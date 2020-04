The Baker Bunker

Columbia sports facility turned into field hospital

From laps to labs.

The indoor practice bubble at Columbia University’s Baker Athletics Complex in Inwood, which features a world-class track, is being repurposed into a field hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) has partnered with Columbia and former U.S. military personnel to develop the field hospital, which will be capable of treating up to 288 patients with COVID-19, according to a NYP spokesperson.

Typically used by Columbia University’s varsity sports teams as a winter practice facility, the site is now under conversion for medical use and is expected to receive its first coronavirus patients within a few days.

The athletic complex is located on 218th Street near Broadway, adjacent to NYP’s Allen Hospital. The temporary field hospital will be used to alleviate the demand on Allen and other NYP hospitals.

It will be largely staffed by former military personnel, including physicians, nurses, and other medical staffers, who will operate in conjunction with NYP front-line health care workers.

The site will not conduct testing or be accessible to walk-in COVID-19 patients.

According to NYP, the field hospital will be named in honor of former U.S. Navy Seal Ryan F. Larkin, who died in 2017.

Known as “The Bubble,” the 92,000-square-foot dome is inflated each year during the winter months over the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Columbia sports activities have been halted since early March.

Workers recently began installing special flooring, electrical power, internet cable and additional air conditioning and plumbing at the bubble.

“Creating a medical treatment facility inside a dome normally used by our varsity athletes is a first for Columbia,” said Peter Pilling, Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for Columbia University. “Everyone has a part to play in this crisis, and we are proud to do what we can to support the health care workers and volunteers who are on the front lines, treating COVID-19 patients.”

The field hospital is one of various erected in past weeks, including in Central Park and at the Javits Center. Another is planned for Van Cortlandt Park on Broadway.

The repurposing of the athletic facility comes as Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez is calling for other local sites to be converted into “temporary relocation sites” to house vulnerable and ailing New Yorkers who cannot observe strict self-quarantine and self-isolation guidelines.

“We must work on a plan to help isolate COVID19 infected New Yorkers who live in dense and crowded conditions by providing temporary locations to prevent further contagion,” declared Rodriguez in a statement on Tues., Apr. 7th

“The Armory Track at 168th Street and the United Palace, both of which are located in Washington Heights, have the capacity to properly house hundreds of New Yorkers. The dorms at City College and Columbia University should also be used as temporary housing for New Yorkers who are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.”

Rodriguez said he had presented the suggestions to both the mayor and the governor.

“I hope they take leadership on this issue,” he wrote. “The only defense we currently have against this virus is diagnosis and self-isolation. If we continue to fail on these fronts, the pipeline to our hospital’s ICU rooms will continue unabated.”