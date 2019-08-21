- English
The Benefits of Boredom
By Kathleen M. Pike
We have been told that we are failing as parents if our kids are bored. The result is that summer vacation and family holidays are now filled with camp, extra tutoring, sports programs, and music lessons. And even the smaller breaks throughout the day – time between appointments, on the school bus, waiting for a friend to arrive at the playground or restaurant, etc.— are now filled with checking email, news updates, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, really anything to keep us from being unoccupied.
But the truth is that feeling bored can be a good thing.
Maybe even essential.
1. The biological basis of boredom. When we are not stimulated, our brains do not produce dopamine – the neurochemical that makes us feel excited, motivated, and concentrated. Children, especially adolescents, are sensitive to dopamine. This leads us to feel what we describe as being bored. Boredom also includes a psychological state. We are not bored until we are dissatisfied, frustrated, or disinterested by our lack of stimulation. We don’t want to stay in this state indefinitely, but getting to a state of boredom is a great catalyst to change our current situation.
2. Boredom nurtures imagination and creativity. When my first two kids were little and I was heading back to work, I was worried about keeping them stimulated. I filled a closet with arts and crafts, games, and puzzles. Everything recommended by “best parents ever” kinds of authorities. I instructed our babysitter, Sonia, to selectively pull them out of hiding when they got bored. But it was the strangest thing. After many months, I noticed the cello wrap was still on all the boxes. Perturbed, I asked Sonia what was going on. “Kathy,” she said, “the kids need time to just be with themselves to really discover what they think and like and feel. They don’t need more from outside.” She was right. Countless studies have shown that people are more creative when they allow themselves to know boredom. It’s how our minds work: when we are bored, we daydream, and when we daydream, we are more creative. This creativity helps us remain flexible, adapt to new situations, and be happier.
3. Boredom motivates children to pursue new goals. How many of us have decided to develop a new hobby because we were bored, even just for a few minutes? No one likes the feeling of being bored, but it is a signal with great positive potential. When children are bored, they are motivated to try new things and pursue new goals. Without boredom, children may not have that “push” that motivates them to change what they are doing and develop projects that interest them. These skills are critical for development. And the best part, without being over-scheduled, kids can actually choose which things they want to try and what ambitions they want to pursue.
4. Boredom helps us find meaning in our lives. Like the old adage, we don’t know what we have until it is gone. Boredom not only encourages us to try new things, but it creates the context that allows us space to find pleasure and satisfaction. We each find excitement and boredom from different activities. Used effectively, boredom can spur us to find joy and purpose in our lives. In the article “Let Children Get Bored Again,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul argues that boredom has the potential to stimulate self-sufficiency amongst children, contributing to a life of meaning and discovery.
5. Boredom encourages kids to be independent. Parents need to be ready for this! When we spend all of our time entertaining our children, they never learn how to entertain themselves. Yes, we need to be attentive to our kids, but sometimes that means actually leaving time and space for them to get bored. This means not filling our kids’ time to the brim with activities and not jumping in to tend to every need. Instead, allowing children to feel bored and giving them space to develop skills in response is critical to growing up and finding joy and purpose in their lives.
My kids are young adults now. They are in charge of their own calendars. Two are working. Two are at university. But when I still occasionally hear, “Mom, I’m bored,” I now smile and know that good things are happening.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychiatry and Epidemiology and Director of the Global Mental Health WHO Collaborating Center at Columbia University. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Los beneficios del aburrimiento
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Nos han dicho que estamos fallando como padres si nuestros hijos están aburridos. El resultado es que las vacaciones de verano y las familiares ahora están llenas de campamentos, tutorías adicionales, programas deportivos y lecciones de música. E incluso los descansos más pequeños durante el día (tiempo entre citas, en el autobús escolar, esperando que llegue un amigo al patio de recreo o al restaurante, etc.) ahora están llenos de correos electrónicos, actualizaciones de noticias, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, realmente cualquier cosa para evitar estar desocupados.
Pero la verdad es que sentirse aburrido puede ser algo bueno.
Quizás incluso esencial.
