Tentative contract deal reached

Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian strike eleventh-hour deal

By Gregg McQueen



Almost there.

Nearly 4,000 union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital reached a tentative agreement on a new contract on December 31, just hours before the current deal expired.

The eleventh-hour agreement was made one day after the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) delivered a 10-day notice to strike to hospital management.

Three NewYork-Presbyterian facilities would have been affected by the strike notice: Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, and Allen Hospital.

According to NYSNA, the union’s bargaining committee at NewYork-Presbyterian will present the agreement to their members with a recommendation that they accept the contract.

The contract will only be ratified with a majority vote by NYSNA members at the hospital.

At a media briefing on January 4, NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said the tentative deal with NewYork-Presbyterian was for a three-year contract that improves staffing ratios and provides pay increases to nurses of 7 percent in the first year, 6 percent in the second year, and 5 percent in the third year.

“NYSNA urges other hospitals to follow NewYork-Presbyterian’s lead and negotiate in good faith for a fair contract that respects nurses and patients,” Hagans said.

The tentative contract deal improves staffing ratios in the emergency department and intensive care unit, said NYSNA Communications Director Kristi Barnes.

“They will hire enough nurses to fully staff that, and they will improve their enforcement mechanism in their contract,” Barnes said.

Prior to the tentative agreement, NewYork-Presbyterian issued a statement expressing its intention to reach a fair contract.

“We remain hopeful that union leadership shares our dedication to reaching a fair and reasonable contract agreement, and we will continue to bargain in good faith,” the statement said.

On December 30, nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Maimonides and BronxCare, delivered a 10-day notice to strike. The notice is intended to give hospitals time to prepare for nurses going on strike, including the hiring of temporary nurses.

If new deals are not reached, approximately 12,000 nurses at the remaining seven hospitals will strike beginning on January 9, Hagans said.

In late December, over 16,000 NYSNA members voted to authorize a strike if new contract agreements were not reached.

“Striking is always a last resort,” Hagans said. “But we are prepared to strike.”

Negotiations are ongoing between nurses and management at BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, and Richmond University Medical Center.

Hagans said that negotiations have been challenging, with the biggest source of disagreement involving staffing ratios.

“There’s been some offers in some places, but we’re not there,” Hagans said. “In some places, we are not close yet. We’re not where we need to be.”