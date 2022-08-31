“The buses keep coming”
“Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers
Defensores piden ayuda al gobierno para los solicitantes de asilo
By Gregg McQueen
Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day.
Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
In early August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico. Considered a backlash from the Republican Abbott to President Joe Biden’s open border policies, the endeavor has caused thousands of immigrants to funnel regularly into the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
At the rally, organized by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), advocacy groups and elected officials called for a coordinated government response to meet the most pressing needs of the migrants.
“The city, the state and federal government must lead in mobilizing a holistic response to meet the needs of our newest New Yorkers,” said NYIC Executive Director Murad Awawdeh.
For some migrants from Mexico, the journey to New York City involves traveling nearly 3,000 miles to the southern U.S. border, then riding on a bus for another 2,000 miles, Awawdeh said.
“These folks have endured long, arduous, dangerous journeys because they believe in the American Dream, and they believe that they will be able to seek refuge here,” he said.
State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz accused Abbott of using migrants as “political pawns” and said the families entering the U.S. have a dire need for medical care and legal services.
“It’s time for our government to stop being in emergency mode all the time,” she remarked. “Our government must have a plan to address the needs of asylum seekers.”
“Our brothers and sisters from Latin America deserve so much better,” said Nilbia Coyote, Executive Director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment. “It’s time for us to welcome [them] with dignity and respect.”
Dr. Yomaris Peña, a doctor with SOMOS Community Care, said migrants arriving at Port Authority Bus Terminal have frequently gone days without sufficient food or water.
“They are suffering,” said Peña. “They can barely walk because they were walking for so many weeks.”
SOMOS is attempting to provide urgent medical care for the migrants, Pena said, as well as immunizations and preventive treatment for children.
“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” she said. “This crisis isn’t ending anytime soon. The buses keep coming.”On the day of the rally, NYIC launched an advocacy campaign dubbed Welcoming New York, which calls for specific government actions to handle the influx of migrants.
At the federal level, NYIC is asking the Department of Homeland Security to provide immediate shelter to migrants and transportation to housing and other services, rather than abandon them at remote locations. The group also calls on Congress to provide funding that connects all asylum seekers with social and legal resources.
The campaign also asks Albany lawmakers to guarantee asylum seekers in New York the right to free counsel in immigration court, and to provide $10 million in emergency support for migrants.
At the city level, NYIC is requesting a variety of actions, including immediate funding to community-based organizations for culturally responsive resources, mobile vaccination clinics for asylum seekers, and expansion of services to help migrant families enroll their children in school.
City Councilmember and Committee on Immigration Chair Shahana Hanif called upon the city to provide $10 million to help community-based organizations assist migrants.
“For weeks now, our city has struggled to cope. Asylum seekers have slept on the floor of intake rooms and the streets of our city when there was nowhere else to go. Our city is mandated by law to provide shelter and we must own up to the fact that we have failed,” Hanif said.
“New York City is a sanctuary city,” said State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas. “We have a duty and a responsibility to provide housing, to provide food, and to provide healthcare.”
Immigrant ARC Executive Director Camille Mackler said the federal government must step up to help asylum seekers, despite the efforts of Republican leaders to demonize immigrants “as a threat.”
“These refugees did not come to Texas for help. They came for help from the United States of America,” she said
“The government… needs to do what it can.”
“Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Defensores piden ayuda al gobierno para los solicitantes de asilo
Por Gregg McQueen
Más de 6,000 solicitantes de asilo han llegado a la ciudad de Nueva York en los últimos meses.
Los defensores de los inmigrantes se concentraron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el 26 de agosto para pedir al gobierno federal, así como a los legisladores del estado de Nueva York y de la ciudad, que tomen medidas urgentes para ayudar a la oleada de solicitantes de asilo que llegan a la ciudad de Nueva York.
A principios de agosto, el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, comenzó a trasladar en autobús a los inmigrantes a la ciudad de Nueva York después de que fueran detenidos al cruzar la frontera de Estados Unidos desde México. Considerada como una reacción del republicano Abbott a las políticas de fronteras abiertas del presidente Joe Biden, la iniciativa ha provocado que miles de inmigrantes se dirijan regularmente a la terminal de autobuses de la Autoridad Portuaria de Manhattan.
