journeys because they believe in the American Dream, and they believe that they will be able to seek refuge here,” he said.

State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz accused Abbott of using migrants as “political pawns” and said the families entering the U.S. have a dire need for medical care and legal services.

“Our brothers and sisters from Latin America deserve so much better,” said Nilbia Coyote, Executive Director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment. “It’s time for us to welcome [them] with dignity and respect.”

Dr. Yomaris Peña, a doctor with SOMOS Community Care, said migrants arriving at Port Authority Bus Terminal have frequently gone days without sufficient food or water.

Community-based organizations have organized to provide on-site assistance.

“They are suffering,” said Peña. “They can barely walk because they were walking for so many weeks.”

SOMOS is attempting to provide urgent medical care for the migrants, Pena said, as well as immunizations and preventive treatment for children.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” she said. “This crisis isn’t ending anytime soon. The buses keep coming.”

“[There must be] a holistic response to meet the needs of our newest New Yorkers,” said NYIC Executive Director Murad Awawdeh.

On the day of the rally, NYIC launched an advocacy campaign dubbed Welcoming New York, which calls for specific government actions to handle the influx of migrants.

At the federal level, NYIC is asking the Department of Homeland Security to provide immediate shelter to migrants and transportation to housing and other services, rather than abandon them at remote locations. The group also calls on Congress to provide funding that connects all asylum seekers with social and legal resources.

The campaign also asks Albany lawmakers to guarantee asylum seekers in New York the right to free counsel in immigration court, and to provide $10 million in emergency support for migrants.

tate Assemblymember Catalina Cruz accused Abbott of using migrants as “political pawns.”

At the city level, NYIC is requesting a variety of actions, including immediate funding to community-based organizations for culturally responsive resources, mobile vaccination clinics for asylum seekers, and expansion of services to help migrant families enroll their children in school.

City Councilmember and Committee on Immigration Chair Shahana Hanif called upon the city to provide $10 million to help community-based organizations assist migrants.

“For weeks now, our city has struggled to cope. Asylum seekers have slept on the floor of intake rooms and the streets of our city when there was nowhere else to go. Our city is mandated by law to provide shelter and we must own up to the fact that we have failed,” Hanif said.

Asylum seekers arrive daily at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.

“New York City is a sanctuary city,” said State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas. “We have a duty and a responsibility to provide housing, to provide food, and to provide healthcare.”

Immigrant ARC Executive Director Camille Mackler said the federal government must step up to help asylum seekers, despite the efforts of Republican leaders to demonize immigrants “as a threat.”

“These refugees did not come to Texas for help. They came for help from the United States of America,” she said

“The government… needs to do what it can.”