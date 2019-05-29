The Bard in El Barrio

Shakespeare Festival returns to East Harlem

The Bard is back.

The Third Annual El Barrio’s Shakespeare Festival is coming.

A three-week festival featuring professional and student performances as well as masterclasses and workshops, the event will be held at El Barrio’s Artspace PS109 from May 30 to June 15.

Produced by The Shakespeare Forum, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost classes and performances, the festival includes free performances by young actors trained by the group.

“The Shakespeare Forum and El Barrio’s Artspace PS109 provide an artistic and literal home for current and future generations of artists and actors,” said Tyler Moss, Artistic Director of The Shakespeare Forum. “This festival is a celebration of voices and how we can give words life and truth.”

This year, The Shakespeare Forum will debut Othello[s] — which presents four versions of the classic play Othello, observed from the perspective of four different characters. It is directed by The Shakespeare Forum’s Executive Director Sybille Bruun-Moss.

“Seeing through the eyes of others is hard. It requires empathy, kindness, and a willingness to be wrong,” Bruun-Moss said. “It is my hope to engage the audience in a silent dialogue about perceptions of victimhood, villainy, and the act of being a bystander. In the words of Marcel Proust, ‘The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.’”

The Othello[s] cast features Amara James Aja, Kia Nicole Boyer, Ari Dalbert, Antonio Disla, Alice Kabia, Brian Linden, Sara Melinowski, Francis Mateo, Tyler Moss, and Miguel Rivera.

Other theater groups conducting performances will be Shrunken Shakespeare, Nick Mayfield, Turn to Flesh Productions, EMIT Theatre and Hamlet Isn’t Dead.

In addition, high schoolers from Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics will present Richard III, and sixth graders from PS 108 will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised). The Shakespeare Forum’s after-school program will present a variety of scenes and monologues from Hamlet, and participants of The Shakespeare Forum’s Youth Forum will present Richard II.

The festival also features host Masterclasses with Tracie Morris on voice and Nathan Winkelstein on auditions, as well free drop-in workshops.

The 2019 El Barrio Shakespeare Festival will be held from May 30 through June 15 at Artspace PS 109, located at 215 East 99th Street, New York, NY 10029. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.theshakespeareforum.org.