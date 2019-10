The Amplified ‎Advocate

Williams views Public Advocate role as “bully pulpit”

By Gregg McQueen

His opponent is for abolishment. He wants amplification.

While his challenger in the general election has openly questioned the importance of the office of New York City Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams as an unshakable belief in its value.

“I think the position is very, very necessary,” the current Public Advocate Williams told a group of community media journalists last Thursday. “It’s important to have someone whose main purpose is to speak up for people of the city of New York.

Williams assumed the role of Public Advocate in February, winning a special election to replace Letitia James, who vacated the post after being elected New York State Attorney General.

He is currently up for re-election against Republican challenger Joe Borelli in the 2019 general election. While Borelli has publicly suggested that the office of Public Advocate should be revamped or possibly eliminated, Williams insisted that the role is vital.

He noted that the Public Advocate is second in line should the New York City Mayor be unable to fulfill his duties, and is also able to introduce legislation in the City Council, act as an ombudsman with city agencies, ensure that the City Charter is functioning properly, and serve on the Board of Trustees for the retirement system for city workers.

Yet Williams cited the ability to “act as a bully pulpit” as the most valuable element of the job.

“[It’s] a very important and key role in being able to lift issues on behalf of city residents,” said Williams. He called for the office of Public Advocate to have its own separate budget, which is one of the ballot questions asked of voters in the current general election.

Williams spoke on October 24 at a roundtable event hosted by the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) at the City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

He touted the role the ethnic media plays in reaching immigrant communities. “It’s how a lot of people get information,” he said.

Prior to becoming Public Advocate, Williams had served several terms as a City Councilmember from Brooklyn, and also mounted an unsuccessful bid to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor in 2018.

As a Councilmember, Williams was routinely a fierce critic of the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s affordable housing plan and was arrested several times while participating in protests.

While he has often clashed with de Blasio and certain issues, Williams said the mayor deserves credit for advancing certain policies such as Universal Pre-K and paid time off.

However, he said the city’s plan to reduce homelessness has been insufficient, and is “inextricably linked” with the lack of affordable housing.

“We’ve just failed,” said Williams, who suggested that the city should have one Commissioner overseeing both the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the Department of Homeless Services (DHS).

“We have a Commissioner for housing and a Commissioner for homeless. We have a homeless plan and we’ve had a housing plan,” he said. “That makes no sense. All of those things should be talked about together in one plan, under one person, so there can be some consistency.”

Since becoming Public Advocate, Williams has delved into the debate over the entrance test (named the SHSAT for Specialized High School Admissions Test) for the city’s specialized high schools. Though many city officials, including the Schools Chancellor, have called for the test to be eliminated, Williams said he supports it.

A former student at Stuyvesant High School, Williams pointed out that the SHSAT helped him gain entrance to the school.

“I was a very bad student,” he said. “If it wasn’t for tests, my career in school would have been much different.”

He remarked that the overall New York City school system is still the most segregated in the nation.

“I do support a mixture [of solutions],” insisted Williams. “I don’t want to completely get rid of the SHSAT but I can see where people are making compelling arguments,” he said. “Maybe we have a pathway into some of those schools where we look at multiple criteria for kids who show they can do it that way, but for kids like me, the SHSAT was a pathway.”

Williams touched on the recent spike of police-involved shootings. “We should be investigating. If there’s anything happening, why there’s a spike,” he said.

“We recognize that our men and women in blue have inherently dangerous jobs,” he stated, while insisting that the NYPD still needs to have more “transparency and accountability.” He

called on the NYPD to be more open about releasing body camera footage from its officers.

“They don’t even have a policy that I know of that’s coherent, on when they’ll release it,” Williams said. “Other police departments across the country when there’s a police involved shooting, release it automatically. Our department doesn’t.”

In September, Williams’ office issued a report containing proposals to reduce the involvement of the NYPD in calls involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. In the last three years, at least 15 people in mental health crisis have been shot and killed by police officers, Williams said.

He proposed a new non-911 dispatch line, unrelated to the NYPD, that people can call for immediate mental health assistance.

“We need a non-police response for people in a mental health crisis,” he said. “There’s a lot of things we can do to change this. The system we have here is set up for tragedies to happen.”

For more information, go to www.pubadvocate.nyc.gov.