En la manifestación, organizada por la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), grupos de defensa y funcionarios pidieron una respuesta gubernamental coordinada para satisfacer las necesidades más urgentes de los inmigrantes.
“La ciudad, el estado y el gobierno federal deben liderar la movilización de una respuesta integral para satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros neoyorquinos recién llegados”, dijo el director ejecutivo de la NYIC, Murad Awawdeh.
Para algunos migrantes de México, el viaje a la ciudad de Nueva York implica recorrer casi 3,000 millas hasta la frontera sur de Estados Unidos, y luego viajar en autobús durante otras 2,000 millas, dijo Awawdeh.
“Estas personas han soportado viajes largos, arduos y peligrosos porque creen en el sueño americano y creen que podrán buscar refugio aquí”, dijo.
La asambleísta estatal Catalina Cruz acusó a Abbott de utilizar a los migrantes como “peones políticos” y dijo que las familias que entran en Estados Unidos tienen una gran necesidad de atención médica y servicios legales.
“Es hora de que nuestro gobierno deje de estar en modo de emergencia todo el tiempo”, comentó. “Nuestro gobierno debe tener un plan para atender las necesidades de los solicitantes de asilo”.“Nuestros hermanos y hermanas de América Latina se merecen algo mucho mejor”, dijo Nilbia Coyote, directora ejecutiva de New Immigrant Community Empowerment. “Es hora de que los acojamos con dignidad y respeto”.
La Dra. Yomaris Peña, médico de SOMOS Community Care, dijo que los migrantes que llegan a la Terminal de Autobuses de la Autoridad Portuaria han pasado con frecuencia días sin comida ni agua suficientes.
“Están sufriendo”, dijo Peña. “Apenas pueden caminar porque estuvieron caminando durante muchas semanas”.
SOMOS está tratando de proporcionar atención médica urgente a los migrantes, dijo Peña, así como vacunas y tratamiento preventivo para los niños.
“La asistencia sanitaria es un derecho, no un privilegio”, dijo. “Esta crisis no va a terminar pronto. Los autobuses siguen llegando”.
El día de la manifestación, la NYIC lanzó una campaña de promoción denominada Welcoming New York, que reclama acciones específicas del gobierno para manejar la afluencia de migrantes.
A nivel federal, la NYIC pide al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional que proporcione refugio inmediato a los migrantes y transporte a viviendas y otros servicios, en lugar de abandonarlos en lugares remotos. El grupo también pide al Congreso que proporcione fondos que conecten a todos los solicitantes de asilo con recursos sociales y legales.
La campaña también pide a los legisladores de Albany que garanticen a los solicitantes de asilo de Nueva York el derecho a un abogado gratuito en los tribunales de inmigración, y que proporcionen 10 millones de dólares en ayudas de emergencia para los migrantes.
A nivel de la ciudad, la NYIC solicita una serie de medidas, entre ellas la financiación inmediata de las organizaciones comunitarias para que dispongan de recursos culturalmente adecuados, clínicas móviles de vacunación para los solicitantes de asilo y la ampliación de los servicios para ayudar a las familias migrantes a matricular a sus hijos en la escuela.
La presidenta del Comité de Inmigración del Ayuntamiento, Shahana Hanif, pidió a la ciudad a proporcionar 10 millones de dólares para ayudar a las organizaciones comunitarias a asistir a los migrantes.
“Desde hace semanas, nuestra ciudad se esfuerza por salir adelante. Los solicitantes de asilo han dormido en el suelo de las salas de acogida y en las calles de nuestra ciudad cuando no había otro sitio al que ir. Nuestra ciudad está obligada por ley a proporcionar refugio y debemos admitir que hemos fracasado”, dijo Hanif.
“La ciudad de Nueva York es una ciudad santuario”, dijo la asambleísta estatal Jessica González-Rojas. “Tenemos el deber y la responsabilidad de proporcionar alojamiento, alimentos y asistencia sanitaria”.
La directora ejecutiva de Immigrant ARC, Camille Mackler, dijo que el gobierno federal debe intervenir para ayudar a los solicitantes de asilo, a pesar de los esfuerzos de los líderes republicanos para demonizar a los inmigrantes “como una amenaza.”
“Estos refugiados no vinieron a Texas en busca de ayuda. Vinieron por ayuda de los Estados Unidos de América”, dijo.
“El gobierno… tiene que hacer lo que pueda”.