1. La base biológica del aburrimiento. Cuando no estamos estimulados, nuestros cerebros no producen dopamina, el neuroquímico que nos hace sentir emocionados, motivados y concentrados. Los niños, especialmente los adolescentes, son sensibles a la dopamina. Esto nos lleva a sentir lo que describimos como aburrido. El aburrimiento también incluye un estado psicológico. No estamos aburridos hasta que no estemos satisfechos, frustrados o desinteresados por nuestra falta de estimulación. No queremos quedarnos en este estado indefinidamente, pero llegar a un estado de aburrimiento es un gran catalizador para cambiar nuestra situación actual.
2. El aburrimiento nutre la imaginación y la creatividad. Cuando mis dos primeros hijos eran pequeños y regresé al trabajo, me preocupaba mantenerlos estimulados. Llené un armario con manualidades, juegos y rompecabezas. Todo lo recomendado por las autoridades de los “mejores padres de la historia”. Le pedí a nuestra niñera, Sonia, que los sacara selectivamente de su escondite cuando se aburrieran. Pero era lo más extraño. Después de muchos meses, noté que la envoltura todavía estaba en todas las cajas. Perturbada, le pregunté a Sonia qué estaba pasando. “Kathy”, dijo, “los niños necesitan tiempo para estar con ellos mismos y descubrir realmente lo que piensan, les gusta y sienten. No necesitan más del exterior”. Tenía razón. Innumerables estudios han demostrado que las personas son más creativas cuando se permiten conocer el aburrimiento. Así es como funciona nuestra mente: cuando estamos aburridos, soñamos despiertos, y cuando soñamos despiertos, somos más creativos. Esta creatividad nos ayuda a mantenernos flexibles, adaptarnos a nuevas situaciones y ser más felices.
3. El aburrimiento motiva a los niños a lograr nuevos objetivos. ¿Cuántos de nosotros hemos decidido desarrollar un nuevo pasatiempo porque estábamos aburridos, incluso por unos minutos? A nadie le gusta la sensación de estar aburrido, pero es una señal con un gran potencial positivo. Cuando los niños se aburren, están motivados para probar cosas nuevas y perseguir nuevas metas. Sin aburrimiento, los niños pueden no tener ese “empuje” que los motiva a cambiar lo que están haciendo y desarrollar proyectos que les interesen. Estas habilidades son críticas para el desarrollo. Y la mejor parte, sin estar demasiado programados, los niños pueden elegir qué cosas quieren probar y qué ambiciones quieren perseguir.
4. El aburrimiento nos ayuda a encontrar un sentido a nuestras vidas. Como el viejo adagio, no sabemos lo que tenemos hasta que desaparece. El aburrimiento no solo nos anima a probar cosas nuevas, sino que crea el contexto que nos permite espacio para encontrar placer y satisfacción. Cada uno de nosotros encontramos emoción y aburrimiento en diferentes actividades. Utilizado de manera efectiva, el aburrimiento puede estimularnos a encontrar alegría y propósito en nuestras vidas. En el artículo “Deje que los niños se aburran de nuevo”, la columnista del New York Times, Pamela Paul, argumenta que el aburrimiento tiene el potencial de estimular la autosuficiencia entre los niños, contribuyendo a una vida de significado y descubrimiento.
5. El aburrimiento anima a los niños a ser independientes. ¡Los padres deben estar preparados para esto! Cuando pasamos todo nuestro tiempo entreteniendo a nuestros hijos, ellos nunca aprenden a entretenerse. Sí, debemos estar atentos a nuestros hijos, pero a veces eso significa dejarles tiempo y espacio para que se aburran. Esto significa no llenar el tiempo de nuestros hijos hasta el borde con actividades y no saltar para atender todas las necesidades. En cambio, permitir que los niños se sientan aburridos y darles espacio para desarrollar habilidades en respuesta es fundamental para crecer y encontrar alegría y propósito en sus vidas.
Mis hijos son adultos jóvenes ahora. Están a cargo de sus propios calendarios. Dos están trabajando. Dos están en la universidad. Pero cuando todavía escucho ocasionalmente: “Mamá, estoy aburrido”, ahora sonrío y sé que están pasando cosas buenas.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psiquiatría y Epidemiología y directora del Programa del Centro Colaborativo con la OMS de Salud Mundial de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.