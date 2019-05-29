- English
The Bard in El Barrio
Shakespeare Festival returns to East Harlem
The Bard is back.
The Third Annual El Barrio’s Shakespeare Festival is coming.
A three-week festival featuring professional and student performances as well as masterclasses and workshops, the event will be held at El Barrio’s Artspace PS109 from May 30 to June 15.
Produced by The Shakespeare Forum, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost classes and performances, the festival includes free performances by young actors trained by the group.
“The Shakespeare Forum and El Barrio’s Artspace PS109 provide an artistic and literal home for current and future generations of artists and actors,” said Tyler Moss, Artistic Director of The Shakespeare Forum. “This festival is a celebration of voices and how we can give words life and truth.”
This year, The Shakespeare Forum will debut Othello[s] — which presents four versions of the classic play Othello, observed from the perspective of four different characters. It is directed by The Shakespeare Forum’s Executive Director Sybille Bruun-Moss.
“Seeing through the eyes of others is hard. It requires empathy, kindness, and a willingness to be wrong,” Bruun-Moss said. “It is my hope to engage the audience in a silent dialogue about perceptions of victimhood, villainy, and the act of being a bystander. In the words of Marcel Proust, ‘The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.’”
The Othello[s] cast features Amara James Aja, Kia Nicole Boyer, Ari Dalbert, Antonio Disla, Alice Kabia, Brian Linden, Sara Melinowski, Francis Mateo, Tyler Moss, and Miguel Rivera.
Other theater groups conducting performances will be Shrunken Shakespeare, Nick Mayfield, Turn to Flesh Productions, EMIT Theatre and Hamlet Isn’t Dead.
In addition, high schoolers from Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics will present Richard III, and sixth graders from PS 108 will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised). The Shakespeare Forum’s after-school program will present a variety of scenes and monologues from Hamlet, and participants of The Shakespeare Forum’s Youth Forum will present Richard II.
The festival also features host Masterclasses with Tracie Morris on voice and Nathan Winkelstein on auditions, as well free drop-in workshops.
The 2019 El Barrio Shakespeare Festival will be held from May 30 through June 15 at Artspace PS 109, located at 215 East 99th Street, New York, NY 10029. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.theshakespeareforum.org.
El Bardo en El Barrio
El Festival de Shakespeare regresa a East Harlem
El Bardo está de vuelta.
Se acerca el Tercer Festival Anual de Shakespeare de El Barrio.
Un festival de tres semanas con actuaciones profesionales y de estudiantes, así como clases magistrales y talleres, que se celebrará en Artspace PS109 de El Barrio del 30 de mayo al 15 de junio.
Producido por el Foro Shakespeare, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece clases y actuaciones de bajo costo, el festival incluye presentaciones gratuitas de jóvenes actores capacitados por el grupo. “El Foro de Shakespeare y Artspace PS109 de El Barrio brindan un hogar artístico y literario para las generaciones actuales y futuras de artistas y actores”, dijo Tyler Moss, director artístico del Foro Shakespeare. “Este festival es una celebración de voces y de cómo podemos dar vida y verdad a las palabras”.
Este año, el Foro Shakespeare estrenará Othello[s] — que presenta cuatro versiones de la obra clásica Othello, observada desde la perspectiva de cuatro personajes diferentes. Está dirigida por la directora ejecutiva del Foro Shakespeare, Sybille Bruun-Moss.
“Ver a través de los ojos de los demás es difícil. Requiere empatía, amabilidad y disposición para equivocarse”, dijo Bruun-Moss. “Espero que la audiencia participe en un diálogo silencioso sobre las percepciones de la condición de víctima, la villanía y el acto de ser un espectador. En palabras de Marcel Proust, el verdadero viaje de descubrimiento no consiste en buscar nuevos paisajes, sino en tener nuevos ojos”.El elenco de Othello[s] presenta a Amara James Aja, Kia Nicole Boyer, Ari Dalbert, Antonio Disla, Alice Kabia, Brian Linden, Sara Melinowski, Francis Mateo, Tyler Moss, y Miguel Rivera.
Otros grupos de teatro que realizarán actuaciones serán Shrunken Shakespeare, Nick Mayfield, Turn to Flesh Productions, EMIT Theater y Hamlet Isn’t Dead.
Además, estudiantes de preparatoria del Centro de Ciencias y Matemáticas de Manhattan presentarán Richard III, y los alumnos de sexto grado de la PS 108 actuarán The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised). El programa para después de clases del Foro Shakespeare presentará una variedad de escenas y monólogos de Hamlet, y los participantes del Foro de la Juventud del Foro de Shakespeare presentarán Richard II. El festival también cuenta con clases magistrales con Tracie Morris en la voz y Nathan Winkelstein en las audiciones, así como talleres gratuitos.
El Festival Shakespeare 2019 de El Barrio se llevará a cabo del 30 de mayo al 15 de junio en Artspace PS 109, ubicado en el No. 215 de la calle 99 este, Nueva York, NY 10029. Para obtener más información o para comprar boletos, por favor visite www.theshakespeareforum.org.